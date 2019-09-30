Global Gaming Market Anticipated to Exceed $180 Billion by 2021

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gaming business has been one of the fastest growing markets since its inception, and recent reports project that it will continue to grow in the next several years. According to market researcher Newzoo, the PC – Console - Video games market were expected to exceed $180 Billion by 2021 up from just $137 Billion in 2018. "Those numbers are more optimistic than in the past, and they reflect the constant growth of platforms, such as smartphones. This year, mobile games are expected to hit $70.3 billion — or 51 percent of the total — and they will grow to $106.4 billion by 2021 — or about 59 percent of the total. Newzoo estimates there are about 2.3 billion gamers across the globe." Newzoo believes that both PC and console games have proven to result in steady growth over recent years while this year alone, console segment of the market is projected to exceed $34 Billion while capturing 25% of the total market. The PC gaming segment alone could be expected to exceed $32 Billion with a 24% market share. Active companies in the markets this week include Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF), Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK: TCEHY), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA).



Newzoo continued with "Downloaded/boxed PC games will grow with a CAGR of +4.2 percent from 2017 to 2021, generating $32.3 billion in 2021. Newzoo expects engagement with PC games to continue to grow, driven by competitive play and esports, but this will only partially translate to higher revenues for several reasons. Newzoo expects the console segment to grow if publishers continue to improve in-game spending options while retaining the upfront price. Furthermore, the console segment will fully embrace live streaming and esports by 2021, further driving player engagement. Newzoo forecasts the console segment to grow to $39 billion in 2021 with a CAGR of 4.1 percent."

Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) BREAKING NEWS: Versus Systems today announces that Utomik, a PC gaming subscription platform that offers instant access to a varied collection of over 1,000 gaming titles from AAA classics, to retro, indie, and family-friendly titles, on its patented Versus rewards platform. Starting September 27, 2019, Versus players will have the chance to win a voucher for a 3-month subscription, redeemable at utomik.com.

The prizes from Utomik are now available in Versus-enabled platforms on PC and in the Windows Store. Players can play their favorite games for real-world prizes, gift cards, trips and experiences. The campaign with Utomik will run through October 31, 2019.

"Our goal is always to help as many people as possible to discover as many great games as they can and working with Versus Systems and OMEN Rewards is the perfect opportunity for us to do that. We are looking forward to welcoming this new audience to the Utomik community. said Doki Tops, CEO of Utomik."

"Utomik is a great service for gamers - with titles from some of the world's best publishers, players can play anything from AAA to indie. It's a perfect prize for Winfinite" said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. Read this and more news for Versus Systems at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-vs/



Other recent developments in the gaming/tech industries include:



Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK: TCEHY) recently announced a strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud, a leading global cloud service provider and division of China-based technology firm Tencent. The partnership comprises two key elements: TransPerfect will use Tencent Cloud technology to provide global enterprises with improved speed, access, and network security throughout China, and TencentCloud will use TransPerfect's GlobalLink suite to streamline translation and multilingual content management.

Tencent's deployment of TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology, an enterprise-scale application that automates many of the manual tasks associated with the translation and management of global content, simplifies the launch and ongoing maintenance of translated content. GlobalLink automatically routes new content for translation, review, and final placement in the localized versions of Tencent's websites and collateral.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) recently confirmed that the recent Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® Beta has become the largest in Call of Duty history, delivering the most users, the most hours played and highest peak concurrent number of players across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC combined.

Millions of gamers downloaded and played the Beta, which ran across two consecutive weekends, beginning Thursday, Sept. 12, and ending Monday, Sept. 23. The Beta included crossplay, enabling gamers to play together across PS4, Xbox One, and PC for the first time in franchise history.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) recently announced the worldwide availability of Diner DASH Adventures on the App Store and on Google Play. Featuring a whimsical storyline, a quirky cast of characters and mischievous villains to thwart along the way – Diner DASH Adventures lets players flex their sense of adventure through renovating and customizing all-new venues in exciting and creative ways. Experience the bustling, dynamic and beloved world of DinerTown like never before!

Combining reimagined Diner DASH, Hotel DASH and Cooking DASH gameplay – Diner DASH Adventures follows the heartwarming story of heroine Flo as she returns to her hometown to help the citizens of DinerTown. Follow along as Flo goes on an adventure that will take her to unexpected locations like Bistro Bay, the Fish Shack, Seal Cove and beyond! Players must stop Mr. Big and his mischievous goons from carrying out their evil plans – all while making lots of fun new friends along the way.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) recently announced the worldwide launch of Merge Magic! - a brand new adventure puzzle game where players can lift the curse on mysterious new worlds by merging various creatures and by matching new items to win rewards that enable them to unlock enchanting new surprises along the way.

Merge Magic! is developed by Gram Games, the studio behind global hits like Merge Dragons!, 1010! and Six!. The game features lush, stunning new graphics and highly engaging gameplay that brings puzzle matching to your very own garden filled with unique and magical beasts. Have you ever wondered what a combined peacock and a cat would look like? In Merge Magic!, the 'Peacat' is just one of many never-before-seen, unimaginable hybrid animals you can discover in-game.

