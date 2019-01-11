Global Fund Announces US$14 Billion Target to Step Up the Fight Against AIDS, TB and Malaria Ahead of Lyon Conference in October 2019

PARIS, January 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Fund today announced its fundraising target for the next three-year cycle, outlining how a minimum of US$14 billion will help save 16 million lives, cut the mortality rate from HIV, TB and malaria in half, and build stronger health systems by 2023. The summary of the Sixth Replenishment Investment Case describes what can be achieved by a fully funded Global Fund, the new threats facing global health progress today, and the risks if we don't step up the fight now.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his strong support for the Global Fund's replenishment target today. Joined in Paris by Global Fund Executive Director Peter Sands, World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and French Minister of Solidarity and Health Agnes Buzyn, President Macron stressed the need for global collaboration to end the epidemics. France is a founding member of the Global Fund and will host the Global Fund's Sixth Replenishment Conference in Lyon on 10 October 2019.

The replenishment target comes at a crucial moment. The global community committed through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to end the epidemics of HIV, TB and malaria by 2030. But after years of remarkable progress in the fight against HIV, TB and malaria, new threats such as shortfalls in funding and increasing insecticide and drug resistance have slowed progress and enabled the diseases to gain ground.

"We now face a decisive moment. Do we step up the fight, or do we allow ourselves to slip back?" said Sands. "New threats mean there is no middle ground. We need to step up the fight to protect and build on the gains we have made, or we will see those achievements eroded, infections and deaths resurge, and the prospect of ending the epidemics disappear. It's time to deliver on that promise. If we step up the fight now, we will save millions more lives."

To save 16 million lives and work to achieve SDG 3, "health and well-being for all", the global community must innovate more, collaborate more, and execute more effectively. A successful replenishment of US$14 billion with enable the Global Fund to continue to play its vital role as catalyst and leader in the fight against HIV, TB and malaria.

"It is truly impressive to see how the Global Fund's impact has grown over the past 17 years," said Dr. Tedros. "It was an honor for me to chair its Board and I am excited now to have an opportunity to work with colleagues at the Global Fund on the new shared Global Action Plan for healthy lives and well-being for all."

Since its creation in 2002, the Global Fund partnership has had extraordinary impact. In the countries in which we invest, more than 27 million lives have been saved. The number of people dying from AIDS, TB and malaria has been slashed by one-third. In 2017 alone, results in countries where the Global Fund invests include 17.5 million people on antiretroviral therapy for HIV; 5 million people with TB treated; and 197 million mosquito nets distributed. The Global Fund delivers this impact together with a diverse range of partners including bilateral partners, multilateral and technical agencies, private sector companies, foundations, implementing countries, civil society groups, and people affected by the diseases.

The full Global Fund Sixth Replenishment Investment Case will be presented and discussed by global health leaders at the Preparatory Meeting of the Global Fund Sixth Replenishment, hosted by the government of India in New Delhi on 8 February 2019.

About The Global Fund

The Global Fund is a 21st-century partnership designed to accelerate the end of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria as epidemics. As a partnership between governments, civil society, the private sector and people affected by the diseases, the Global Fund mobilizes and invests nearly US$4 billion a year to support programs run by local experts in more than 100 countries. By challenging barriers and embracing innovative approaches, we are working together to better serve people affected by the diseases.

