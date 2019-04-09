Global Fructose Market Size to Boost Owing to Rising Demand for Sweeteners From Food & Beverages Industries: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fructose market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Fructose is a naturally occurring monosaccharide that is found in several vegetables & fruits and honey. It is exclusively used in food & beverage industry. Fructose is commercially produced by processing corn or sugar and is preferred over artificial sweetener due to low-calorie content.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of fructose market are the rising demand for sweeteners from food & beverages industries, high demand for energy drinks, carbonated beverages, and chocolate milk, increasing concern regarding artificial sweeteners, and the rising demand as a humectant in the cosmetic industry for the production of cleansing and bathing products. However, rising concern regarding high ingestion of fructose and growing demand for zero-calorie sweeteners may restrain overall market in the years to come. Fructose market is segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. Fructose solids, high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), fructose syrups, and other product types are explored in fructose market.

Download PDF to know more details about "Fructose Market" Report 2028.

The market is categorized based on end-users like processed food, bakery & cereals, cosmetics, beverages, pharmaceuticals, confectionery, dairy, and others. Market of fructose is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa). Globally, North America may account for the substantial fructose market share of fructose and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the growing population, presence of key manufacturers in the region, and rising health issues caused by artificial sweeteners. The United States is a major consumer of fructose in this region. The reason could be growing health conscious populace.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant fructose market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise growing population in developing countries and rising demand for fructose from consumers. The developing countries like India and China are major consumers of fructose in this region. The reason could be growing number of diabetic patients in the region.

Access 114 page research report with TOC on "Fructose Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-fructose-market-outlook-2018-2023

The key players of fructose market are Dulcette, Atlantic Chemicals Trading GMBH, Cumberland Packing Corp, A & Z food additives Co. Ltd, Celanese Corporation, Biovittoria Limited, and Cargill Incorporated. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Global Market for fructose to 2023 offers detailed coverage of fructose industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading fructose producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the fructose.

Report contents include:

Analysis of the fructose market including revenues, future growth, market outlook



Historical data and forecast



Regional analysis including growth estimates



Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates



Profiles on fructose including products, sales/revenues, and market position



Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Key regions:

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Key Vendors:

request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.