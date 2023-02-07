Global Flexible Packaging Market Revenue to Cross USD 285 Billion Growing at a CAGR of 5%, Increasing Demand from Pharma & Food Industry; Amcor, Berry Global, Mondi & Sealed Air Among the Leading Players - Arizton

07 Feb, 2023, 15:01 GMT
CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global flexible packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2022-2028. The increased focus on sustainable, flexible packaging, profit volatility in the APAC region, usage of high-barrier plastic packaging materials, increasing adoption of flexible packaging over rigid packaging, growing e-commerce industry, and shift in food service from frozen packaging to modified atmospheric packaging (MAP) products are the growing trends in the flexible packaging market. The pharmaceutical industry is one of the major end-users of flexible packaging products. The pharmaceutical industry is growing at an annual rate of over 4.4% and is expected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2026. The pharmaceutical packaging market in the US is a major revenue contributor as most pharmaceutical players are located here. North America is expected to have around 40-45% of the global pharma market in value and is projected to contribute approximately 45% to the global market growth in the next 6 years.
Global Flexible Packaging Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 288.99 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 214.15 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
5.12 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segments
|
Material, Application, Consumer Flexible Packaging End-Users, Product, Printing, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Countries Covered
|
The US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Benelux, Austria, Scandinavia, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Rest of Latin America, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa
|
Key Prominent Vendors
|
Amcor, Berry Global, Mondi, Sealed Air, TC Transcontinental Packaging, Sonoco, Huhtamaki, Constantia Flexibles, Ahlstrom, Greif, WestRock, Smurfit Kappa, Alu Flex Pack, Aptar Group, Alinvest, Aran Group, Aluberg, American Packaging Corporation, Bischof + Klein, Bioplast, Carcano, Danaflex, Printpack, ProAmpac, Wipak Group, Saica Flex, Etapak (Baskı Ambalaj), Innovia Films, UFlex, International Paper, Reynolds Group, Novolex, Sigma Plastics, Glenroy, Symetal, Krajcár Packaging, ITP, Gascogne Flexible, Schur Flexibles, Schmid Folien, RKW Group, Pouch Partners, Perlen Packaging, Goglio Packaging, Kleiner Flexible Packaging, Winpak, Stora Enso, Global-Pak, Di Mauro, Eurofoil, Gerosa Group, LEEB Flexibles, PolyPak, PPG, Walki, All4Labels, SIG Combibloc Group, Ringmetall SE, The Reflex Group, DazPak Flexible Packaging, Süpack, Coveris, Wipf AG, Clondalkin Packaging, Korozo Group, Grupo Lantero, and Gualapack Group
|
Page Number
|
579
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Impact of Increasing Demand from The Healthcare Industry
· Demand for Lightweight Products
· Increase in Pouch Packaging across End-Users
· Increase in Processed and Packaged Food
· Increase in Shelf Life
· Rising Awareness in Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry
|
APAC is expected to lead the global flexible packaging market from 2022 to 2028. Higher domestic demand and the availability of low-cost labour make this region the most appealing market for flexible packaging manufacturers. As a result, market participants are focusing on increasing their market share and profitability across APAC. Expansions and investments, acquisitions, agreements, and the launch of new products are some of the major strategies used by key players to strengthen their positions in the flexible packaging market. The market for flexible packaging is expected to grow as the global economy improves, the labour force expands, and domestic demand for food and pharmaceutical products rises. As the packaging market and end-user industries are highly fragmented in the APAC region, differentiation is critical. With China and India included in the geography, there are supply chain challenges in procuring raw materials. Brand owners in India and China prefer packaging companies with the lowest supply chain risk (diversified procurement). The region has a high demand for both low-cost sachets and premium luxury packaging.
High-barrier films are widely used in the flexible plastic packaging market for superior food protection. However, its market share is currently hovering around 10%. High-barrier films are not used in lower-priced or non-premium food products. The process of selecting the appropriate barrier film is determined by the product to be packaged. The chances of food spoilage at any point in the entire supply chain have been a substantial motivator for the usage of high-barrier packaging materials. With the increasing demand for high-barrier packaging in the vacuum packaging industry, there is also a rising inclination toward recyclable high-barrier plastics. Consumer awareness of convenience and eco-friendly packaging in the food industry is also driving the expected increase in demand for high-barrier vacuum packaging. Along with high-barrier vacuum packaging, plastic materials such as PET, BOPP, and PVC are expected to gain popularity.
The increasing usage of frozen food gaining momentum. Modified atmospheric packaging products (MAP) is highly preferable over frozen food packaging with decreased exposure to oxygen, preventing it from discoloration, spoilage, textures, and off-flavors. By this, the food remains fresh for a longer period, thus, extending its shelf life and retaining its attractiveness for the customers. Thus, MAP improves the freshness of vegetables or fruits during storage. Hence, there has been a shift in food packaging from frozen food packaging to modified atmosphere packaging, thereby increasing the demand for flexible packaging in the market.
The Europe Flexible Packaging Market to Reach USD 81.28 Billion by 2028
The growth of the Europe flexible packaging market is linked to the performance of the economy in general, and hence, vendors must diversify or expand the scope/scale of operations to negate the recessionary trends in certain regions. The banning of plastic usage in many countries was impacting the plastic packaging market, and early adopters of new technology and material will have an advantage in the market. However, in 2020, many countries have eased the norms on plastic usage, thus, the flexible packaging market is expected to grow rapidly in the short term and expected to be stable in the long term. The production and sales facilities of vendors must be geographies to counter the production cost and benefit in terms of regulations and taxation in Europe.
Stretch films, protective wraps, and pouches have witnessed a tremendous surge in demand over the past few years. The market has witnessed traction due to a considerable rise in mergers and acquisitions during the last few years. The consolidation is expected to grow further, especially in Europe. More than 80% of the companies in the European flexible packaging market have revenues of less than $200 million. The revenues of large companies such as Amcor, Berry Global, Mondi, Huhtamaki, and Constantia Flexibles exceed $800 million and account for around 50% of the market.
Key Company Profiles
- Amcor
- Berry Global
- Mondi
- Sealed Air
- TC Transcontinental Packaging
- Sonoco
- Huhtamaki
- Constantia Flexibles
- Ahlstrom
- Greif
- WestRock
- Smurfit Kappa
- Alu Flex Pack
- Aptar Group
- Alinvest
- Aran Group
- Aluberg
- American Packaging Corporation
- Bischof + Klein
- Bioplast
- Carcano
- Danaflex
- Printpack
- ProAmpac
- Wipak Group
- Saica Flex
- Etapak (Baskı Ambalaj)
- Innovia Films
- UFlex
- International Paper
- Reynolds Group
- Novolex
- Sigma Plastics
- Glenroy
- Symetal
- Krajcár Packaging
- ITP
- Gascogne Flexible
- Schur Flexibles
- Schmid Folien
- RKW Group
- Pouch Partners
- Perlen Packaging
- Goglio Packaging
- Kleiner Flexible Packaging
- Winpak
- Stora Enso
- Global-Pak
- Di Mauro
- Eurofoil
- Gerosa Group
- LEEB Flexibles
- PolyPak
- PPG
- Walki
- All4Labels
- SIG Combibloc Group
- Ringmetall SE
- The Reflex Group
- DazPak Flexible Packaging
- Süpack
- Coveris
- Wipf AG
- Clondalkin Packaging
- Korozo Group
- Grupo Lantero
- Gualapack Group
Market Segmentation
Material
- Flexible Plastic
- PE (Polyethylene)
- BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene)
- CPP (Cast Polypropylene)
- BOPET (Biaxially-oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate)
- PA (Polyamide)
- PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)
- PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)
- EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol)
- Others
- Flexible Paper
- Foil
Application
- Consumer Packaging
- Industrial Packaging
Consumer Flexible Packaging End-Users
- Bakery & Confectionery
- Meat, Poultry & Seafood
- Dairy
- Ready-To-Eat (RTE)
- Healthcare
- Frozen Food
- Tea & Coffee
- Personal Care
- Petfood
- Other end-users
Product
- Bags and Sacks
- Pouches
- Others
Printing
- Flexography Printing
- Rotogravure Printing
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Austria
- Scandinavia
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- APAC
- China
- India
- Australia
- Japan
- South Korea
- New Zealand
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL
4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONSUMER FLEXIBLE PACKAGING
4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRINTING
4.3.6 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6.1 MARKET DEFINITION
6.2 REPORT OVERVIEW
6.3 COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS
6.4 OPPORTUNITIES & CHALLENGE ANALYSIS
6.5 SEGMENT ANALYSIS
6.6 REGIONAL ANALYSIS
6.7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.1.1 FLEXIBLE PLASTIC PACKAGING
8.1.2 FOOD & BEVERAGES
8.1.3 POUCHES
8.1.4 KEY STRATEGIES
8.1.5 MAJOR HIGHLIGHTS
8.1.6 MEGA TRENDS
8.1.7 FLEXIBLE PACKAGING: BEYOND 2023
8.2 KEY INSIGHTS
8.2.1 RAW MATERIALS
8.2.2 PRICING
8.3 IMPACT OF COVID-19
8.3.1 PACKAGING SECTOR 2020
8.3.2 POST-COVID-19 HIGHLIGTHS
8.3.3 IMPACT ON FLEXIBLE PACKAGING SUPPLY CHAIN
8.3.4 PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING
8.3.5 MAJOR VENDOR CONCERNS
8.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.4.1 MATERIAL SUPPLIERS
8.4.2 MANUFACTURERS
8.4.3 DISTRIBUTORS
8.4.4 END-USERS
8.5 KEY DEVELOPMENTS & ACQUISITIONS
8.5.1 KEY ACQUISITIONS
8.5.2 KEY DEVELOPMENTS
8.6 EXPERT OPINION
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 INCREASED FOCUS ON SUSTAINABLE FLEXIBLE PACKAGING
9.2 USAGE OF HIGH-BARRIER PLASTIC PACKAGING MATERIALS
9.3 INCREASING ADOPTION OF FLEXIBLE PACKAGING OVER RIGID PACKAGING
9.4 GROWING E-COMMERCE INDUSTRY
9.5 SHIFT FROM FROZEN PACKAGING TO MODIFIED ATMOSPHERIC PACKAGING PRODUCTS
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 INCREASING DEMAND FROM HEALTHCARE
10.2 DEMAND FOR LIGHTWEIGHT PRODUCTS
10.3 INCREASE IN POUCH PACKAGING ACROSS END-USERS
10.4 INCREASE IN PROCESSED AND PACKAGED FOOD
10.5 INCREASE IN SHELF LIFE
10.6 RISING AWARENESS OF COSMETICS & PERSONAL CARE
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 RECYCLING CHALLENGES WITH FLEXIBLE PACKAGING PRODUCTS
11.2 HIGHER OPERATIONAL COSTS
11.3 FRAGMENTED MARKETPLACE
11.4 RISING RAW MATERIAL COSTS
11.5 SLOW ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2020
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.1.1 GEOGRAPHIC INSIGHTS
12.1.2 FLEXIBLE PLASTIC: MARKET DYNAMICS
12.1.3 FLEXIBLE PAPER: MARKET DYNAMICS
12.1.4 FLEXIBLE FOILS: MARKET DYNAMICS
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 PRODUCT
12.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.4 MATERIAL
12.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.5 APPLICATION
12.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.6 CONSUMER FLEXIBLE PACKAGING
12.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.7 FLEXIBLE PLASTIC
12.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.8 PRINTING
12.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.9 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.9.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.9.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.9.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.9.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.9.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 MATERIAL
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 FLEXIBLE PLASTIC
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.3.4 PE (POLYETHYLENE): MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.5 BOPP (BIAXIALLY ORIENTED POLYPROPYLENE): MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.6 CPP (CAST POLYPROPYLENE): MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.7 BOPET (BIAXIALLY-ORIENTED POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE): MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.8 PA (POLYAMIDE): MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.9 PET (POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE): MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.10 PVC (POLYVINYL CHLORIDE): MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.11 EVOH (ETHYLENE-VINYL ALCOHOL): MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.12 OTHERS: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4 FLEXIBLE PAPER
13.5 FOIL
14 APPLICATION
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.2.1 POST-COVID-19 SCENARIO
14.2.2 RAW MATERIAL INSIGHTS
14.3 CONSUMER PACKAGING
14.4 INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING
14.4.5 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 CONSUMER FLEXIBLE PACKAGING
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.2.1 F&B (BAKERY & CONFECTIONERY, DAIRY, MEAT, POULTRY & SEAFOOD, RTE, FROZEN FOOD, TEA & COFFEE, AND OTHERS)
15.2.2 HEALTHCARE
15.2.3 PERSONAL CARE
15.2.4 PET FOOD
15.3 BAKERY & CONFECTIONERY
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.3 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19
15.3.4 POST-COVID-19 SCENARIO
15.3.5 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.4 MEAT, POULTRY & SEAFOOD
15.5 DAIRY
15.6 READY-TO-EAT (RTE)
15.7 HEALTHCARE
15.8 FROZEN FOOD
15.9 TEA & COFFEE
15.11 PET FOOD
15.12 OTHER
16 PRODUCT
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.2.1 BAGS & SACKS: SEGMENT INSIGHTS
16.2.2 POUCHES: SEGMENT INSIGHTS
16.3 BAGS & SACKS
16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.3.3 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19
16.3.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.4 POUCHES
16.5 OTHERS
17 PRINTING
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.2.1 REGIONAL INSIGHTS
17.3 FLEXOGRAPHIC PRINTING
17.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3.3 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19
17.4 ROTOGRAVURE PRINTING
19 APAC
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.1.1 KEY INSIGHTS
19.1.2 REGIONAL OUTLOOK
19.1.3 RAW MATERIAL HIGHLIGHTS
19.1.4 POST-COVID-19 SCENARIO
19.2 PEST ANALYSIS
19.2.1 POLITICAL
19.2.2 ECONOMIC
19.2.3 SOCIAL
19.2.4 TECHNOLOGY
19.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4 MATERIAL
19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.5 PRODUCT
19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6 APPLICATION
19.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7 CONSUMER FLEXIBLE PACKAGING
19.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.8 KEY COUNTRIES
19.9 CHINA
19.10 INDIA
19.11 AUSTRALIA
19.12 JAPAN
19.13 SOUTH KOREA
19.14 NEW ZEALAND
19.15 REST OF APAC
20 EUROPE
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.1.1 DEMAND FACTORS
20.1.2 KEY INSIGHTS
20.1.3 PLASTIC POUCH DRIVEN GROWTH
20.1.4 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19
20.1.5 POST-COVID-19 SCENARIO
20.2 PEST ANALYSIS
20.2.1 POLITICAL
20.2.2 ECONOMIC
20.2.3 SOCIAL
20.2.4 TECHNOLOGY
20.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.4 MATERIAL
20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.5 PRODUCT
20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6 APPLICATION
20.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7 CONSUMER FLEXIBLE PACKAGING
20.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.8 KEY COUNTRIES
20.9 GERMANY
20.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.9.2 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19
20.9.3 MATERIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.9.4 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.9.5 APPLICATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.9.6 CONSUMER FLEXIBLE PACKAGING: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.10 FRANCE
20.10.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.10.2 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19
20.10.3 MATERIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.10.4 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.10.5 APPLICATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.10.6 CONSUMER FLEXIBLE PACKAGING: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.11 UK
20.11.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.11.2 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19
20.11.3 MATERIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.11.4 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.11.5 APPLICATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.11.6 CONSUMER FLEXIBLE PACKAGING: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.12 ITALY
20.12.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.12.2 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19
20.12.3 MATERIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.12.4 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.12.5 APPLICATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.12.6 CONSUMER FLEXIBLE PACKAGING: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.13 BENELUX
20.13.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.13.2 BELGIUM
20.13.3 NETHERLANDS
20.13.4 LUXEMBERG
20.13.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19
20.13.6 MATERIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.13.7 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.13.8 APPLICATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.13.9 CONSUMER FLEXIBLE PACKAGING: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.14 SPAIN
20.14.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.14.2 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19
20.14.3 MATERIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.14.4 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.14.5 APPLICATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.14.6 CONSUMER FLEXIBLE PACKAGING: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.15 AUSTRIA
20.15.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.15.2 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19
20.15.3 MATERIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.15.4 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.15.5 APPLICATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.15.6 CONSUMER FLEXIBLE PACKAGING: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.16 SCANDINAVIA
20.16.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.16.2 DENMARK
20.16.3 NORWAY
20.16.4 SWEDEN
20.16.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19
20.16.6 MATERIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.16.7 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.16.8 APPLICATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.16.9 CONSUMER FLEXIBLE PACKAGING: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.17 SWITZERLAND
20.17.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.17.2 MATERIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.17.3 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.17.4 APPLICATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.17.5 CONSUMER FLEXIBLE PACKAGING: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.18 REST OF EUROPE
20.18.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.18.2 MATERIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.18.3 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.18.4 APPLICATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.18.5 CONSUMER FLEXIBLE PACKAGING: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 NORTH AMERICA
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.1.1 FLEXIBLE PLASTIC PACKAGING
21.1.2 F&B
21.1.3 POUCHES
21.1.4 POST-COVID-19 SCENARIO
21.2 PEST ANALYSIS
21.2.1 POLITICAL
21.2.2 ECONOMIC
21.2.3 SOCIAL
21.2.4 TECHNOLOGY
21.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.4 MATERIAL
21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.5 PRODUCT
21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6 APPLICATION
21.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7 CONSUMER FLEXIBLE PACKAGING
21.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.8 KEY COUNTRIES
21.9 US
21.10 CANADA
22 LATIN AMERICA
22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
22.1.1 END-USER HIGHLIGHTS
22.1.2 MACROECONOMIC FACTORS
22.1.3 IMPACT OF COVID-19 IN LATIN AMERICA
22.1.4 POST-COVID-19 SCENARIO
22.2 PEST ANALYSIS
22.2.1 POLITICAL
22.2.2 ECONOMIC
22.2.3 SOCIAL
22.2.4 TECHNOLOGY
22.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.4 MATERIAL
22.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.5 PRODUCT
22.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.6 APPLICATION
22.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.7 CONSUMER FLEXIBLE PACKAGING
22.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.8 KEY COUNTRIES
22.9 MEXICO
22.10 BRAZIL
22.11 ARGENTINA
22.12 CHILE
22.13 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
23 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
23.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
23.1.1 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
23.1.2 END-USER INSIGHTS
23.1.3 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19
23.1.4 POST-COVID-19 SCENARIO
23.2 PEST ANALYSIS
23.2.1 POLITICAL
23.2.2 ECONOMIC
23.2.3 SOCIAL
23.2.4 TECHNOLOGY
23.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.4 MATERIAL
23.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.5 PRODUCT
23.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.6 APPLICATION
23.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.7 CONSUMER FLEXIBLE PACKAGING
23.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.8 KEY COUNTRIES
23.9 TURKEY
23.10 EGYPT
23.11 SAUDI ARABIA
23.12 SOUTH AFRICA
23.13 UAE
23.14 REST OF THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
24 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
24.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
25 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
25.1 AMCOR
25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
25.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
25.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS
25.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
25.2 BERRY GLOBAL
25.3 MONDI
25.4 SEALED AIR
25.5 TC TRANSCONTINENTAL
25.6 SONOCO
25.7 HUHTAMAKI
25.8 CONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES
25.9 AHLSTROM
25.10 GREIF
25.11 WESTROCK
25.12 SMURFIT KAPPA
25.13 ALU FLEX PACK
25.14 APTAR GROUP
26 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
26.1 ALINVEST
26.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
26.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
26.2 ARAN GROUP
26.3 ALUBERG
26.4 AMERICAN PACKAGING CORPORATION
26.5 BISCHOF+KLEIN
26.6 BIOPLAST
26.7 CARCANO
26.8 DANAFLEX
26.9 PRINTPACK
26.10 PROAMPAC
26.11 WIPAK GROUP
26.12 SAICA
26.13 ETAPAK
26.14 INNOVIA FILMS
26.15 UFLEX
26.16 INTERNATIONAL PAPER
26.17 REYNOLDS GROUP
26.18 NOVOLEX
26.19 SIGMA PLASTICS
26.20 GLENROY
26.21 SYMETAL
26.22 KRAJCAR PACK
26.23 ITP
26.24 GASCOGNE FLEXIBLE
26.25 SCHUR FLEXIBLES
26.26 SCHMID AND FOLIEN
26.27 RKW
26.28 POUCH PARTNERS
26.29 PERLEN PACKAGING
26.30 GOGLIO PACKAGING
26.31 KLEINER FLEXIBLE PACKAGING
26.32 WINPAK
26.33 STORA ENSO
26.34 GLOBAL-PAK
26.35 DI MAURO
26.36 EUROFOIL
26.37 GEROSA GROUP
26.38 LEEB FLEXIBLES
26.39 POLYPAK PACKAGING
26.40 PPG
26.41 WALKI
26.42 ALL4LABELS
26.43 SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP
26.44 RINGMETALL SE
26.45 THE REFLEX GROUP
26.46 DAZPAK FLEXIBLE PACKAGING
26.47 SÜDPACK
26.48 COVERIS
26.49 WIPF AG
26.50 CLONDALKIN PACKAGING
26.51 KOROZO GROUP
26.52 GRUPO LANTERO
26.53 GUALAPACK GROUP
27 REPORT SUMMARY
28 APPENDIX
29 ABBREVIATIONS
