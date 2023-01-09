Global Fitness Ball Market Size, Statistics, Forecast & Share Worth USD 607 Million, By 2030 at 8.1% CAGR | Fitness Ball Industry Trends, Demand, Growth & Analysis Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global fitness ball market size was nearly $307.1 million in 2021 and is set to increase to about $607.1 million by 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 8.1% between 2022 and 2030.

Fitness Ball Market: Overview

A fitness ball is also referred to as yoga or exercise ball that is used for improving balance, core strength, and muscle tone. Moreover, Swiss ball and medicine-ball exercises are used for promoting balance in activities of daily living. Reportedly, Swiss-ball is extensively utilized for increasing strength, flexibility, coordination, endurance, and balance. Apart from this, medicine ball proves to be effective in improving the speed of exercise, strength, agility, and endurance. In addition, training with medicine ball improves physical function through the integration of upper and lower body training.

These fitness balls are utilized more prominently in fitness training, workouts, weight training, and physical exercises. These balls offer major benefits such as effective pose, balance of muscles, and good back & spine health.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Fitness Ball Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global fitness ball market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 8.1% over the forecast timespan (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global fitness ball market was evaluated at nearly $307.1 million in 2021 and is anticipated to hit $607.1 million by 2030

in 2021 and is anticipated to hit by 2030 The global market is anticipated to surge at a remarkable rate over the forecast period due to escalating demand for improving body balance, body posture, core strength, and muscle tone

Based on size, the 65 cm diameter segment contributed to a major market share in 2021

On basis of distribution channel, the online segment registered the fastest CAGR over 2022-2030

In terms of application, the commercial segment to contribute lucratively towards the overall market size during the assessment timeframe

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be a key revenue generator for the global market over the projected timeframe

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Fitness Ball Market By Size (45 cm Diameter, 55 cm Diameter, 65 cm Diameter, 75 cm Diameter, 85 cm Diameter, and 100 cm Diameter), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Application (Commercial and Household), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2030." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Fitness Ball Market: Growth Drivers

Huge need for enhancing body posture and health & fitness to steer the global market growth.

Escalating demand for improving body balance, body posture, core strength, and muscle tone will boost the product's popularity, thereby increasing global fitness ball market trends. Moreover, fitness balls are utilized for easing workouts and physical exercises along with improving of body's physique. This will expand the scope of growth of the global market. Apart from this, hectic work schedule and sedentary lifestyle have resulted in the humungous acceptance of in-home devices that require low investment and occupy lesser space. This has spurred the expansion of the global industry. Reportedly, more than 60% of adults experience back pain at least once in their lifetime and it is increasing globally. This will proliferate the size of the global industry. Large-scale use of fitness balls in corporate houses for special physiological exercises will spearhead the global industry landscape.

Fitness Ball Market: Restraints

Easy availability of cost-efficient exercise kits can impede the global market expansion.

Easy availability of cost-effective kits for exercise can hinder the global market demand. In addition to this, the increase in launch of automated equipment for physical exercises and its ability to offer huge health & fitness benefits to individuals can hamper the expansion of the global market.

Fitness Ball Market: Opportunities

Adding new features to fitness equipment to open new vistas of growth for global market.

Introduction of new product features and innovations in fitness equipment will open a slew of new growth opportunities for the global fitness ball industry. In addition, the launching of new kinds of fitness trackers and smart exercise equipment will increase the avenues of expansion for the global industry.

Fitness Ball Market: Challenges

Non-adjustability can be a major challenge for the growth of the global market.

Fitness balls are not easily adjustable and can lead to poor body posturing, thereby restricting the adoption of fitness balls for physical exercises in gyms and fitness centers. This has proved to be a major challenge for the growth of the global fitness ball market.

Global Fitness Ball Market: Segmentation

The global fitness ball market is divided into size, distribution channel, application, and region.

Based on size, the global fitness ball industry is segmented into 45 cm diameter, 55 cm diameter, 65 cm diameter, 75 cm diameter, 85 cm diameter, and 100 cm diameter. Moreover, the 65 cm diameter segment dominated the global market share in 2021 and is set to record the highest CAGR of about 8.5% during 2022-2030. The segmental expansion can be credited to the immense use of 65 cm diameter balls in gums and fitness centers.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global fitness ball industry is segmented into offline and online segments. Moreover, the online segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 10.2% over the assessment timeframe. The segmental growth can be owing to the thriving e-commerce segment and surge in online product purchases. In addition, huge discounts are offered by vendors in online purchases of the product, thereby leading to huge growth proliferation of the segment.

In terms of application, the global fitness ball market is divided into commercial and household segments. Moreover, the commercial segment, which led the growth of the global market in 2021, is expected to chart a profitable growth map for the fitness ball industry in the upcoming years. The growth of the segment during 2022-2030 can be attributed to surging awareness about health & fitness among people resulting in their participation in physical activities in gyms and health clubs. This has led to the massive adoption of fitness balls in the commercial segment.

List of Key Players in Fitness Ball Market:

Black Mountain Products Inc.

Dynapro

Shuhua Sports Co.Ltd.

Valor Fitness

Fitball Australia

SPRI Products Inc.

Reebok International Ltd.

Sivan Health and Fitness

Gaiam

ProBody Pilates

Live Infinitely.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Fitness Ball Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Fitness Ball Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Fitness Ball Market Industry?

What segments does the Fitness Ball Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Fitness Ball Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 307.1 Million Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 607.1 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 8.1% 2022-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Payload and By Propulsion System Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Black Mountain Products, Inc., Dynapro, Shuhua Sports Co., Ltd., Valor Fitness, Fitball Australia, SPRI Products, Inc., Reebok International Ltd., Sivan Health and Fitness, Gaiam, ProBody Pilates, and Live Infinitely. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7083

Recent Developments

In August 2022 , ABC Fitness Solutions, a key tech service provider for the fitness sector, signed a deal for acquiring Glofox, one of the major fitness management tools offering services to boutique gym & studio sector. The move will help ABC in increasing its global reach along with augmenting its ability to serve fitness firms as well as fitness operators of myriad sizes.

ABC Fitness Solutions, a key tech service provider for the fitness sector, signed a deal for acquiring Glofox, one of the major fitness management tools offering services to boutique gym & studio sector. The move will help ABC in increasing its global reach along with augmenting its ability to serve fitness firms as well as fitness operators of myriad sizes. In April 2022 , Core Health & Fitness LLC, a key player offering wellness & fitness solutions, acquired Wexer Holding LLC, a major player in the digital health & fitness industry. The acquisition will provide Wexer with huge funds for scaling up its business and consolidating its position in the online fitness sector.

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific to hold the maximum share in global market.

In terms of region, the global fitness ball industry is sector into the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is slated to lead the global market surge in the next eight years owing to the thriving sports & fitness sector and increasing consumer trend towards healthy lifestyles and fitness. The presence of key players and startup firms in the region will prompt regional market growth.

Global Fitness Ball Market is segmented as follows:

Fitness Ball Market: By Size Outlook (2022-2030)

45 cm Diameter

55 cm Diameter

65 cm Diameter

75 cm Diameter

85 cm Diameter

100 cm Diameter

Fitness Ball Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2022-2030)

Offline

Online

Fitness Ball Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2030)

Commercial

Household

Fitness Ball Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

