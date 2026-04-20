Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market to Reach USD 18.2 Billion by 2036, Led by Europe Growth and Key Players Like Croda International & GC Rieber Oil

News provided byFuture Market Insights
20 Apr, 2026, 14:01 GMT
NEWARK, Del., 20 April, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis by Future Market Insights, the global fishmeal and fish oil market is entering a high-value growth phase as producers shift focus from volume expansion to quality optimization, traceability, and yield management. The market is projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2026 and expand to USD 18.2 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.
Rising demand for standardized protein inputs, stable fatty acid profiles, and traceable sourcing is positioning fishmeal and fish oil as critical components across aquafeed, animal nutrition, and human health applications.
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Quick Stats: Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market
- Market Size (2026): USD 8.8 Billion
- Market Size (2036): USD 18.2 Billion
- Growth Rate: 7.5% CAGR (2026–2036)
- Leading Source Segment: Marine Fish (40.0% share)
- Top Application: Aquaculture & Aquatic Feeds (35.0% share)
- Key Growth Countries: Japan (6.3%), USA (5.9%), France (5.7%), Germany (5.4%), UK (5.2%)
Industry Transformation: From Volume to Value
The fishmeal and fish oil sector is undergoing a structural shift where value creation is increasingly defined by quality consistency and process control rather than catch volume. Producers that can:
- Stabilize protein concentration
- Minimize oxidation risk
- Maintain batch-to-batch uniformity
are gaining stronger pricing power and long-term contracts with feed formulators and nutraceutical buyers.
Demand is consolidating around suppliers capable of delivering predictable nutritional performance, especially where feed efficiency and formulation precision directly impact profitability.
Precision Feed Formulation Driving Demand
The aquaculture industry is rapidly transitioning toward precision nutrition. Feed manufacturers are tightening specifications around:
- Amino acid composition
- Lipid quality
- Digestibility metrics
This is increasing preference for fishmeal and fish oil producers that offer:
- Advanced blending capabilities
- Quality grading systems
- Oxidation control technologies
Rather than competing on volume alone, suppliers are now evaluated on their ability to deliver consistent, high-performance inputs.
Sustainability as a Commercial Gatekeeper
Sustainability has evolved from a branding element into a critical procurement requirement. Buyers are increasingly screening suppliers based on:
- Traceability systems
- By-catch management practices
- Compliance with fishery regulations
Certified sourcing, vessel-level documentation, and digital traceability are becoming essential for accessing premium aquafeed and human nutrition markets. Suppliers investing in sustainability infrastructure are securing stronger market positioning.
Segment Insights: Marine Fish and Aquaculture Lead
Marine fish dominate the source segment with a 40.0% share due to:
- Scalable raw material availability
- Standardized protein and oil extraction
- Efficient blending and grading capabilities
On the application side, aquaculture and aquatic feeds lead with a 35.0% share, driven by:
- High demand for digestible protein
- Essential fatty acids for growth performance
- Increasing intensity of aquaculture systems
This dominance is reinforced as feed efficiency becomes a central economic driver for aquaculture operations.
Expanding Applications in Nutrition and Agriculture
While aquaculture remains the primary demand driver, fishmeal and fish oil are expanding into:
- Human nutrition: Rising demand for omega-3-rich supplements and functional foods
- Livestock feed: Supporting growth and health performance
- Agriculture: Use in fertilizers and soil enrichment
Refined fish oil, particularly with controlled EPA/DHA profiles and low contaminants, is gaining traction in premium health applications.
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Regional Growth Outlook
Market expansion varies across regions based on industrial structure and demand dynamics:
- Japan: Strong growth driven by premium aquaculture and functional nutrition demand
- United States: Expansion supported by large-scale feed production and industrial fishing integration
- Europe (France, Germany, UK): Growth shaped by regulatory discipline, sustainability screening, and specialty feed applications
Countries with advanced feed industries and strict quality requirements are showing higher adoption of standardized marine inputs.
Technology and Process Innovation
Technological advancements are enhancing efficiency and product quality across the value chain. Key innovations include:
- Advanced refining and concentration techniques
- Improved oxidation control and storage systems
- Integration of by-product streams into production
- Digital traceability and supply chain monitoring
These developments are enabling producers to improve yield economics while maintaining high-quality output.
Opportunities in High-Value Nutrition
As demand shifts toward premium applications, significant opportunities are emerging in:
- High-purity fish oil for dietary supplements
- Functional foods enriched with omega-3 fatty acids
- Precision aquafeed formulations
- Sustainable and certified marine ingredient supply chains
Producers capable of segmenting output across feed, nutrition, and agricultural uses while maintaining quality standards are expected to capture higher margins.
Competitive Landscape
The fishmeal and fish oil market is becoming increasingly competitive, with companies focusing on:
- Traceability and sustainability compliance
- Refinery and processing sophistication
- Yield optimization and fractionation efficiency
- Diversification across end-use industries
Key players such as Croda International PLC, GC Rieber Oil, FMC Corporation, and Mukka Sea Foods Industries Pvt. Ltd. are strengthening their market positions through innovation, sustainability initiatives, and expansion into high-value applications.
Lifecycle Value and Long-Term Contracts
Buyers are increasingly prioritizing long-term performance over short-term cost advantages. Key purchasing criteria now include:
- Nutritional consistency
- Supply reliability
- Lifecycle efficiency
- Compliance with sustainability standards
Suppliers offering stable, traceable, and high-performance marine inputs are gaining a decisive competitive edge in this evolving market landscape.
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Related Reports:
Fish Oil Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fish-oil-market
Zero-Fishmeal Feed Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/zero-fishmeal-feed-market
Fish Meal Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fish-meal-market
UK Fish Meal Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/united-kingdom-fish-meal-market
Fish Oil Alternatives Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fish-oil-alternatives-market
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