Global Fintech Fest 2023: Talent Biggest Challenge for Dubai Fintechs: Mohammad Alblooshi, CEO, DIFC Innovation Hub

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Challenges keep on changing in Fintech. Talent is now the biggest challenge for fintechs in Dubai," said Mohammad Alblooshi, CEO, DIFC Innovation Hub. In the initial days, access to capital and access to markets were some of the challenges in the region which the regulators were able to overcome over the years. He attributed the talent deficit to the huge demand in Dubai. This has led to Dubai being an importer of talent rather than producing its own.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on 'Roadmap to establish a thriving FinTech hub: Navigating challenges and driving FS innovation' at the Global Fintech Fest 2023 (GFF 2023). He was joined by Takeshi Kito, Vice-Chair, Fintech Association of Japan, Nezar Alhaidar, Director, Fintech Saudi and Rehan D'Almeida, General Manager, Fintech Australia. Gayathri Parthasarathy, Partner and Financial Services Leader, PwC India moderated the session.

Nezar Alhaidar said, "Innovation is perceived as a cookie cutter, same size fits all. But you need to understand that each region has differences, hence the solution has to be different." Nezar also mentioned that Saudi Arabia is a tech savvy nation with a young population where 93 per cent of the people do their banking online and 75% use at least one fintech solution.

GFF 2023, the largest thought leadership platform in the world, is supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MietY), the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and is organized by the Payments Council of India (PCI), Fintech Convergence Council (FCC), and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Highlights of Global Fintech Fest 2023:

3 days | 13 tracks | 800+ Speakers | 15+ Thought Leadership Reports |81 Academic Papers| 50+ Workshops | 125+ Countries | 250+ Sessions | 250+ Investors |500+ exhibitors |150K Sq. Ft Exhibition Area|3 Hackathons| 50000+ Delegates

