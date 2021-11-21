Global Finance leaders from 41 different countries in Abu Dhabi for the fifth edition of ADGM's Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Global Market's (ADGM) flagship Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off tomorrow with an eagerly awaited agenda packed with over 200 speakers, 80 sessions and 40 hours of content shaping the global fintech landscape. The event will be attended by the world's foremost policy and decision makers, fintech innovators, unicorns, financial sector leaders, and investors. The fifth edition of the Middle East's largest Fintech festival will take place from 22 to 24 November 2021 in an exciting hybrid format, with the physical event hosted at ADGM. The agenda for the Festival can be accessed here.

The virtual platform of the Festival is seeing record-breaking international interest in comparison to previous years, with three times more registrations and participants flying in from 41 different countries.

This year's Festival features 14 different forums and segments, including return of the highly successful Innovation Challenge, Fintech100, Investor Forum, Government Fintech Forum, Youth Circle, Fintech Awards, as well as exciting new forums:

CxO21, a digital banking innovation summit that delves into the world of corporate innovation and digital banking;

Token, focusing on the fast-evolving world of digital assets and currencies;

Fintech for Good, a dedicated forum taking a closer look at the intersection of sustainability, Fintech and innovation;

Fintech Souk, a close look at cutting-edge developments in retail and payments; and

Risk4.0, a forum focussing on risk management in Fintech and financial security.

Having marked its largest gathering in 2020, this year's Festival promises to be even bigger and better comprising a stellar line-up of speakers. These include:

H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi , Chairman of ADGM

, Chairman of ADGM H.E. Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi , Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development

, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development H.E. Dr Abdulrahman A. Al Hamidy , Director General Chairman of the Board, Arab Monetary Fund

, Director General Chairman of the Board, Arab Monetary Fund H.E. Mohamed Alabbar, Founder & Managing Director of Emaar

Jeff Sprecher , Founder of ICE and Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange

, Founder of ICE and Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange John Collison , Co-founder & President, Stripe

, Co-founder & President, Stripe Bill Winters , Group CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

, Group CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Hana Al Rostamani , Group CEO of First Abu Dhabi Bank

, Group CEO of First Abu Dhabi Bank Sandeep Chouhan , Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Dr Bernd Van Linder , Group CEO of Commercial Bank of Dubai

, Group CEO of Commercial Bank of Akon, musician turned fintech entrepreneur

Nuseir Yasin of Nas Daily fame

Kevin O'Leary , entrepreneur and Venture Capitalist

Commenting on this year's Festival, His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said: "Given the rapid pace of transformation across the financial services sector, continued knowledge-sharing on how best to address and embrace these changes is crucial. We at ADGM take great pride in hosting the region's largest Fintech festival alongside esteemed colleagues, respected decision makers, and leading financial sector and Fintech representatives. This year's Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival will bear no exception to past editions in its aspiration to be inspiring, thought-provoking, and transformative, underpinned by a commitment to highlight Abu Dhabi as a global capital for financial innovation, investment, and regulatory excellence."

