Global Fiducial Markers Market Investigation Acmes North America as the Foremost Region Delivering Noteworthy Demand During 2018 to 2028, Reports Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Fiducial markers are basically objects that are positioned in the vicinity of an imaging system structure, which even appears in the produced image. Looking at its prominent application, fiducial markers are placed close to the tumor in order to assist in the placement of radiation beams at the time of radiation treatment. Presently, the adoption of fiducial markers concerned with prostate cancer treatment is witnessing a persistent increase. This growth has been carefully analyzed and presented through a smart research study published by Fact.MR. The report is titled "Fiducial Markers Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028", which delivers exclusive insights associated to the fiducial markers market behavior during the forecast period until 2028. Furthermore, this assessment offers actionable perceptions and intelligence on upcoming performance of fiducial markers market in relation to expected opportunities across the global market scenario.

As per research specifics, fiducial markers sales are likely to surpass 100 Mn by 2019, thereby, registering an improvement from 93.9 Mn in 2018. The report also highlights that the target market is anticipated to expand at 9% CAGR through 2028, since demand for fiducial markers gain traction due to rising incidences of several cancer forms influencing lung, abdomen, prostate and kidney.

Pure Gold Fiducial Marker Sales Rise Due to Excellent Visibility

This Fact.MR study highpoints that pure gold fiducial marker would overtake all other product types in the year 2019. It is estimated that, this particular product type would deliver a valuation worth US$ 60 Mn in the current year. Impressive characteristics of pure gold fiducial market, including greater reliability and superior stability are responsible for intensifying its demand. In addition, the capability of pure gold fiducial markers to offer high-quality resolution is another chief reason encouraging its prominence in the global market arena.

Radiotherapy Centers Deliver Topmost End-User Valuation

Considering all the end-users comprising of hospitals, cancer research centers and radiotherapy centers, the sales of fiducial markers are projected to experience remarkable growth in the radiotherapy centers. To be precise, this end-user is anticipated to deliver a valuation exceeding US$ 39 Mn in 2019. One of the major drivers motivating this growth includes escalating implementation to treat different forms of malignant tumor or cancer, thus, nurturing sales of fiducial markers in radiotherapy centers.

North America Emerges to be the Leading Market Space for Fiducial Markers

Based on this intelligent report, North America endures its status of being the leading market for fiducial markers. It portray noteworthy opportunities for different manufacturers operating within the region. The fiducial markers market landscape represents monopoly of leading players that possess established brand images as well as substantial product portfolios. It has been analyzed that diversification of existing product lines together with new additions tends to be the key focus of several market players across North America.

The final section of the report deals with discoursing the competitive landscape which covers the profiling of all the leading manufacturers operating in the global fiducial markers market. Some of the prime companies mentioned in the report are Innovative Oncology Solutions, Carbon Medical Technologies, Best Medical International, Inc., alphaXRT, CIVCO, Nanovi Radiotherapy A/S, and Stellar Medical.

