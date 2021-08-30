Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $1,568,586.4 thousand by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021-2028 - Exclusive Report [199 Pages] By Research Dive

The global fetal bovine serum market is expected to surge exponentially by 2028, owing to its extensive applications. The cell culture sub-segment is expected to be most profitable. The North America region is expected to dominate in the global market.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Fetal Bovine Serum Market by Application (Biopharmaceuticals/Drug Discovery, Cell Culture, Human & Animal Vaccine Production, and Others), End-user (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Company, Academic Institute, and Research Laboratory), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028."

The Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market is expected to garner a revenue of $1,568,586.4 thousand by 2028, exponentially growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Dynamics of the Fetal Bovine Serum Market

Fetal bovine serum is extensively used as a growth supplement for the cell culture due to the availability of low-level antibodies and complex composition of protein components, which is pertinent for cells growth. In addition, rising research and development activities in life science is further expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, increasing prevalence of supplement for fetal bovine serum is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market in the projected timeframe. However, persistent technological advancements and increased emphasis on animal-based drugs and medicines are expected to create massive opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Fetal Bovine Serum Market

The outbreak of coronavirus has had moderate impact on the global fetal bovine serum market. The demand for fetal bovine serum was consequently reduced to the emergence of lockdowns which resulted in complete closure of various academic and research institutions. But the pandemic also had a progressive impact on the market, owing to the immediate need for an effective anti-viral drug for the treatment of surging coronavirus infections across the globe.

Segments of the Fetal Bovine Serum Market

The report has divided the market into various segments based on application, end-user, and region.

By application, the cell culture sub-segment is expected to be most profitable and generate a revenue of $758,839.10 thousand during the forecast period. Fetal bovine serum is extensively used in the cell culture due to the availability of exemplary growth factors, vitamins, minerals, proteins, and many more enriching elements vital for the cell growth. These factors are expected to bolster the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

By end-user, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative and generate a revenue of $807,173.70 thousand during the forecast period. Tremendous investments made on research and development activities by the top players of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to dominate the market, and generate a revenue of $566,259.70 thousand during the forecast period. The presence of prominent players of the market and increasing investments in R&D activities by companies for enhanced drug development procedures are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.

Top 10 Key Players of the Fetal Bovine Serum Market

1. GE Healthcare

2. PAN-Biotech

3. Rocky Mountain Biologicals

4. Biowest

5. Biological Industries

6. Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

7. HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd.

8. Tissue Culture Biologica

9. Cell Culture Technologies LLC

10. Nucleus Biologics Psychemedics



These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in January 2018, Bio-Techne, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality purified proteins and reagent solutions, acquired Atlanta Biologicals Inc., a professionally managed global pharmaceutical company, in order to extend Bio-Techne's cell culture and tissue regeneration capabilities.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.re and tissue regeneration capabilities.

