Global Fatty Esters Market to be valued at US$ 3.4 Billion by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The fatty esters market is booming. These chemicals have a ton of advantageous properties, making them perfect for use in chemical industries. As the demand for fatty esters grows, the market is expected to reach new heights over the next few years.

NEWARK, Del., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fatty esters market is expected to secure US$ 3.4 Billion while exhibiting a 4.4% growth rate during the 2022-2032 forecast period. The market was estimated at US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021, and is likely to reach US$ 2.2 Billion in 2022. Growth of the market can be attributed to the extensive usage of fatty esters in a wide range of industries, including cosmetics & personal care, as well as biofuels.

The increasing use of fatty esters in end-use industries such as food, biochemical and agricultural is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Growing demand for fatty esters for industrial applications owing to its environment friendliness is expected to augment market growth over the forecast period.

On the contrary, inadequate availability of raw materials is also one of the major factor affecting the growth of the market. In addition to it, lack of proper developed infrastructure in the underdeveloped nations is major disadvantage faced by the market is the another factors projected to hamper the industry growth in the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Report

By type, the fatty acid methyl esters (FAME) segment is expected to record an 4.1% CAGR by 2032

By application, the synthetic lubricant segment to expand at a 3.9% growth rate during the forecast period.

The U.S market to garner US$ 1.2 Billion and record an 4.3% CAGR from 2022-2032

and record an 4.3% CAGR from 2022-2032 Market in China to procure US$ 235 Million , expanding at a 3.9% growth rate during the assessment period

"Growing demand of fatty esters for expansion of cosmetics industry across the globe is expected to drive the market in the forecast period. Also, the development of food, biochemical and agriculture industries is projected to play a vital role in strengthening the market."

Leading Companies Profiled in Fatty Esters Market are

Faci Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.,

KLK Oleo,

Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.,

Evonik Industries, and

DuPont,

Competitive Analysis

Eminent players in the global fatty esters market include Faci Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., KLK Oleo, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries, and DuPont, among others. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage up-gradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market. Recent key developments among players include:

In July 2021 , Verbio AG signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. The MoU will explore the possibility of creating a Joint Venture Company using Verbio's technology and expertise in the production of biofuels (biomethane (CBG/BioCNG), bioethanol, and biodiesel) and for marketing these biofuels through Indian Oil's network.

, Verbio AG signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. The MoU will explore the possibility of creating a Joint Venture Company using Verbio's technology and expertise in the production of biofuels (biomethane (CBG/BioCNG), bioethanol, and biodiesel) and for marketing these biofuels through Indian Oil's network. In March 2021 , Renewable Energy Group Inc. collaborated with Optimus technologies. This collaboration deliver biodiesel to fleets across the United States . With Optimus' new technology, biodiesel can be utilized as B100 in fleets, i.e., with 100% blended biodiesel.

Key Segments Covered in the Fatty Esters Market Study

Fatty Esters Market by Type:

Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME)

Fatty Acid Polyol Esters

Fatty Acid Sorbitan Esters

Fatty Acid Sucrose Esters

Other Types of Fatty Esters

Fatty Esters Market by Application:

Fatty Esters for Synthetic Lubricants

Fatty Esters for Pharmaceuticals

Fatty Esters for Personal Care Products

Fatty Esters for Food

Fatty Esters for Biofuel Applications

Fatty Esters for Other Applications

Fatty Esters Market by Region:

North America Fatty Esters Market

Europe Fatty Esters Market

Asia Pacific Fatty Esters Market

Middle East and Africa Fatty Esters Market

and Africa Fatty Esters Market Latin America Fatty Esters Market

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global fatty esters market presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (fatty acid methyl esters, polyol esters, sorbitan esters, sucrose esters and other types) and application (synthetic lubricants, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, food, biofuel application and other applications) across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America).

