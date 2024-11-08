Global Fashion Summit debuts in China, calling for global collaboration on sustainability

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fashion Summit, the international forum for sustainability in fashion, presented a special Shanghai Gala edition on 7 November during the China International Import Expo (CIIE). The event was presented by Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) and Chinamind NEXT and gathered key local and international fashion industry stakeholders for an evening of compelling discussions during a gala dinner at The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan.

Global Fashion Summit: Shanghai Gala was centred on the theme, 'Unlocking the Next Level', and built on insights from the Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition held in May. By hosting the Summit in Shanghai—a dynamic city that melds tradition with innovation and sets global trends—the event aimed to promote dialogue and cross-country collaboration to influence sustainable practices on an international scale.

Throughout the evening, guests heard from distinguished speakers from companies including COACH, H&M Group, Piaget China, Chinamind NEXT, Décor Global, Erdos Cashmere Group, Target, Balian Group, and more. Discussions addressed critical topics such as 'Circularity at Scale', 'Shaping Sustainable Retail', and 'Ambition to Action', spotlighting key strategies for accelerating the implementation of sustainability across the fashion value chain. View all speakers and programme.

At the event, GFA announced the publication of The GFA Monitor 2024 - a resource designed to guide industry leaders towards creating a net positive fashion industry. Launched ahead of COP29, this year's publication serves as a streamlined update, highlighting both significant advancements and ongoing challenges in the industry. Download the report here.

Federica Marchionni, CEO, Global Fashion Agenda, says: "The inaugural edition of Global Fashion Summit in China marked an evening of profound thought leadership, demonstrating the opportunity for the industry to convert ambitious goals into meaningful actions with ripple effects felt across communities and ecosystems worldwide. In this new era, we are forging critical dialogues and alliances at the Summit, which we plan to build upon at our next Summit in Copenhagen next year."

Ms. Lynn Fu, CEO, Chinamind NEXT, remarked: "The arrival of Global Fashion Summit in Shanghai as the most respected summit in the sustainable fashion industry, marks a significant milestone. It has sparked profound discussions among participants on the theme of Unlocking the Next Level. As the world's largest consumer of apparel and textiles, China has a substantial impact on driving sustainable industry trends and cultivating consumers' green preferences. When Chinese fashion companies and international brands collaborate more passionately on their sustainable visions, profound and enduring benefits for the industry will be delivered."

During the event, GFA also announced the official launch of ticket sales for the upcoming Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition 2025, scheduled for 3-5 June next year. The theme for the 2025 edition was revealed as 'Barriers and Bridges', which will guide the discussions and actions planned for next year's Summit.

