Global EYLEA Drug Market Size to Surpass US$ 14.30 Billion by 2030 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% : CoherentMI

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, Global EYLEA Drug Market estimated value at US$ 8.79 Billion in the year 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 14.30 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.2% during forecast period 2023-2030.

The Global EYLEA Drug Market is driven by two main factors. Firstly, the increasing incidence of eye disorders such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME) is fueling the demand for EYLEA drugs. These disorders are becoming more prevalent due to factors such as the aging population and the rise in the number of people with diabetes. EYLEA is an effective treatment option for these eye disorders, which is driving its adoption in the market.

Secondly, technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology are also contributing to the growth of the market. The development of novel and more efficient drug delivery systems and the introduction of advanced diagnostic tools have improved the treatment outcomes for patients. This has increased the demand for EYLEA drugs, which are known for their efficacy and safety in treating various eye conditions.

Market Takeaways:

Global EYLEA Drug Market Size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the rising incidence of eye disorders and technological advancements in drug delivery systems.

On the basis of indication, the Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD) segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its higher prevalence compared to other indications. Wet AMD is a leading cause of blindness in elderly individuals, and EYLEA drugs have shown remarkable efficacy in its treatment.

In terms of end users, hospitals are expected to dominate the market due to their robust infrastructure, access to advanced medical devices, and high patient footfall for eye disorder treatments. However, ophthalmic clinics and other healthcare settings also contribute significantly to the market growth.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and favorable reimbursement policies. The region is also witnessing a growing geriatric population, which further drives the demand for EYLEA drugs.

is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and favorable reimbursement policies. The region is also witnessing a growing geriatric population, which further drives the demand for EYLEA drugs. Key players operating in the global EYLEA drug market include Bayer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Coherus BioSciences, Inc., and Klinge Biopharma. These companies focus on strategic collaborations, product launches, and investments in research and development to gain a competitive edge. The market is characterized by intense competition, and players are continuously aiming to expand their market presence and offer superior treatment options.

Market Trends:

Two key trends are expected to shape the Global EYLEA Drug Market in the coming years. Firstly, there is a growing focus on combination therapies for the treatment of eye disorders. Combination therapies involve the use of two or more drugs to maximize the therapeutic benefits and enhance patient outcomes. This trend is driven by the need for more effective treatment options and the potential for synergistic effects between different drugs.

Another trend is the increasing adoption of EYLEA drugs in emerging markets. As the healthcare infrastructure improves and awareness about eye disorders increases in these markets, the demand for effective treatment options is also growing. EYLEA drugs, with their proven efficacy and safety profile, are becoming the treatment of choice in these regions.

Recent Developments

On August 18, 2023 , Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved EYLEA HD (aflibercept) injection 8 mg for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy (DR).

Read complete market research report, "Global EYLEA Drug Market, By Indication, By End User, By Geography, and other Segment Forecast 2023-2030", Published by CoherentMI.

Market Opportunities:

Rising Incidence of Eye Disorders

The global EYLEA drug market is poised to witness significant growth opportunities due to the increasing prevalence of eye disorders, specifically Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO), Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization (mCNV), and other related conditions. This growing incidence of eye disorders is primarily driven by factors such as aging population, changing lifestyle habits, and the rise in chronic diseases like diabetes.

With the increasing number of individuals affected by such eye conditions, the demand for effective treatment options, such as EYLEA drugs, is expected to surge. EYLEA is known for its effectiveness in treating various retinal disorders, and its demand is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Technological Advancements in Drug Delivery Systems

Another market opportunity for the global EYLEA drug market lies in the technological advancements in drug delivery systems. Continuous research and development efforts by pharmaceutical companies have led to the introduction of innovative drug delivery methods, such as sustained-release implants and novel formulations.

These advancements allow for targeted drug delivery, prolonged drug release, and reduced treatment frequency, which enhances patient convenience and compliance. Furthermore, such advancements offer cost-effective alternatives to invasive procedures and provide improved therapeutic outcomes.

The integration of drug delivery systems with EYLEA drugs has the potential to revolutionize the treatment landscape for eye disorders. This can lead to increased market penetration and greater patient acceptance of EYLEA drugs, thereby driving market growth in the coming years.

In conclusion, the global EYLEA drug market presents lucrative opportunities driven by the increasing incidence of eye disorders and technological advancements in drug delivery systems. With the dominance of Wet AMD and hospitals as key segments, along with North America as the leading region, market players need to focus on innovation, partnerships, and expansion strategies to tap into the growing demand for EYLEA drugs.

Global EYLEA Drug Market Segmentation:

By Indication:

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD)



Diabetic Retinopathy (DR)



Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)



Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO)



Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization (mCNV)



Others

By End User:

Hospitals



Ophthalmic Clinics



Others

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





GCC Countries





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this premium report now @ https://www.coherentmi.com/industry-reports/global-eylea-drug-market/buyNow

Top Questions Answered in this Report:

What factors are impeding the growth of the Global EYLEA Drug Market? What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the Global EYLEA Drug Market? Which segment stands out as the leading component in the Global EYLEA Drug Market? Who are the key players actively participating in the Global EYLEA Drug Market? Which region is poised to take the lead in the Global EYLEA Drug Market? What is the projected CAGR for the Global EYLEA Drug Market?

Find More Trending Reports Below:

India Fashion Ecommerce Market is Segmented By Product Type (Apparel, Footwear, Accessories, Beauty and Personal Care, Jewelry, Others), By End User (Men, Women, Unisex, Kids, Others), By Price Range (Premium, Mid, Economy), By Category (Ethnic Wear, Western Wear, Sportswear, Innerwear and Loungewear, Winterwear, Formalwear, Others), y Retail Format (Marketplace Model, Inventory Model, Hybrid Model, Aggregator Model). The report offers the value (in USD billion) for the above-mentioned segments.

India Fast Fashion Market is Segmented By Product Type (Apparel, Clothing, Footwear, Accessories, Others), By End User (Men, Women, Unisex, Kids, Others), By Price Range (Low Range, Medium Range, High Range, Luxury Range), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online). The report offers the value (in USD billion) for the above-mentioned segments.

Brazil Flexfuel Cars Market is Segmented By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Ethanol, Gasoline-Ethanol Blends), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Others), By Engine Capacity (Up to 1000cc, 1001-1500cc, 1501-2000cc, Above 2000cc), By Technology (Flex Fuel, Dual Fuel, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Others). The report offers the value (in USD billion) for the above-mentioned segments.

About Us:

At CoherentMI, we are a leading global market intelligence company dedicated to providing comprehensive insights, analysis, and strategic solutions to empower businesses and organizations worldwide. Moreover, CoherentMI is a subsidiary of Coherent Market Insights Pvt Ltd., which is a market intelligence and consulting organization that helps businesses in critical business decisions. With our cutting-edge technology and experienced team of industry experts, we deliver actionable intelligence that helps our clients make informed decisions and stay ahead in today's rapidly changing business landscape.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

CoherentMI

Phone:

U.S.: +1-206-701-6702

U.K: +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN: +81-50-5539-1737

INDIA: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmi.com

Website: https://www.coherentmi.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg