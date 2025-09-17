Global EV Battery Recycling Market Predicted to Reach $24.5 Billion by 2035 with CAGR 40.80% | A Strategic Inflection Point for Circular Economy, EV Sustainability, and Energy Security

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle (EV) revolution has entered a decisive phase, not just in production and adoption but in addressing the looming challenge of battery waste. According to Vantage Market Research, the global EV battery recycling market is projected to grow from USD 0.57 billion in 2024 to USD 24.5 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 40.80%.

EV battery recycling represents the backbone of the circular energy economy, enabling the recovery of critical raw materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese while reducing environmental impact and supply-chain dependence. Beyond sustainability, recycling offers strategic value to governments, automakers, and energy providers by lowering raw material volatility, reducing import reliance, and enabling greener EV production.

Key Highlights

Asia Pacific leads due to massive EV production in China , Japan , and South Korea , paired with state-backed recycling mandates.

leads due to massive EV production in , , and , paired with state-backed recycling mandates. Europe is the fastest-growing region, driven by strict EU recycling quotas and the European Battery Alliance's push for closed-loop supply chains.

is the fastest-growing region, driven by strict EU recycling quotas and the European Battery Alliance's push for closed-loop supply chains. North America is scaling rapidly through IRA-linked incentives, DOE funding, and partnerships between recyclers and automakers like GM and Tesla.

is scaling rapidly through IRA-linked incentives, DOE funding, and partnerships between recyclers and automakers like GM and Tesla. Recent breakthroughs include Li-Cycle's hydrometallurgical hubs in North America , Redwood Materials' U.S. expansion, and Umicore's European mega-recycling facility.

, Redwood Materials' U.S. expansion, and Umicore's European mega-recycling facility. Lithium-ion batteries accounted for the majority share in 2024, reflecting their dominance in EVs and stationary storage systems.

Hydrometallurgical processes are gaining traction due to higher material recovery rates and lower environmental footprints compared to pyrometallurgy.

Closed-loop partnerships between OEMs and recyclers (e.g., Tesla–Redwood, Ford–Li-Cycle, Volkswagen–Umicore) are reshaping supply chains.

Why This Matters for Executives & Investors?

EV Scaling Pressure: By 2030, over 200 million EVs are expected globally—creating a massive wave of end-of-life batteries.

Critical Mineral Security: Recycling can recover up to 95% of key materials, reducing dependence on politically volatile regions.

Policy Tailwinds: Governments in the EU, U.S., China , and India are mandating recycling quotas and offering financial incentives.

, and are mandating recycling quotas and offering financial incentives. Circular Economy Advantage: Companies investing early in recycling capacity gain a dual edge—cost leadership and ESG leadership.

What Executives Need to Know?

Opportunities: First movers can secure critical mineral access and regulatory incentives, creating long-term cost advantages.

Risks: High CAPEX for recycling plants, technological scalability, and material purity challenges may hinder short-term ROI.

Strategic Imperative: Building circular supply chains via recycling, reuse, and second-life applications is essential for competitive differentiation.

"EV battery recycling is no longer just an environmental compliance activity—it is becoming a strategic pillar of the sustainable mobility and energy economy," said Nneha Rathod Godbole, Founder & CEO at Vantage Market Research.

"The sector has entered a decisive commercialization phase, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for automakers, energy providers, and investors focused on critical material security," added Mrudula Shah, Lead Researcher at Vantage Market Research.

Strategic Insights for Decision-Makers

Which regions will dominate funding and policy support?

Asia Pacific leads with large-scale manufacturing integration and state-backed recycling programs in China , South Korea , and Japan .

, , and . Europe follows with stringent regulations and subsidies under its Green Deal and Battery Regulation.

follows with stringent regulations and subsidies under its Green Deal and Battery Regulation. North America is catching up, driven by Inflation Reduction Act incentives and OEM–startup collaborations.

Which companies are ahead in commercialization?

Li-Cycle ( Canada ), Redwood Materials (U.S.), Umicore ( Belgium ), GEM Co. ( China ), and Brunp Recycling ( China ) are front-runners. Their competitive edge lies in recovery efficiency, closed-loop partnerships, and regional expansion strategies.

What risks could derail timelines?

Volatility in battery chemistries (LFP vs. NMC), lack of standardized collection systems, and evolving regulatory frameworks could slow scaling.

Investors must track shifts in EV chemistry trends and potential disruptors like direct recycling or solid-state breakthroughs.

What opportunities exist for sustainability and growth leaders?

Closed-loop EV supply chains: OEMs building in-house recycling capacity

Second-life applications: Repurposing EV batteries for stationary storage before recycling

Green mining substitute: Recycling as a low-carbon alternative to traditional mining

ESG differentiation: Early adopters can market carbon-neutral EVs

Top Key Players for EV Battery Recycling Market

ACCUREC Recycling GmbH

Battery Solutions LLC

Gopher Resource LLC

Ecobat Logistics

Terrapure BR Ltd.

East Penn Manufacturing Company

Retriev Technologies

COM2 Recycling Solutions

Call2Recycle

Exide Technologies

Gravita India Ltd.

Snam S.p.A.

Umicore N.V.

Market Overview & Potential

The global EV battery recycling market is transitioning from niche operations into a critical pillar of the clean energy economy. Vantage's forecast places the market at USD 0.57 billion in 2024, scaling to USD 24.5 billion by 2035. This transformation is being accelerated by EV adoption, raw material shortages, and circular economy mandates, making recycling a strategic enabler for OEMs, miners, and investors alike.

What's driving momentum?

EV Penetration: With global EV sales projected to surpass 50 million units annually by 2035, end-of-life (EOL) batteries are set to surge, making recycling a supply-chain necessity.

Critical Mineral Scarcity: Nickel, cobalt, and lithium demand is outpacing new mining capacity, positioning recycling as a cost-efficient secondary source of raw materials.

Regulatory Pressure: EU Battery Regulation, China's circular economy directives, and U.S. IRA incentives are pushing OEMs and recyclers toward closed-loop systems.

circular economy directives, and U.S. IRA incentives are pushing OEMs and recyclers toward closed-loop systems. Sustainability Imperative: Carbon-neutral manufacturing goals are forcing automakers and energy firms to reduce virgin mining dependence by sourcing from recycled inputs.

Key growth accelerators

OEM–Recycler Partnerships: Automakers are entering into long-term agreements with recyclers to secure feedstock and stabilize raw material costs.

Policy-Driven Scale: Subsidies, tax credits, and recycling mandates across APAC, EU, and North America are accelerating industrial-scale facility build-outs.

are accelerating industrial-scale facility build-outs. Technological Breakthroughs: Hydrometallurgy, direct recycling, and AI-driven disassembly are improving recovery rates and reducing cost curves.

Second-Life Applications: Before recycling, batteries are being redeployed into stationary storage, extending asset lifecycles and unlocking new revenue streams.

Emerging trends that create strategic plays

Gigafactory Recycling Integration: Next-gen EV gigafactories are co-locating recycling plants to cut logistics costs and maximize closed-loop efficiency.

Direct Recycling Models: Processes that retain cathode structures (instead of smelting) are opening IP-rich pathways for technology licensing.

Localized Supply Chains: U.S. and EU are prioritizing domestic recycling hubs to reduce dependence on Asian mineral supply.

APAC Dominance: China leads in capacity and regulatory enforcement, while Japan and South Korea are leveraging battery manufacturing know-how to scale circular solutions.

Strategic takeaway for executives & investors

EV battery recycling is no longer optional — it's becoming a profit center in the EV supply chain. Near-term winners will be those who (a) secure long-term feedstock agreements with OEMs, (b) invest in scalable hydrometallurgy or direct recycling IP, and (c) align with government-subsidized projects. For investors, the asymmetry lies in early positioning: recycling will mature from compliance-driven activity to a high-margin growth engine within the next decade.

What Are Major Challenges Hindering EV Battery Recycling Market Growth?

Collection Logistics: Fragmented collection networks make it hard to secure steady EOL battery volumes; OEM-led take-back programs, dealer partnerships, and centralized hubs can standardize flows and strengthen supply.

Process Economics: Hydrometallurgy and pyrometallurgy are costly and energy-intensive; direct recycling, AI-driven disassembly, and closed-loop integration can lower costs and boost recovery efficiency.

Feedstock Uncertainty: Large-scale EOL returns will only peak after 2028, creating short-term volume gaps; second-life applications and recycling of gigafactory scrap can bridge this period.

CAPEX & Scale Barriers: High investment needs for commercial recycling facilities limit SME participation; public-private partnerships, subsidies, and OEM–recycler joint ventures can reduce risks and accelerate scaling.

Safety Risks: Transporting and handling lithium-ion packs poses fire and regulatory risks; automated disassembly, standardized designs, and robust fire-suppression systems can mitigate hazards and ease approvals.

Recent Developments

Jan 2025 – Redwood Materials partnered with Toyota to create a closed-loop recycling ecosystem in the U.S. The collaboration focuses on large-scale recovery of critical raw materials such as nickel, cobalt, and lithium, enabling Toyota to secure a sustainable supply chain for its growing EV portfolio.

– Redwood Materials partnered with Toyota to create a closed-loop recycling ecosystem in the U.S. The collaboration focuses on large-scale recovery of critical raw materials such as nickel, cobalt, and lithium, enabling Toyota to secure a sustainable supply chain for its growing EV portfolio. March 2025 – GEM Co. announced a major expansion of its Hubei recycling facility, reinforcing Asia-Pacific's leadership in global EV battery recycling throughput. The expansion boosts processing capacity for nickel, cobalt, and lithium, positioning China as a dominant hub for both material recovery and export.

– GEM Co. announced a major expansion of its recycling facility, reinforcing leadership in global EV battery recycling throughput. The expansion boosts processing capacity for nickel, cobalt, and lithium, positioning as a dominant hub for both material recovery and export. May 2025 – Li-Cycle received funding support from the U.S. Department of Energy to accelerate the deployment of its 'spoke & hub' recycling model. This investment bolsters domestic recycling infrastructure, supports the Biden administration's clean energy goals, and enhances national resilience against raw material shortages.

– Li-Cycle received funding support from the U.S. Department of Energy to accelerate the deployment of its 'spoke & hub' recycling model. This investment bolsters domestic recycling infrastructure, supports the Biden administration's clean energy goals, and enhances national resilience against raw material shortages. Aug 2025 – Umicore entered into a long-term supply agreement with Stellantis to provide recycled cathode active materials for European EV production. This partnership ensures Stellantis secures access to sustainable inputs for its EV supply chain while helping Umicore solidify its position as a leading European recycler and supplier of battery-grade materials.

– Umicore entered into a long-term supply agreement with Stellantis to provide recycled cathode active materials for European EV production. This partnership ensures Stellantis secures access to sustainable inputs for its EV supply chain while helping Umicore solidify its position as a leading European recycler and supplier of battery-grade materials. Sept 2025 – Ascend Elements commissioned its first commercial-scale direct recycling line, marking a breakthrough in cost efficiency and sustainability. Unlike traditional smelting or leaching methods, direct recycling preserves cathode structures, cutting costs, reducing energy use, and lowering dependence on virgin mining.

Regional Insights

Why Does Asia Pacific Lead the Global EV Battery Recycling Market?

In 2024, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global EV battery recycling market, supported by its massive EV manufacturing base and government-driven sustainability policies. China leads the region with large-scale recycling facilities run by players such as GEM Co. and CATL, backed by strict battery collection mandates and circular economy goals. Japan is advancing through partnerships between automakers (Toyota, Honda) and recyclers, focusing on closed-loop material recovery. South Korea, led by LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI, is investing in high-efficiency hydrometallurgical and direct recycling methods. Expanding renewable integration, strong regulatory enforcement, and abundant feedstock from large EV fleets solidify Asia Pacific as the global hub for EV battery recycling.

How Is North America Emerging as a Key Growth Hub for EV Battery Recycling?

North America is witnessing strong momentum, driven by policy support, clean energy incentives, and domestic supply chain security goals. The U.S. is at the forefront, with Redwood Materials, Li-Cycle, and Ascend Elements rapidly scaling recycling infrastructure and innovating in direct recycling processes. Federal support under the Inflation Reduction Act and DOE grants is accelerating the build-out of recycling 'spokes and hubs'. Canada is also a growing contributor, focusing on sustainable processing technologies and partnerships with automakers to recycle both EOL batteries and gigafactory scrap. These initiatives are reinforcing North America's role as a strategic hub for closed-loop battery supply chains.

How Is Europe Driving Sustainable Growth in EV Battery Recycling?

Europe's EV battery recycling market is shaped by its circular economy policies and carbon neutrality targets. The EU's updated Battery Regulation mandates recycling efficiency benchmarks and recovery targets for lithium, cobalt, and nickel, driving large-scale facility expansions. Germany and France are leading through collaborations between automakers (Volkswagen, BMW, Renault) and recyclers like Umicore and Northvolt. The European Battery Alliance and Battery 2030+ program is providing coordinated R&D funding, while startups are pioneering advanced hydrometallurgical and direct recycling technologies. With strong sustainability mandates and high EV penetration, Europe is positioning itself as a leader in environmentally responsible recycling.

How Is Latin America Unlocking New Growth Opportunities in EV Battery Recycling?

Latin America accounts for a smaller market share but is gradually building capacity, leveraging its role as a critical raw material supplier (lithium triangle: Chile, Argentina, Bolivia). Brazil is leading regional recycling adoption, driven by growing EV assembly, consumer electronics recycling, and renewable energy storage demand. Governments are exploring policies for responsible battery disposal, while international players are entering partnerships with local manufacturers and universities for pilot-scale recycling projects. Over the next decade, Latin America is expected to grow steadily as both an upstream resource hub and a downstream recycling participant.

What Role Does the Middle East & Africa Play in EV Battery Recycling?

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) region remains in the early stages of EV battery recycling, but opportunities are emerging as governments diversify into clean energy. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are prioritizing advanced recycling and storage technologies under Vision 2030 and other renewable-focused initiatives. South Africa shows promise, given its mining expertise and push for renewable integration, but the region still faces challenges such as limited infrastructure, high CAPEX, and technical skills gaps. Pilot projects, international collaborations, and technology transfers will be crucial to shaping MEA's long-term role in the recycling value chain.

Segmental Insights

By Chemistry

Which Chemistry Dominated the EV Battery Recycling Market in 2024?

Lithium-ion batteries accounted for the largest share (43.1%) in 2024, driven by their extensive use in EVs and high-value recovery of cobalt, nickel, and lithium. Lead-acid recycling remains mature and widespread, while nickel-based and other chemistries hold smaller but niche roles in industrial and specialty applications.

By Process

Which Process Led the EV Battery Recycling Market in 2024?

Hydrometallurgical recycling led the market, owing to its higher material recovery efficiency and alignment with sustainability regulations. Pyrometallurgical processes remain relevant for large-scale operations but face criticism for energy intensity. Emerging direct recycling technologies are expected to gain traction as cost-effective, next-gen solutions.

By Source

Which Source Contributed Most to the EV Battery Recycling Market in 2024?

End-of-life (EOL) batteries dominated in 2024, as recycling mandates and rising EV retirements created significant feedstock. Production scrap from gigafactories is increasingly important, bridging short-term gaps until the first large wave of EV batteries reaches end of life after 2028.

By Vehicle Type

Which Vehicle Type Accounted for the Largest Share of the EV Battery Recycling Market in 2024?

Passenger cars held the largest share (77.1%), reflecting the massive adoption of EVs in consumer markets. Buses and vans are growing segments, driven by fleet electrification and logistics, while two-wheelers and other EV types are gaining prominence, particularly in Asia-Pacific markets.

By Application

Which Application Dominated the EV Battery Recycling Market in 2024?

Electric cars dominated in 2024, as global EV adoption accelerated and OEMs advanced closed-loop recycling initiatives. Electric buses contributed steadily through public transport electrification, while energy storage systems emerged as a growth frontier by reusing and eventually recycling second-life batteries.

By End User

Which End User Led the EV Battery Recycling Market in 2024?

Transportation was the leading end-user segment, reflecting EV-driven demand for closed-loop supply chains. Consumer electronics provided consistent but smaller volumes, while industrial applications such as backup power and material handling contributed niche demand.

Segments Covered in The Report

Chemistry

Lithium-ion Battery (43.1% )

Lead-acid

Nickel

Others

Process

Pyrometallurgical

Hydrometallurgical

Others

Source

End of Life

Production Scrap

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars (77.1%)

Buses

Vans

Others

Application

Electric Cars

Electric Buses

Energy Storage Systems

Others

End User

Transportation

Consumer electronics

Industrial

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Nordic Countries



Benelux Union



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



South-East Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of MEA

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region is expected to lead in EV battery recycling capacity and policy support over the next decade?

Who are the top five players in the global recycling market, and how do their business models, technologies, and geographic footprints differ?

What breakthrough innovations—such as direct recycling, AI-driven disassembly, and closed-loop cathode production—will shape industry competitiveness through 2030?

Which end-use segments (EVs, energy storage, consumer electronics, industrial) will dominate recycling volumes and revenues, and why?

What are the main growth drivers, barriers, and risks influencing large-scale adoption of EV battery recycling?

How will shifts in battery chemistries (e.g., LFP vs. NMC) impact recycling economics and material recovery priorities?

What role will OEM-led take-back programs and government mandates play in ensuring steady feedstock supply?

What is the projected global market size and CAGR for EV battery recycling during the 2025–2035 forecast period?

How will public-private partnerships, subsidies, and joint ventures reshape the investment landscape for recycling facilities?

To what extent will second-life applications and gigafactory production scrap offset the near-term shortage of end-of-life EV batteries?

