Global Enterprise Digital Rights Management Market to Increase Growth With Need to Reduce Unauthorized Use of Mobile Content - QYR Consulting

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global enterprise digital rights management market is forecast to grow at a healthy CAGR due to a number of crucial factors such as increasing launch of new information and communications technologies. Security solutions offered by enterprise digital rights management companies are observed to have largely developed in terms of performance and scalability. Importantly, these solutions have been in compliance with various industry and government laws and regulations.

The global enterprise digital rights management market is expected to witness partnerships between vendors operating in different end-use industries. For instance, General Dynamics Mission Systems, a US aerospace and defense company integrating secure communication and information systems and technology, partnered with Vera, an American data-centric security solution provider, in March 2019. As part of the agreement, General Dynamics' Route 66 Cyber Enterprise Digital Rights Management software with be added with Vera's Always-on File Security solution.

Adoption of Enterprise Digital Rights Management to Increase with Growing Content Piracy Concerns

Need to reduce illegal or unauthorized use of mobile content with increasing use of P2P file exchange programs and high adoption of mobile devices is expected to push the demand for enterprise digital rights management

Growing piracy concerns, rising demand for video-on-demand services, and innovation of access control technologies are prophesied to support the growth of the global enterprise digital rights management market

Increasing implementation of government policies and regulations to avoid illegal content distribution and protect the rights of original content creators is anticipated to increase the need for enterprise digital rights management

Need to effectively deal with complexities as the media and entertainment industry continues to develop is foretold to create rewarding opportunities in the global enterprise digital rights management market

Introduction of blockchain-based enterprise digital rights management solutions is prognosticated to attract more customers

Players to Develop Partnerships to Strengthen Position in Global Market

The authors of the report have profiled top vendors operating in the global enterprise digital rights management market. These are Vera Security, OpenText, Dell/EMC, Microsoft, Oracle, Intralinks, Adobe Systems, Seclore, NextLabs, Locklizard, Vaultize Tech, Vitrium, and Fasoo.

Companies are foreseen to sign partnership agreements to launch new products and services and gain a foothold in the global enterprise digital rights management market. In June 2019, US-based digital rights management technology company, Intertrust partnered with Vewd, a Norwegian smart TV OTT software provider, for enabling next-gen content protection for HbbTV.

By Type

● Type I

● Type II

By End User

● SME

● Large Enterprise

The report offers deep analysis of key type segments of the global enterprise digital rights management market, viz. type I and type II. Each of these segments is analyzed taking into consideration its market share, CAGR, market growth, and other critical factors. The report also includes thorough analysis of important end-user segments, viz. SME and large enterprise. Among these, SME is expected to show a significant rise in the global market in terms of growth. Development of SMEs with respect to technology, capacity, and management is anticipated to create demand for enterprise digital rights management.

According to the researchers, the Europe enterprise digital rights management market is foreseen to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The region is also predicted to create substantial growth opportunities in the coming years. North America could tread upon the heels of Europe in terms of growth rate. These two regions are foretold to compete as leading markets during the course of the forecast period.

Methodology Used to Compile Research Study

With QY Research's 360-degree market evaluation methodology and reliable data validation techniques, the market research expert provides exhaustive analysis of different markets and accurate forecasts. Analysts at QY Research possess industry-best talent and are equipped with latest research and data verification tools to accurately estimate market growth, CAGR, market share, sales, and other factors.

The researchers authoring this report conducted face-to-face and telephonic interviews with CEOs, industry experts, and other important participants from the supply and demand sides of the global enterprise digital rights management market. For secondary research, the analysts referred to external and internal proprietary databases, statistical data from governments, webcasts, articles, and regulatory and patent databases.

