Global Energy Storage Capacity to Soar to 410,543 MW by 2030, Predicts P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy storage market stood at 36,774 MW in 2022, and capacity addition is projected to reach 410,543 MW by 2030, at a CAGR of 35.2% between 2022 and 2030, according to the research report by P&S Intelligence.

The growth of the market can be ascribed to the rising focus on alternative power sources, easy availability of batteries, and growing concerns over the increasing pollution levels due to the combustion of fossil fuels.

Increasing Concentration on Renewable Sources of Energy

The advance of the global market is majorly encouraged by the growing concentration on unconventional sources of power generation. Because of the rapid urbanization, the demand for hydro, wind, and solar power is increasing.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/energy-storage-market/report-sample

This growth can be credited to the fact that such resources are easily obtainable, generate clean power, and can comfortably meet the snowballing need for electricity.

As renewable technologies, including solar and wind, have flexible outputs, ESS offers a huge potential for smoothing out their energy supply and guaranteeing that the output meets the requirement.

Lithium-Ion Batteries Are Demanded the Most

On the basis of electrochemical technology, the Li-ion battery category had the largest market share in 2022, owing to the several benefits of these systems, including low maintenance, high power density, and low self-discharge.

Furthermore, because of the decreasing prices, such batteries are highly demanded for electricity storage. Additionally, they hold the largest share among all battery energy storage technologies because they are light in weight, require low maintenance, have a high power density, and offer efficient and rapid charging/discharging.

Escalating Electricity Prices Making Energy Storage Imperative

Another reason fueling the demand for ESSs worldwide is the skyrocketing prices of electricity. Because of the rising populace and rapid urbanization, particularly in India, Brazil, and China, there is a high need for electricity. Consequently, power plants are working at their full capacities, thus resulting in a steady growth in power prices and carbon emissions. Moreover, the potential unattainability of fossil fuels in the future would be a key reason for the volatility of prices. Such factors have directed the global concentration toward resource conservation, thus resulting in the acceptance of ESSs.

Browse detailed report on Energy Storage Market Size, Share, Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

APAC Accounts for Highest ESS Capacity and Additions

In 2022, APAC added the largest ESS capacity, of 17,652 MW. This can be credited to the high-volume EPC activities in China, Japan, and India.

Presently, Asian power utilities see ESSs as the next step toward achieving a smart grid, which would be built around the idea of efficient energy transmission and reduced losses.

Energy Storage Market Segmentation Coverage in the Report

Energy Storage Market Segmentation Analysis by Type

Mechanical

Pumped hydro storage (PHS)



Liquid air energy storage (LAES)



Compressed air energy storage (CAES)



Others

Electrochemical

Lithium battery



Lead–acid battery



Sodium–sulfur (NaS) battery



Others

Thermal

Energy Storage Market Segmentation Analysis by Application

Residential

Commercial

Distribution

Transmission

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Power Rental Market Size, Share, Trends, and Demand Forecast to 2030

Biomass Gasification Market Size, Share, Trends, and Demand Forecast to 2030

Offshore Pipeline Market Size, Share, Trends, and Demand Forecast to 2030

Environmental Remediation Market Size, Share, Trends, and Demand Forecast to 2030

Perforating Gun Market Size, Share, Trends, and Demand Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence offers custom and syndicated market research and consulting services to clients across the globe. Our team of young and dynamic researchers, guided by mentors with years of experience, create data-rich reports tailored to the needs of MNCs as well as startups and SMEs. We remain in a perennial quest to offer exhaustive insights into every aspect of the market, allowing businesses of all sizes to seize even the smallest of opportunities and tackle even the biggest of challenges.

Contact:

Chandra Mohan

AVP – Business Development

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence