Global Energy Prize 2024 shortlist announced

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The shortlist of the Global Energy Prize 2024 includes 15 scientists from twelve countries and territories: Belarus, China, Hong Kong (China), Japan, the Republic of Cyprus, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"The wide geography of shortlisted applications underlines the international status of the Prize, which is a recognized benchmark for research and development in the field of energy. Due to the wide variety and depth of topics presented, the International Committee will have the opportunity to select the best of the best," said Rae Kwon Chung, Nobel laureate, Chairman of the International Committee of the Global Energy Prize.

The laureates of the Global Energy Prize 2024 will be chosen during a closed meeting of the International Award Committee to be held in July.

The shortlist of the Global Energy Prize 2024 includes:

Conventional Energy

1. Zi-Qiang Zhu, UK

Head of the Electrical Machines and Drives Research Group, University of Sheffield

2. Fei Duan, Singapore

Associate Professor, School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Nanyang Technological University

3. Leonard Vasiliev, Belarus

Head of the Porous Media Laboratory, A.V. Lykov Heat&Mass Transfer Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus

4. Abdulaziz Al-Qasim, Saudi Arabia

Head of Upstream Hydrogen Technology and Sustainability, Saudi Aramco

5. Alexander Mikhalevich, Belarus

Director, Institute of Energy Problems of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus

Non-Conventional Energy

1. Héctor D. Abruña, USA

Emile Chamot Professor of Chemistry, Cornell University

2. Issa Batarseh, USA

Pegasus Professor, Director of the Florida Power Electronics Center, University of Central Florida

3. Soteris Kalogirou, Republic of Cyprus

Professor, Cyprus University of Technology

4. Jinyue Jerry Yan, Hong Kong (China)

Chair Professor of Energy and Buildings, Hong Kong Polytechnic University

5. Hongxing Yang, Hong Kong (China)

Professor, Hong Kong Polytechnic University

New Ways of Energy Application

1. Amit Goyal, USA

Founding Director, RENEW Institute, State University of New York at Buffalo

2. Mohammad Nazeeruddin, Switzerland

Professor Emeritus, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne

3. Minggao Ouyang, China

Professor, Tsinghua University

4. Garri Popov, Russia

Professor, Director, Research Institute of Applied Mechanics and Electrodynamics, Moscow Aviation Institute

5. Kouki Matsuse, Japan

Emeritus Professor, Meiji University