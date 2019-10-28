Global Energy Drinks Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.20% From 2019 to 2026: AMR
28 Oct, 2019, 14:30 GMT
PORTLAND, Oregon, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Energy Drinks Market by Type (General Energy Drink, Energy Shots, and Others), Form (Organic and Conventional), End User (Professional and Personal Use), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Retail Stores, Medical Stores, and Other Outlets): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026." According to the report, the global energy drinks market generated $53.01 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate $86.01 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.20% from 2019 to 2026.
Surge in demand for energy drinks with its benefits such as rapid recovery, improved memory, and enhanced mood along with surge in popularity among young population have fueled the growth of the global energy drinks market. However, availability of alternatives including ginger root tea and green tea restrains the market growth. On the other hand, preference of consumers regarding organic energy drinks is projected to offer numerous opportunities in coming future.
Based on type, the non-alcoholic energy drink segment contributed the highest market share in 2018, holding more than half of the total share, owing to significant increase in prominence among teenagers along with rise in health consciousness among people. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers detailed analysis of the alcoholic segment.
Based on end user, the adult and teenager segments together accounted for nearly five-sixths of total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the adult segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to surge in consumption of energy drinks among adult population of athletes and corporates who need to improve their performance.
Based on regions, North America and Asia-Pacific regions together contributed for the highest market share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the total market. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in demand for convenience beverages, widespread media exposure, and innovative marketing strategies of energy companies. The report also analyzes other regions including Europe and LAMEA.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market players including
- Rockstar Inc.
- Monster Energy
- Red Bull GmbH
- AriZona Beverages USA LLC
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
- Big Red
- Dabur India Ltd.
- National Beverage Corp., and
- Coca Cola Company
