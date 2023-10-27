Global Emergency Department Information System Market Size Estimated to Cross USD 2528.59 Million By 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 12.92% | Infinium Global Research

PUNE, India, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium Global Research, a prominent player in the field of market research, is thrilled to announce the release of its latest report on the Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market. This comprehensive report provides an extensive analysis of segments and sub-segments within the global and regional EDIS market, while shedding light on the impact of key drivers, restraints, and macro indicators over both short-term and long-term perspectives. The report offers a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecasts, and dollar values in the global EDIS market. The global emergency department information system market was valued at USD 835.52 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2528.59 Million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 12.92% over the forecast period.

The Emergency Department Information System Market is a vital component of healthcare information technology, offering specialized software solutions designed to manage and automate the operations of emergency departments in hospitals and healthcare facilities. These software systems are tailored to address the unique requirements and challenges faced by emergency departments, where critical and timely patient care is paramount. EDIS software plays a crucial role in monitoring patients from the moment they arrive at the emergency department, encompassing the recording of patient demographics, chief complaints, and triage status.

EDIS systems often incorporate tools to assist in the triage process, enabling healthcare providers to prioritize patients based on the severity of their conditions. The primary objective of an EDIS is to enhance the efficiency and quality of care in emergency departments, ensuring vital information is readily accessible, streamlining patient care procedures, and enabling accurate and easily accessible documentation. These systems empower healthcare providers to make faster and more well-informed decisions in emergency situations, leading to enhanced patient outcomes.

Drivers and Growth Factors

The EDIS market is driven by the increasing elderly population and a rise in insured individuals, both of which require more frequent healthcare, particularly during emergencies, leading to a surge in emergency department visits. This increased patient load necessitates the adoption of effective EDIS solutions to handle the influx. Moreover, the growth in healthcare expenditure, the widespread use of data-driven technologies, and the enforcement of the HITECH Act after February 2009 in North America are contributing to the expansion of the EDIS market. Rising healthcare costs are often associated with higher patient numbers, driven by factors like aging demographics and the prevalence of chronic diseases, placing greater demands on emergency departments.

The HITECH Act encourages the interoperability of Electronic Health Records (EHR), ensuring that patient data can be efficiently shared and accessed across various healthcare settings, a critical capability during emergencies. However, challenges such as a shortage of skilled healthcare workers, substantial upfront and ongoing costs, and concerns about patient safety may act as barriers to market growth. Nonetheless, the increasing adoption of telemedicine and virtual healthcare services presents promising opportunities for the EDIS market's growth.

Leading Regions and Market Segmentation

North America is expected to maintain the most significant market share in the upcoming forecast period. With a well-developed and advanced healthcare infrastructure, North America provides a strong foundation for the adoption of EDIS solutions. Healthcare organizations in the region are known for their early adoption of innovative technologies to enhance patient care, improve efficiency, and comply with regulatory requirements. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region emerges as the fastest-growing market. The region's rapidly growing population directly correlates with increased demand for healthcare services, including emergency care.

The report on the global emergency department information system market covers various segments, including application and deployment. Companies profiled in the report include Oracle, EPOWERdoc, MEDHOST, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Medsphere Systems Corporation, The T System, Inc., Wellsoft (acquired by Medsphere Systems Corporation), MCKESSON CORPORATION, evident.com, and Allscripts/Veradigm.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Emergency Department Information System Market Highlights

2.2. Emergency Department Information System Market Projection

2.3. Emergency Department Information System Market Regional Highlights

Chapter 3. Global Emergency Department Information System Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter`s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Deployment

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Emergency Department Information System Market

Chapter 4. Emergency Department Information System Market Macro Indicator Analysis

Chapter 5. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

5.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Emergency Department Information System Market

5.2. Companies Profiles

5.2.1. Oracle

5.2.2. EPOWERdoc

5.2.3. MEDHOST

5.2.4. Medical Information Technology, Inc.

5.2.5. Medsphere Systems Corporation

5.2.6. The T System, Inc.

5.2.7. Wellsoft (acquired by Medsphere Systems Corporation)

5.2.8. MCKESSON CORPORATION

5.2.9. evident.com

5.2.10. Allscripts/Veradigm

Chapter 6. Global Emergency Department Information System Market by Application

6.1. Computerized Provider Order Entry

6.2. Clinical Documentation

6.3. Patient Tracking & Triage

6.4. E-prescribing

6.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Emergency Department Information System Market by Deployment

7.1. On-premise

7.2. On Cloud Basis

Chapter 8. Global Emergency Department Information System Market by Region 2023-2030

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Emergency Department Information System Market by Application

8.1.2. North America Emergency Department Information System Market by Deployment

8.1.3. North America Emergency Department Information System Market by Country

8.1.3.1. The U.S. Emergency Department Information System Market

8.1.3.1.1. The U.S. Emergency Department Information System Market by Application

8.1.3.1.2. The U.S. Emergency Department Information System Market by Deployment

8.1.3.2. Canada Emergency Department Information System Market

8.1.3.2.1. Canada Emergency Department Information System Market by Application

8.1.3.2.2. Canada Emergency Department Information System Market by Deployment

8.1.3.3. Mexico Emergency Department Information System Market

8.1.3.3.1. Mexico Emergency Department Information System Market by Application

8.1.3.3.2. Mexico Emergency Department Information System Market by Deployment

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Emergency Department Information System Market by Application

8.2.2. Europe Emergency Department Information System Market by Deployment

8.2.3. Europe Emergency Department Information System Market by Country

8.2.3.1. Germany Emergency Department Information System Market

8.2.3.1.1. Germany Emergency Department Information System Market by Application

8.2.3.1.2. Germany Emergency Department Information System Market by Deployment

8.2.3.2. United Kingdom Emergency Department Information System Market

8.2.3.2.1. United Kingdom Emergency Department Information System Market by Application

8.2.3.2.2. United Kingdom Emergency Department Information System Market by Deployment

8.2.3.3. France Emergency Department Information System Market

8.2.3.3.1. France Emergency Department Information System Market by Application

8.2.3.3.2. France Emergency Department Information System Market by Deployment

8.2.3.4. Italy Emergency Department Information System Market

8.2.3.4.1. Italy Emergency Department Information System Market by Application

8.2.3.4.2. Italy Emergency Department Information System Market by Deployment

8.2.3.5. Rest of Europe Emergency Department Information System Market

8.2.3.5.1. Rest of Europe Emergency Department Information System Market by Application

8.2.3.5.2. Rest of Europe Emergency Department Information System Market by Deployment

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. Asia Pacific Emergency Department Information System Market by Application

8.3.2. Asia Pacific Emergency Department Information System Market by Deployment

8.3.3. Asia Pacific Emergency Department Information System Market by Country

8.3.3.1. China Emergency Department Information System Market

8.3.3.1.1. China Emergency Department Information System Market by Application

8.3.3.1.2. China Emergency Department Information System Market by Deployment

8.3.3.2. Japan Emergency Department Information System Market

8.3.3.2.1. Japan Emergency Department Information System Market by Application

8.3.3.2.2. Japan Emergency Department Information System Market by Deployment

8.3.3.3. India Emergency Department Information System Market

8.3.3.3.1. India Emergency Department Information System Market by Application

8.3.3.3.2. India Emergency Department Information System Market by Deployment

8.3.3.4. South Korea Emergency Department Information System Market

8.3.3.4.1. South Korea Emergency Department Information System Market by Application

8.3.3.4.2. South Korea Emergency Department Information System Market by Deployment

8.3.3.5. Australia Emergency Department Information System Market

8.3.3.5.1. Australia Emergency Department Information System Market by Application

8.3.3.5.2. Australia Emergency Department Information System Market by Deployment

8.3.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific Emergency Department Information System Market

8.3.3.6.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific Emergency Department Information System Market by Application

8.3.3.6.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific Emergency Department Information System Market by Deployment

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Emergency Department Information System Market by Application

8.4.2. RoW Emergency Department Information System Market by Deployment

8.4.3. RoW Emergency Department Information System Market by Sub-region

8.4.3.1. Latin America Emergency Department Information System Market

8.4.3.1.1. Latin America Emergency Department Information System Market by Application

8.4.3.1.2. Latin America Emergency Department Information System Market by Deployment

8.4.3.2. Middle East Emergency Department Information System Market

8.4.3.2.1. Middle East Emergency Department Information System Market by Application

8.4.3.2.2. Middle East Emergency Department Information System Market by Deployment

8.4.3.3. Africa Emergency Department Information System Market

8.4.3.3.1. Africa Emergency Department Information System Market by Application

8.4.3.3.2. Africa Emergency Department Information System Market by Deployment

