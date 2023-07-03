Global Electric Vehicle Telematics Market to Surpass USD 177.8 Bn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Electric Vehicle Telematics Market Segments - by Type, Vehicle Type, Application, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 13.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 177.8 Bn at a CAGR of 33.5% by 2031.

Key Players Covered

Verizon

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

HARMAN International.

Geotab Inc

Azuga

Electrodrive Powertrain Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Trimble Inc.

ChargePoint, Inc

Intellicar Telematics

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

Key Takeaways:

Telematics in EV gather data from GPS and DTG. It shows the state of vehicles in terms of time taken, distance traveled, and other important records.

Rising electrification of vehicles and the growing requirement to avoid uncertain circumstances on the road are projected to drive the market.

Ability of telematics to determine the vehicle location is likely to boost the market in the coming years.

The hardwired install telematics segment is anticipated to dominate the market, owing to the rising concerns of safeguarding data.

segment is anticipated to dominate the market, owing to the rising concerns of safeguarding data. The 2 wheelers segment is projected to hold a major market share, due to the increasing innovation in two-wheeler industries.

segment is projected to hold a major market share, due to the increasing innovation in two-wheeler industries. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing production and sales of EVs.

Segments Covered

Type

Plug and Play Telematics

Hardwired Install Telematics

Vehicle Type

2 Wheelers

3 Wheelers

4 Wheelers (Passenger Cars)

Commercial Vehicles

Trucks & Heavy-Duty Vehicles



Buses

Industrial Vehicles

Forklifts



Excavators



Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

Application

Safety & Security

Entertainment

Information & Navigation

Diagnostics

Battery Pack Telematics

Others

Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

