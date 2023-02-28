Global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market Predicted to Generate a Revenue of $18,754.3 Million and Grow at a CAGR of 30.9% during the Forecast Period from 2022 to 2030|[250-Pages] Study by Research Dive

The global electric bus charging infrastructure market is expected to witness significant growth by 2030, due to the increase in the number of electric buses all across the globe. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be dominant.

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market by Platform (Depot and On-the-Go), Charging Type (On-Board and Off-Board), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030."

According to the report, the global electric bus charging infrastructure market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $18,754.3 million and rise at a CAGR of 30.9% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2022 to 2030.

Dynamics of the Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market

With the growing advancement of e-mobility services all across the world, the global electric bus charging infrastructure market is expected to experience exponential growth during the analysis period. Moreover, the increasing regulatory measures and the implementation of various programs by governments to encourage the usage of green energy-powered electric buses are further predicted to upsurge the growth of the market over the forecast timeframe. However, the high investment involved with the deployment of electric bus charging infrastructure systems may hinder the growth of the market throughout the estimated period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the electric bus charging infrastructure market. This is mainly due to the disruptions in the supply chain, closure of manufacturing plants, and economic slowdown across several countries during the pandemic period. Moreover, the stringent import-export restrictions have affected the production units of electric buses all across the globe. All these factors have declined the demand for electric vehicles during the period of crisis.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the electric bus charging infrastructure market into segments based on platform, charging type, and region.

By platform, the on-the-go sub-segment is predicted to be the most productive and is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the analysis timeframe. The on-the-go charging platforms enable buses to travel farther distances and eliminate the need to return to a depot for a prolonged period which is expected to fortify the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period.

By charging type, the off-board sub-segment is expected to be most profitable and is predicted to dominate the market share throughout the analysis timeframe. The increasing demand for an off-board direct current charger in electric vehicles to transfer more kilowatts of electricity is predicted to augment the growth of the market during the estimated timeframe.

By region, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to hold the largest share of the market over the forecast timeframe. The increasing development of charging infrastructure, strict emission norms & regulations, and supporting government policies in this region are the factors expected to drive the regional growth of the market throughout the analysis period.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the market include

Efacec,

ChargePoint Inc.

Furrer + Frey AG.

BYD Auto Co. Ltd,

Heliox

Alstom SA

Liikennevirta Oy

ABB Ltd.

Proterra

Nuvve Corporation

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as product development, mergers, and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to acquire a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in September 2022, EKA Mobility, a leading automotive & technology-based company announced its collaboration with goEgoNetwork, a complete E Mobility charging solution. With this collaboration, the partners aimed to develop a well-connected EV charging infrastructure and advanced charging stations for their customers.

Further, the report also presents other vital aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, the product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

More about Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market:

