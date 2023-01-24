Global electric & hybrid semi-trailers market is projected to reach USD 8.33 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 16.8%

24 Jan, 2023, 13:30 GMT
MILWAUKEE, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market by Type (Flat Bed Trailer, Dry Vans, Refrigerated Trailers, Lowboy Trailers, Tanker, and Others), by Propulsion (Fuel Hybrid, and Electric), by Tonnage (Below 25 Tons, Between 25-50 Tons, Between 50-100 Tons, and Above 100 Tons), by Number of Axles (Less than 3 Axles, 3 to 4 Axles, and More than 4 Axles), by End-Use Industry (Heavy Industry, Construction, Chemicals, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Logistics, and Others) and by Regions - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tersus Strategy's offering.
The battle for supremacy in electric vehicles started in the passenger car segment. Now, it's trailer makers' turn to wave goodbye to petrol and diesel-powered offerings.
As governments across the globe are working towards carbon neutrality, making trailers greener is an important step. Over the past few years, authorities have been tightening emissions standards to squeeze out rigs that don't meet the bar — an incentive for manufacturers to electrify.
Recently, electric & hybrid semi-trailer trucks have dramatically increased in popularity due to the steady innovation in electric vehicles and a high demand for sustainable and cost effective commercial vehicles. Since hybrid semi-trailers reached the market and a stream of prominent manufacturers and large brand names have invested in the production of electric semi-trailers, it's clear that the future of all vehicles, even heavy duty transport, looks electric.
The market size for electric & hybrid semi-trailers with less than 3 axles is expected to be the largest as this type of trailers are preferred in North America and Asia Pacific. The legally permissible load that can be transported on a semi-trailer depends on the number of axles. Weight limit and Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) depend on state laws and are designed for the safety of the vehicle during operation. Government regulations on weight limits and number of axles are driving the market for less than 3 axles segment.
North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. The North American market is currently in the replacement phase with an aging fleet that needs to be replaced with technologically advanced electric & hybrid semi-trailers. Moreover, the busy road infrastructure network and the growing transportation and logistics industry in the U.S. and Canada are expected to boost the regional market growth. Furthermore, relaxation in government regulations regarding weight carrying capacity and dimensions of the semi-trailer is likely to lead to the increased demand for lightweight transport vehicles, thereby driving the market demand.
Asia Pacific held a revenue share of over xx% in 2022. The region comprises some of the fastest growing economies, including India, China, and South Korea. With developments taking place at a fast pace, the logistics sector in this region is growing. High growth of industrialization in these countries offers new opportunities in the semi-trailer market. The increase in the overall industrial production has led to increased freight transportation, fueling the demand for semi-trailers in this region.
Request detailed sample of this study: https://tersusstrategy.com/product/global-electric-hybrid-semi-trailers-market-2023-2030/
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and scope
1.2. Regional Scope
1.3. Estimates and forecast timeline
2. Market Research Methodology
2.1. Research methodology and design
2.2. Sample selection
2.3. Reliability and validity
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Analysis
4.1. Market size and growth rates
4.2. Market growth drivers, market dynamics and trends
4.3. Market scenarios and opportunity forecasts
4.4. Market constraints and challenges
4.5. Industry value chain analysis
4.6. Industry analysis – Porter's
4.6.1. Threat of new entrants
4.6.2. Bargaining power of suppliers
4.6.3. Bargaining power of buyers
4.6.4. Threat of substitutes
4.6.5. Competitive rivalry
4.7. PEST analysis
4.7.1. Political/legal landscape
4.7.2. Economic landscape
4.7.3. Social landscape
4.7.4. Technological landscape
5. Market Breakdown – by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Flat Bed Trailer
5.3. Dry Vans
5.4. Refrigerated Trailers
5.5. Lowboy Trailers
5.6. Tanker
5.7. Others
6. Market Breakdown – by Propulsion
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Fuel Hybrid
6.3. Electric
6.3.1. Hybrid-Electric
6.3.2. Battery-Electric
7. Market Breakdown – by Tonnage
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Below 25 Tons
7.3. Between 25-50 Tons
7.4. Between 50-100 Tons
7.5. Above 100 Tons
8. Market Breakdown – by Number of Axles
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Less than 3 Axles
8.3. 3 to 4 Axles
8.4. More than 4 Axles
9. Market Breakdown – by End-Use Industry
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Heavy Industry
9.3. Construction
9.4. Chemicals
9.5. Automotive
9.6. Oil & Gas
9.7. Healthcare
9.8. Logistics
9.9. Others
10. Market Breakdown – by Geography
10.1. North America
10.1.1. North America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, 2023-2030
10.1.2. North America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Type
10.1.3. North America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Propulsion
10.1.4. North America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Tonnage
10.1.5. North America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Number of Axles
10.1.6. North America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by End-Use Industry
10.1.7. North America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Country
10.1.7.1. U.S.
10.1.7.2. Canada
10.1.7.3. Mexico
10.2. South America
10.2.1. South America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, 2023-2030
10.2.2. South America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Type
10.2.3. South America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Propulsion
10.2.4. South America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Tonnage
10.2.5. South America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Number of Axles
10.2.6. South America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by End-Use Industry
10.2.7. South America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Country
10.2.7.1. Brazil
10.2.7.2. Argentina
10.2.7.3. Others
10.3. Europe
10.3.1. Europe Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, 2023-2030
10.3.2. Europe Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Type
10.3.3. Europe Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Propulsion
10.3.4. Europe Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Tonnage
10.3.5. Europe Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Number of Axles
10.3.6. Europe Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by End-Use Industry
10.3.7. Europe Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Country
10.3.7.1. Germany
10.3.7.2. France
10.3.7.3. U.K.
10.3.7.4. Russia
10.3.7.5. Italy
10.3.7.6. Spain
10.3.7.7. Sweden
10.3.7.8. Denmark
10.3.7.9. Norway
10.3.7.10. Others
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.4.1. APAC Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, 2023-2030
10.4.2. APAC Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Type
10.4.3. APAC Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Propulsion
10.4.4. APAC Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Tonnage
10.4.5. APAC Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Number of Axles
10.4.6. APAC Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by End-Use Industry
10.4.7. APAC Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Country
10.4.7.1. China
10.4.7.2. Japan
10.4.7.3. South Korea
10.4.7.4. Taiwan
10.4.7.5. India
10.4.7.6. Australia
10.4.7.7. Indonesia
10.4.7.8. Others
10.5. Middle East & Africa
10.5.1. MEA Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, 2023-2030
10.5.2. MEA Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Type
10.5.3. MEA Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Propulsion
10.5.4. MEA Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Tonnage
10.5.5. MEA Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Number of Axles
10.5.6. MEA Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by End-Use Industry
10.5.7. MEA Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Country
10.5.7.1. South Africa
10.5.7.2. UAE
10.5.7.3. Saudi Arabia
10.5.7.4. Israel
10.5.7.5. Others
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Company Market Positioning
11.2. Company Geographical Presence Analysis
11.3. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players
12. Company Profiles
- Company Overview
- Financial Performance
- Product Benchmarking
- Recent Developments
12.1. CIMC
12.2. Hyundai Translead
12.3. Schmitz Cargobull
12.4. Krone
12.5. Wabash
12.6. Utility
12.7. Great Dane
12.8. Randon
12.9. Wielton
12.10. Kögel
12.11. Stoughton
12.12. Librelato
12.13. Schwarzmüller
12.14. Lecitrailer
12.15. Manac
12.16. EnTrans International
12.17. MAC Trailers
12.18. Fontaine
12.19. Pitts Trailers
12.20. Fruehauf North America
12.21. Timpte
12.22. Panus
12.23. Reitnouer
12.24. East Manufacturing
12.25. XPO Logistics
12.26. Kentucky Trailer
12.27. Trail King Industries
12.28. Strick
12.29. Felling Trailers
12.30. Talbert Manufacturing
12.31. GRW Engineering
12.32. Doepker Industries
12.33. BERGER
12.34. Western Trailer Co.
12.35. Granalu
12.36. Ekeri
12.37. Al Shirawi Equipment Company
12.38. FTE
12.39. Kraker Trailers
12.40. LAMBERET SAS
For more information about this report visit: https://tersusstrategy.com/product/global-electric-hybrid-semi-trailers-market-2023-2030/
Media Contact:
Tersus Strategy
Kevin Matthew, Business Development Manager
Info@tersusstrategy.com
+1 (414) 882-8941
333 W Brown Deer Rd. 53217-2372 Milwaukee Wisconsin USA
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736907/Tersus_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Tersus Strategy
Share this article