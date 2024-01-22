Global Egg Protein Powder Market to Accrue $13.45 Billion by 2030, Progressing at a Robust 5.80% CAGR, Fueled by Rising Consumer Demand for Protein Supplements, States Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest report published by Kings Research, the global Egg Protein Powder Market registered USD 8.12 billion in revenue in 2022 and is estimated to garner a valuation of USD 13.45 billion by the end of 2030, exhibiting a 5.80% CAGR over 2023-2030. The market growth is significantly driven by the rising demand for protein supplements, particularly among fitness enthusiasts and athletes. Other factors fueling market progress include increased awareness of the diverse health advantages associated with egg protein powder, encompassing benefits such as muscle building, weight management, and enhanced immune function.

Egg protein powder is a dairy-free protein supplement made from dehydrated and pulverized egg whites. It is a valuable source of high-quality protein, containing all essential amino acids needed by the body. With a high digestibility score, egg protein powder efficiently supports muscle recovery and growth. It serves as an alternative for individuals with lactose or dairy sensitivities. The powder is versatile, easily incorporated into shakes, or used in various recipes. Additionally, egg protein powder provides nutritional benefits, including vitamins B1 and B12, along with essential amino acids.

Global Egg Protein Powder Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Market Value (2022) USD 8.12 billion Forecasted Value (2030) USD 13.45 billion CAGR 5.80 % No. of Pages 148 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Geography Drivers Availability of High Protein Content in Egg White Powder to Foster Egg Protein Powder Market Outlook Rising Popularity of Dietary Supplements to Boost Egg Protein Powder Market Revenue

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the egg protein powder industry are prioritizing various business strategies, including partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, product innovations, and joint ventures to gain a competitive edge in the business. They are adopting extensive efforts to broaden their product portfolios and enhance market shares in different regions. Companies are focusing on expansion and investments, including investing in research and development (R&D) activities, establishing new manufacturing facilities, and optimizing supply chains, to strengthen their industry standing. For instance, in January 2022, Noblegen Inc., an advanced nutritional ingredient company, introduced its inaugural direct-to-consumer product - a plant-based "whole egg" powder.

Major participants in the global egg protein powder market include:

Bouwhuis Enthoven

Rose Acre Farms

Taiyo International

Taj Agro International

Nutra Healthcare Private Limited

NOW® Foods

SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP

EUROVO S.r.l.

IGRECA France

BIOVEN INGREDIENTS

Availability of High Protein Content in Egg White Powder to Foster Egg Protein Powder Market Outlook

Based on type, the egg protein powder market has been segregated into egg white powder, whole egg powder, and egg yolk powder.

The egg white powder segment is poised to dominate the market in the upcoming years. Its versatility as an ingredient appeals to health-conscious consumers, attributed to its high protein content, low-calorie count, fat-free composition, and the absence of cholesterol & common allergens. The neutral taste and odor of egg white powder enable seamless integration into various culinary applications without overpowering flavors. Furthermore, its extended shelf life, convenience, and robust scientific research support contribute to its appeal. The increasing emphasis on health, fitness, and current dietary preferences are significant factors bolstering its sales.

Rising Popularity of Dietary Supplements to Boost Egg Protein Powder Market Revenue

Based on application, the egg protein powder market has been categorized into ice cream, dietary supplements, bakery, meat products, and other applications.

Dietary supplements are anticipated to accrue the largest share of the global egg protein powder market. This growth is attributable to the crucial role of dietary supplements in addressing consumers' protein requirements efficiently. Concentrated with a diverse range of nutrients, these supplements provide a convenient means for individuals to fulfill their nutritional needs.

Furthermore, the demand for dietary supplements is propelled by their easy integration into daily meal plans or personalized dietary routines, catering to individuals with hectic schedules and diverse preferences. Moreover, the segment's growth is influenced by the popularity of dietary supplements due to their enhanced nutritional content and clear labeling.

Escalated Awareness of Nutritional Benefits of Egg Protein Powder to Augment Market Growth

The increasing awareness of the nutritional benefits of egg protein powder is a significant driving factor for the growth of the market. As more people recognize its advantages for muscle recovery and overall wellness, the demand for egg protein powder is surging. This awareness extends beyond athletes, appealing to individuals with specific dietary restrictions such as vegetarians or those with lactose intolerance. The powder's versatility makes it easy to incorporate into various recipes and smoothies, offering a convenient way to boost protein intake.

Furthermore, the rising demand for protein supplements among athletes and fitness enthusiasts, coupled with a growing awareness of the health benefits of egg protein powder, serves as a key factor driving the egg protein powder market progress. Furthermore, the market's expansion is bolstered by the increasing popularity of veganism and the preference for plant-based protein alternatives. The introduction of new flavors and formulations in egg protein powder products contributes to attracting a wider consumer base, further propelling overall market growth.

Increased Focus on Health & Fitness in North America to Spur Egg Protein Powder Market Progress

North America is anticipated to dominate the global egg protein powder market through the forecast timeline driven by the region's strong focus on health and fitness. North America boasts a well-established market for dietary supplements and nutrition products. Consumer preferences in the region favor convenient, clean-label products, and high-quality protein. Egg protein powder aligns well with these preferences, making it a popular choice in the region. The diverse dietary trends, stringent regulatory standards, accessible retail channels, and effective marketing strategies in the region contribute significantly to the enhanced adoption of egg protein powder.

