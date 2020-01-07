Global Education Apps Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 25.13% by 2027, Owing to Growing Demand for Mobile Education Apps Amongst Students, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The emergence of smart device technologies and mobile applications and its usage by K-12 groups, colleges and universities has aided the growth of the overall education apps market in recent past and is expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period. The continued surge by students to adopt smart technological devices as a part of their educational experience is also forcing educators to adapt to these new technologies at a faster pace by which they can impart education. Mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets facilitates better communications between students and faculty members.

The sharing of information is not restricted to office hours or a designated location. Another advantage associated with such apps is that the students can easily track the lecture in the app and keep themselves updated with the curriculum. However, some logistical technical issues is expected to critically impact the overall market growth. The rising element of fun or positive emotions inherent to the app is anticipated to propel the growth of education apps in future years. The education apps are not only improving the overall education system but are also making the students smarter. It is meant to be the most synchronized way of learning.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the education apps market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue as well as sales volume across regions and further, across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers regional production volume and capacity analysis. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of Education apps market -

Mobile based accounted the highest share in the recent past and is expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period with rise in education apps market. In August, 2019, betterU Education Corp, a company that caters to school programs, launched an app that can be duly accessed through Apple iOS and Google's Android Play Store. This is an important milestone for the company and has positively impacted their revenue strategy and also impacted significantly the learning pattern of the global educators.

The Unifyed Campus Mobile App is a platform designed specifically for higher education. The app primarily empowers institutions to deliver customized experiences to its users which can be managed using a codeless backend interface. It not only synchronizes with the student web portal but also helps in achieving targeted messaging. The app provides push notification facilities wherein, a broad range of communications can be broadcasted such as alerts, events and other time-sensitive information.

Key participants of education apps market include Augment SAS, Watermelon Express, Inc., Blackboard Inc., BrainPOP, BYJU'S, Coursera Inc., Duolingo, Echo360, Edmodo, Educomp Solutions Ltd, Knewton, Inc., Khan Academy, IXL Learning, Kumlaudi EdTech W.L.L., Lesson Nine GmbH, Lumos Learning, Lumos Labs , Inc., Ready Education, Rosetta Stone Ltd., Saba Software, WizIQ Inc. amongst others.

Education Apps Market:

By product

Web Based

Mobile Based

By Operating System

iOS

Android

Windows

Education apps market By End User

K-12 Schools

Higher Education

Business Institutions

By Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Nordic Countries



Denmark





Finland





Iceland





Norway





Sweden



Benelux Union



Belgium





The Netherlands





Luxemburg



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Indonesia





Thailand





Malaysia





Singapore





Rest of Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

