Global Edge AI Hardware Market Sales Volume Will Reach 4,704 Million Units by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global edge AI hardware market will touch the sale of 4,704 million units by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 20.50% during 2022–2030, as per P&S Intelligence.

This is mainly because of the growth in edge computing usage and the rise in the demand for high data transfer speeds. By including AI in this device, a greater functionality and faster, easier, and more-precise information processing become possible.

Moreover, the market is gaining opportunities for development as a result of the increasing research and development investments for creating enhanced gadgets and the rising data confidentiality and security issues.

Further, the rapid adoption of AI, IoT, and 5G across the government, retail, BFSI, consumer goods, and hospitality industries is predicted to drive the market.

Edge Computing Will Become Synapses of Smart Cities

Smart cities require a range of systems to realize the 'sustainability through connectivity' dream. Therefore, everything from energy generation and transmission, farming, and manufacturing to office buildings, healthcare, and houses will need to be 'smart'.

Moreover, with people becoming increasingly tech-savvy, the demand for automation will grow in all walks of life. As most automated devices will generate data and share it over the internet, the concept of edge computing will further gain ground.

APAC Witnessing Highest Edge AI Hardware Sales

Because of the introduction of 5G in the region, the increasing count of IoT devices, and the growing usage of smartphones in South Korea, China, India, and Japan, in 2022, APAC generated the highest revenue in the market.

Moreover, the increasing need for a vision processing unit in wearable technology, to enable AI functionalities, is driving the market. Sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, and telecommunications, which already have a high requirement for these devices, have a huge growth potential in the region.

Product Sales in APAC Led by China

The largest electronics manufacturing hub in the world, China holds a 34% share in the market of the APAC region. Moreover, the Made in China 2025 initiative aims to make the country a powerhouse of AI-driven manufacturing, which will push the need for edge computing.

1–3-W Devices Witness Significant Demand

In the past few years, devices that consume 1 to 3 Watts of power held a significant market share, as the majority of the edge AI devices consume this much energy. Furthermore, smartphones are the main devices that run on 1–3 W of electricity. With the increasing requirement for smartphones, the need for AI devices with power consumption ranging from 1–3-Watts is expected to rise.

Edge AI Hardware Market Segmentation Coverage in the Report

Edge AI Hardware Market Analysis by Device

Smartphones

Surveillance Cameras

Robots

Wearables

Edge Servers

Smart Speakers

Automotive

Smart Mirrors

Edge AI Hardware Market Analysis by Power Consumption

Less Than 1W

1-3W

3-5W

5-10W

More Than 10W

Edge AI Hardware Market Analysis by Function

Training

Inference

Edge AI Hardware Market Analysis by Processor

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA)

Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Edge AI Hardware Market Analysis by Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Smart Home

Automotive & Transportation

Government

Healthcare

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Construction

