Global DUV Lithography Systems Market to Surpass USD 23.69 Billion by 2031 Amid AI and 5G Boom | Valuates Reports

What is the Market Size of DUV Lithography Systems?

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for DUV Lithography Systems was valued at USD 15440 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 23690 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample

What are the key factors driving the growth of the DUV Lithography Systems Market?

Continued demand for mature- and mid-node production: Many analog, power, sensor and packaging layers continue to be manufactured using DUV (28–65 nm and larger), maintaining persistent equipment demand.

Many analog, power, sensor and packaging layers continue to be manufactured using DUV (28–65 nm and larger), maintaining persistent equipment demand. AI/HPC and advanced logic growth: AI accelerators, GPUs and high-performance chips rely on multi-patterned DUV for many layers even as EUV handles the finest layers.

AI accelerators, GPUs and high-performance chips rely on multi-patterned DUV for many layers even as EUV handles the finest layers. 5G/IoT proliferation: Mobile and connected devices increase wafer volumes for DUV-processed logic and sensors.

Mobile and connected devices increase wafer volumes for DUV-processed logic and sensors. Advanced packaging adoption: 2.5D/3D stacking, fan-out and chiplet architectures require high-throughput DUV tools for interposers and redistribution layers.

2.5D/3D stacking, fan-out and chiplet architectures require high-throughput DUV tools for interposers and redistribution layers. Government investment and capacity expansions: National semiconductor initiatives (e.g., CHIPS Act, regional fab funding) produce new DUV procurement for mature-node fabs.

National semiconductor initiatives (e.g., CHIPS Act, regional fab funding) produce new DUV procurement for mature-node fabs. Installed-base replacement and service: Large numbers of existing KrF and ArF systems sustain revenues for upgrades, spares and services.

Source from Valuates Reports

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE DUV LITHOGRAPHY SYSTEMS MARKET

ArF immersion systems are driving the growth of the DUV lithography systems market by delivering the high resolution and precision required for advanced semiconductor manufacturing. As chipmakers push to smaller nodes for AI, HPC, and 5G applications, ArF immersion technology provides a cost-effective alternative to EUV lithography for multiple patterning layers. These systems combine mature process reliability with enhanced overlay accuracy, supporting high-volume production of logic and memory chips. Equipment makers are investing in throughput improvements and optical innovations to extend the lifespan of DUV technology, allowing fabs to meet yield and performance goals at reduced total cost of ownership. The ongoing demand for advanced chips and the widespread adoption of immersion technology are propelling sustained growth in this segment.

KrF systems continue to influence market expansion by catering to the massive global demand for mature-node manufacturing. These 248 nm scanners remain indispensable for producing analog ICs, display drivers, sensors, and power management chips—components that are vital across automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics. Despite newer lithography nodes gaining attention, KrF tools account for a large portion of the installed base and are essential to maintaining stable production capacity. Foundries and IDMs rely on these systems for cost-efficient wafer processing, particularly in China and Southeast Asia, where mature-node fabs are expanding rapidly. As the world faces persistent semiconductor shortages in legacy technologies, KrF lithography systems continue to anchor market stability and growth.

ArF dry lithography systems are supporting the transition between mature and advanced semiconductor nodes, offering an optimal balance between resolution and cost. Positioned between KrF and ArF immersion tools, these systems are widely used for 28–45 nm logic and memory applications. Their ability to deliver high productivity with lower capital intensity makes them attractive for foundries optimizing production lines. Equipment upgrades and refurbished ArF dry systems also play a significant role in the service and aftermarket segment, extending lifecycle value for tool manufacturers. As global fabs diversify their process portfolios to serve both legacy and mid-range chip demand, ArF dry systems are becoming essential enablers of cost-efficient scaling.

Logic IC and memory manufacturing remain core drivers of DUV lithography demand, as both sectors continue to rely heavily on DUV for multiple patterning steps even in the era of EUV adoption. Logic IC production uses DUV in critical layers for advanced CPUs, GPUs, and SoCs, while memory manufacturers depend on DUV for peripheral circuits and bitline layers in DRAM and NAND devices. Growing investments in AI chips, automotive processors, and data center expansion are amplifying the need for high-throughput DUV tools. Furthermore, the hybrid use of EUV and DUV across leading-edge fabs ensures that DUV lithography will remain indispensable in process integration workflows for years to come.

The rise of advanced packaging and heterogeneous integration is expanding new opportunities for DUV lithography systems. As the industry embraces chiplet architectures, 2.5D interposers, and fan-out wafer-level packaging, demand for high-precision DUV exposure tools is accelerating in backend facilities. These systems are crucial for fine-line patterning and redistribution of layers that interconnect chiplets and components. Semiconductor manufacturers and OSATs (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers) are increasingly investing in DUV steppers to enhance packaging accuracy and yield. This shift broadens the application landscape for DUV lithography beyond front-end wafer processing, supporting long-term revenue streams for tool vendors.

Regional diversification and localization efforts are reshaping the global DUV lithography landscape. Asia–Pacific remains the dominant market, with Taiwan, South Korea, and China leading in both capacity and new equipment purchases. However, government initiatives such as the U.S. CHIPS Act and Europe's semiconductor sovereignty programs are spurring fresh installations in North America and Europe. Domestic equipment manufacturers in China, particularly SMEE, are emerging as alternative suppliers of KrF and ArF systems to reduce import dependencies. This trend toward regional self-sufficiency, coupled with expanding fab investments worldwide, is driving competitive dynamics and reinforcing the strategic importance of DUV lithography systems in the global semiconductor value chain.

Claim Yours Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-23W9388&lic=single-user

Major Product Types in the DUV Lithography Systems Market

KrF (248 nm): Largest installed base, used in mature nodes and analog ICs.

ArF Dry (193 nm): Targets mid-range nodes, balancing cost and resolution.

ArF Immersion (193 nm): Fastest-growing segment for advanced logic and memory.

Main Applications of DUV Lithography Systems Market

Logic ICs — Leading application with extensive DUV usage.

Memory ICs — Peripheral circuitry and bit-mask layers rely on DUV.

Analog ICs — Depend heavily on DUV for mature-node production.

Sensors & MEMS — Rapidly growing demand driven by automotive and IoT.

Segmentation Insights

Among product types, ArF immersion systems are projected to exhibit the fastest growth during 2025–2031, driven by continued demand from advanced logic and high-performance computing applications. However, KrF systems currently hold the largest market share owing to their extensive installed base and wide usage in mature-node and analog chip manufacturing.

By application, the Logic IC segment holds the dominant share in global revenues, accounting for the majority of advanced DUV tool utilization. Meanwhile, Sensors & MEMS applications are expected to record the highest growth rate, fueled by rapid expansion in IoT, automotive electronics, and consumer device sensors.

Key Players in the DUV Lithography Systems Market

ASML — Market leader across lithography; dominant supplier of ArF immersion and advanced ArF dry scanners.

— Market leader across lithography; dominant supplier of ArF immersion and advanced ArF dry scanners. Nikon — Strong competitor in ArF dry and select immersion tools; notable for precision and service offerings.

— Strong competitor in ArF dry and select immersion tools; notable for precision and service offerings. Canon — Focused mainly on KrF systems for high-throughput legacy nodes.

— Focused mainly on KrF systems for high-throughput legacy nodes. SMEE (Shanghai Microelectronics Equipment) — Emerging domestic Chinese vendor targeting KrF/ArF market segments to serve regional fabs.

(Collectively, ASML, Nikon and Canon account for the vast majority of global installed DUV capacity; domestic vendors play strategic but smaller roles.)

Which region dominates the DUV Lithography Systems Market?

Asia–Pacific is the largest regional market (≈65–70% of installed systems), driven by major foundries and IDMs in Taiwan, South Korea, China and Japan.

North America follows (≈15–20%), supported by fabs from Intel, GlobalFoundries and U.S. operations of leading foundries plus government subsidies.

Europe holds a meaningful share (≈10–15%), with strong R&D and some manufacturing presence.

The rest of the World (Middle East, Latin America, Africa, India) makes up the remainder (~5%) but is slowly growing with new national fab projects.

Purchase Regional Report

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

What are some related markets to the DUV Lithography Systems Market?

- The global market for Lithography Equipment was valued at USD 341 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 773 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

- The global Advanced Packaging Technologies market is projected to grow from USD 15990 Million in 2024 to USD 23340 Million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

- The global market for Advanced Packaging Inspection and Metrology Equipment was valued at USD 817 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 1530 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

- The global market for Semiconductor Capital Equipment was valued at USD 101610 Million in the year 2023 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 153370 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

- The global market for Semiconductor Equipment Refurbishment was valued at USD 6400 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 11590 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

- The global market for Lithography Lens was valued at USD 1126 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 1727 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

- EUV Lithography Market

- The global market for EUV Photoresists was valued at USD 296 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 1409 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period.

- Excimer Lasers for DUV Lithography Market

- The global market for ArF Dry Resist was estimated to be worth USD 10 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 13 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030

- The global market for ArF Excimer Lasers was valued at USD 901 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 1401 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Explore our blogs & channels:

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valuatesreports6753

Localized content:

Korean: https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

Spanish: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

Japanese: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

Spanish: https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

Korean: https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

German: https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

Japanese: https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/5570350/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg