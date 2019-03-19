Global Dry Film Lubricants Market to Attain the Value of US$ 68.5 Mn by the End of 2024 - QY Research, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, HAMBURG, Germany and TOKYO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Dry Film Lubricants Market Insights, forecast to 2025 is the new report published by QY Research for the projected period of 6-years, i.e. during 2018-2024. According to this report, the global dry film lubricants market was valued at US$ 55.6 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to touch the value of more than US$ 68.5 Mn by the end of 2024. The market is growing with a sluggish CAGR of 3.54% during the projected period.

Global Dry Film Lubricants Market: Drivers and Restraints

Dry film lubricants are primarily used in industries such as manufacturing and automobile. Key companies have started setting up their production plants in India with Government of India's initiatives such as "Make in India". This has resulted in rapid industrialization which leads to enhance the demand for the dry films lubricants that ultimately boost the global market for dry film lubricants.

However, regulations imposed on perfluorooctane sulfonate, and perfluorooctanoic acid that are used in the emulsion of polytetrafluoroethylene creates a negative impact on the growth of the market during the forecasted period.

Global Dry Film Lubricants Market: Forecast by Application

The Application segment is segmented into Food Processing, Electronics, Oil and gas, Aerospace, Precision Instruments, and Automotive. In the year 2018, the Electronics segment had a consumption share of 30.8%. The Aerospace segment is expected to grow with a sluggish CAGR of 2.85% throughout the predicted period.

Global Dry Film Lubricants Market: Forecast by Form

Based on the form segment the market is segmented into Molybdenum Disulfide, and PTFE. In terms of volume, Molybdenum Disulfide segment is expected to remain dominant in the global market. Molybdenum Disulfide segment is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 5.3 Mn between 2018 and 2024.

Global Dry Film Lubricants Market: Forecast by Region

The US, Europe, and Asia Pacific are some of the countries/regions covered in this report. The US is the dominant market in terms of value. The US was valued at US$ 33.2 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to expand at a sluggish CAGR of 3.07% over the forecast period, while Europe is likely to grow with a lethargic CAGR of 3.88% during the anticipated period.

Global Dry Film Lubricants Market: Key Players

The key companies of the global market are ZaiBang lubricating materials, DuPont, CRC Industries, Dow Corning, Miller-Stephenson, LOCTITE, Fuchs, Indestructible Paint, Asbury Carbons, Tiodize, Shenzhen Molike Lubricants Materials, Sprayon, Lubrication Engineers, Metal Coatings, Curtiss-Wright, and McLube.

