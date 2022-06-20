Global Disposable Gloves Market to Surpass US$ 24,513.2 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global disposable gloves market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9,553.9 million in 2022, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Disposable Gloves Market:

Key trends in market include increasing engagement of government regulatory organizations in transforming healthcare and medical field through new research and development activities, increasing number of growth strategies by key market players, such as expansion of manufacturing facilities to increase production of gloves.

Key market players are focused on expansion by manufacturing new production units to increase production of the gloves, which is expected to drive global disposable gloves market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on 16 May 2022, GIIB Healthcare Products Sdn Bhd., a subsidiary of GIIB Holdings Bhd., announced that the company has started new manufacturing plant for latex gloves in Negeri, Sembilan, Malaysia.

Increasing number of growth strategies by key market players is expected to drive growth of the global disposable gloves market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2021, US Medical Glove Company, a manufacturer of American nitrile gloves, announced that the company has increase their production capacity to manufacture disposable, non-sterile, powder-free nitrile patient examination gloves. The company has utilized nearly 1 million square-foot to build out nitrile storage capacity.

Key Market Takeaways:

Market players are focused on growth strategies such as signing distribution agreements with government of respective country. This in turn is expected to drive growth of the global disposable gloves market. For instance, in June 2020, Sichuan Medicines & Health Products Import and Export Corporation, announced that the company has signed a distribution agreement with Government of Germany to distribute 50 million disposable medical gloves.

Among Material type, Latex material is expected to hold a dominant position in the global disposables gloves market over the forecast period, owing to increase in manufacturing plants for the production of nitrile gloves in market. For instance, in March 2021, Yanimed, a brand of Blokkx Ltd., announced that the company will invest US$ 90 million for building new nitrile glove factory in the U.S.

Among region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global disposable gloves market over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of inorganic growth strategies by key market players in the region. For instance, in December 2020, Supermax Healthcare Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Supermax Berhad Group, announced that the company has initiated a "Tendre La Main (Reaching Out)" initiative aimed, as a first step, at providing free personal protective equipment (PPE), medical gloves, masks and other healthcare supplies to non-profit organizations in Montreal and Quebec.

Key players operating in the global disposable gloves market include Top Glove Corporation Bhd., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad, Ansell Limited, Cardinal Health Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Supermax Healthcare Limited, Amkay Products Pvt. Ltd., Dolphin Products Inc., Plasti Surge Industries, Narang Medical Limited., and Biomax Rubber Industries Sdn Bhd.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Disposable Gloves Market, By Material Type:

Latex

Nitrile Rubber

Polyvinyl chloride

Natural Gloves

Others

Global Disposable Gloves Market, By Type:

Sterile

Non-sterile

Global Disposable Gloves Market, By Form:

Powdered

Unpowdered

Global Disposable Gloves Market, By Application:

Medical Gloves

Examination Gloves



Surgical Gloves

Non-medical Gloves

Industrial



Clean room

Global Disposable Gloves Market, By End User:

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Global Disposable Gloves Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

