Global Dispatch Console Market to Grow with Advancements in Infrastructure across Public Service Entities - TMR

- The e-commerce industry has gained momentum on the back of growing demand for contactless deliveries, creating a sound playfield of growth opportunities across the global dispatch console market.

- Emergence of a sound public welfare sector across leading regions and countries, creates the need for an integrated and connected system of public services.

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The public administration departments of leading regions have invested huge sums of money towards developing sound channels for personnel communication. This trend is particularly more pronounced for critical applications and departments ranging across public deliveries, police personnel management, and healthcare communication. Therefore, the use of dispatch consoles has increased by a noticeable chase in recent years, creating a plethora of opportunities for new vendors and investors.

The use of dispatches across leading industries such as healthcare and automobiles has sent ripples across the global market. The sophisticated technological landscape of cosmopolitan cities has facilitated the integration of dispatches in the existing infrastructure of public and private sector units. This is a key driver of demand across the global dispatch consoles market.

The total worth of the global dispatch consoles market is set to sit at US$ 2,918.4 Mn by the end of 2027, rising up from its value in 2019. The CAGR of the global dispatch console market is tabulated at 4.2% for the forecast between 2019 and 2027. The growth of the dispatch console market can largely be attributed to advancements in safety practices across leading industries.

Key Findings of Market Report

Management of Service Vehicles

The need for managing and overseeing the operations of service vehicles forms the basis of dispatcher integration. It is evident that the use of service vehicles has become widespread in all leading industries and sectors. It is also worthwhile to note that these vehicles are equipped with several other systems and technologies that enable easy integration of dispatchers. Fire control departments and emergency medical service units use service vehicles that are required to function at remarkable speeds. This also necessitates the integration of dispatch consoles across these vehicles. Funds allocated to management of public sector services such as policing and healthcare shall trickle down to the global dispatch console market.

Advancements in the E-Commerce Sector

Use of dispatch consoles by the e-commerce industry is fast emerging as the most resilient driver of market demand. Therefore, the total volume of sales across the global dispatch consoles market is poised to reach unprecedented heights in the times to follow. Timely delivery is the foremost USP of e-commerce channels and companies, compelling them to go an extra mile in meetings its claim of early dispatch and delivery. This is also causing an uptick in sales across the global dispatch consoles market in recent times. The COVID-19 crisis has furthered the agenda of e-commerce companies by giving them several new inlets for penetrating global markets.

Dispatch Console Market [By Application (Government and Defense, Healthcare, Public Safety, Transportation, Utility and Others (Mining, Oil & Gas)] - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Global Dispatch Console Market: Growth Drivers

Use of dispatch console in motorcycles delivering couriers and parcels has created a stellar growth opportunity.

Growth of on-demand cab services, alongside advancements in public transport management

Use of dispatch console in ground services across the aviation industry

Use of dispatchers by trucking companies, railroad management authorities, and public sector undertakings and utilities

Global Dispatch Console Market: Key Companies

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Evans Consoles

EF Johnson Technologies

Harris Corporation

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

InterTalk Critical Information Systems

Omnitronics, Inc.

Global Dispatch Console Market: Segmentation Categories

Application

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Public Safety

Transportation

Utility

Others (Mining, Oil & Gas)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

