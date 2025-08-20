Global Digital Trust Market to Reach USD 947 Billion by 2030, Growing at 14.47% CAGR, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report by Mordor Intelligence, the global digital trust market was valued at USD 481.79 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 947.06 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 14.47%. The rising incidence of cyberattacks, the surging average cost of data breaches, and stringent international privacy regulations are compelling organizations to adopt robust digital trust solutions spanning identities, devices, applications, and data transactions, thereby driving the growth of the digital trust market.

Industry Insights and Emerging Trends

The digital trust market is undergoing significant change as organizations face rising cyberattacks and mounting costs from data breaches. While advanced security tools such as AI-driven defenses help reduce risks, small and mid-sized businesses remain particularly exposed, often struggling to recover from major incidents.

Regulatory pressure is also intensifying, with new privacy laws and digital identity mandates reshaping compliance obligations worldwide. The rollout of digital identity wallets in regions such as the EU, along with rapid adoption in emerging markets, is driving large-scale transformation but also increasing complexity for global enterprises.

At the same time, cloud migration is accelerating, pushing organizations toward Zero-Trust frameworks to secure distributed environments. Hybrid strategies are now common, balancing sensitive workloads on-premises with advanced analytics in the cloud, though policy management across multi-cloud systems remains a challenge. On-premises models held 65.7% of the digital trust market share in 2024 by deployment mode, while cloud-based models are projected to grow at a 16.2% CAGR through 2030, reflecting the ongoing shift toward cloud adoption despite the continued prominence of on-premises solutions.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning have become essential tools in fraud detection, helping financial institutions and global platforms strengthen trust. However, the same technologies are also enabling more sophisticated cyberattacks, raising concerns among security leaders about future vulnerabilities.

Segment Analysis

By Component

Solutions remain core (identity, certificates, fraud detection)

Services rising fast: zero-trust design, compliance, managed security

Talent shortages drive outsourcing, MSSPs, and training demand

By Deployment Mode

On-premises still key in regulated sectors

Cloud adoption accelerating, with hybrid models dominating

Edge computing fueling demand for lightweight trust solutions

By Organization Size

Large enterprises strong due to bigger budgets and SOCs

SMEs growing faster, supported by subscriptions and automation

Vendor bundles simplify compliance and reduce talent dependency

By End-User Industry

BFSI leads with secure transactions and open banking needs

Healthcare growing quickly with telehealth and patient data protection

Energy, manufacturing, retail focus on OT security and fraud prevention

Regional Coverage

North America

United States



Canada



Mexico

South America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America

Europe

Germany



United Kingdom



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Middle East



Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



Turkey



Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa



Nigeria



Egypt



Digital Trust Industry Leaders

The digital trust market is shaped by a mix of global technology leaders and focused specialists. Major players such as Microsoft, IBM, and Cisco draw strength from their extensive portfolios covering cloud, edge, and identity solutions, while AWS and Oracle continue to expand through cloud-driven security services. In contrast, companies like Okta and Ping Identity concentrate on advanced identity and access management, and providers including Entrust, Sectigo, and DigiCert remain at the forefront of digital certificates and crypto-agile technologies.

The digital trust market encompasses a broad spectrum of solutions and services designed to help organizations build and maintain trust with customers, employees, and partners in the digital environment. At its core, the market emphasizes technologies and practices that strengthen security, ensure data privacy, enable accurate identity verification, and reinforce the reliability of digital interactions and transactions. These offerings collectively empower businesses to enhance credibility and safeguard their digital ecosystems.

