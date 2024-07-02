Global Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market Dynamics: Forecasted Growth to USD 14.8 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=174151204

Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market"

907 - Tables

58 - Figures

632 - Pages

Key Players in the Market: Danaher Corporation

Danaher Corporation (US) holds a prominent position in the global digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) markets, owing to its innovative technologies and strategic acquisitions. The company's portfolio includes high-performance instruments like the QuantStudio and QX200 Droplet Digital PCR Systems, known for their precision and reliability in nucleic acid quantification. By investing heavily in research and development, Danaher continuously introduces state-of-the-art solutions that meet evolving clinical and research laboratory needs. Leveraging a strong global presence and robust distribution network, Danaher ensures broad accessibility to its advanced products, thus maintaining competitiveness and fostering market growth.

Innovative Offerings: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) is another major player in the digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market, renowned for its commitment to innovation. The company's LightCycler and Cobas platforms set industry standards with their precision, reliability, and user-friendly interfaces. Roche's digital PCR solutions excel in accurately quantifying nucleic acids, even at low concentrations, while the recently launched LightCycler PRO System underscores Roche's ongoing advancements in qPCR technology. This system, designed to meet clinical diagnostic and research demands, features enhanced temperature uniformity, improved software algorithms, and a user-friendly interface, positioning Roche competitively in the market.

Strategic Focus: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) plays a pivotal role in the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market, catering to diverse end-users including hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, CROs, CDMOs, and pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. The company enhances its market presence through strategic initiatives such as product launches and collaborations. Notably, Thermo Fisher's TaqPath Real-time PCR kits, launched in February 2023 for infectious disease detection in India, highlight its commitment to expanding diagnostic capabilities. Additionally, research partnerships with leading organizations strengthen Thermo Fisher's research and product development efforts in dPCR and qPCR technologies, reinforcing its competitive edge in the market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=174151204

Segmentation Insights: Products and Applications

The market is segmented into reagents and consumables, and instruments, with the former accounting for the largest share and projected to grow at the highest CAGR. This segment benefits from frequent replacement needs and broad application range. In terms of application, clinical applications dominate due to the growing use of qPCR in disease diagnosis and the technological advantages of dPCR and qPCR in precision and absolute quantification of target molecules.

End-User Landscape

End-user segmentation includes hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs and CDMOs, forensic laboratories, and others. Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories lead the market, driven by increased adoption of dPCR and qPCR technologies for efficient disease diagnosis and expanding healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets.

Regional Insights

Regionally, North America leads the market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region shows the highest growth potential, supported by increasing pharmaceutical R&D activities, demand for novel dPCR and qPCR products, investments by biopharmaceutical companies, and government support for genomics-based research.

For more information, inquire now! Inquire Now

Related Reports:

Next Generation Sequencing Market

In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Life Science Instrumentation Market

Flow Cytometry Market

Sepsis Diagnostics Market

Get access to the latest updates on Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Companies and Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.





Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg