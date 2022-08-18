Global Digital Pathology Market to Surpass US$ 1,207.8 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

18 Aug, 2022, 18:30 BST
SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global digital pathology market is estimated to be valued at US$ 666.0 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Digital Pathology Market:
Integration of cloud computing with digital pathology is also expected to boost growth of the market over the forecast period. Use of cloud computing in digital pathology can help to deliver cost effective healthcare and also help to manage the growing amount of data that is generated by the technology.
Major hospitals are adopting digital pathology for diagnosis of cancer. For instance, in June 2019, Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, a part of Catholic Medical Center (CMC), started operating a digital pathology system that aids in the diagnosis of cancer.
Key Market Takeaways:
The global digital pathology market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period due to the Key players in the market are focused on raising funds to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2019, Paige, a U.S.-based company engaged in computational pathology, announced closure of Series B funding round of US$ 45 million.
Among Application, Histopathology segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of the cancer is expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period. For instance, according to National Cancer Institute (NCI), an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2018. Estimated numbers of new cancer cases and deaths in 2022 (in 2022, there will be an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,360 cancer deaths in the U.S.)
The hospitals sub-segment in end user segment accounted for US$ 113.0 Mn in the global digital pathology market in 2022. Increasing prevalence of various diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases and others is expected to increase the demand for efficient, fast, and accurate diagnosis.
Key players operating in the global digital pathology market include Perkin Elmer, Inc., Definiens AG, Sectra ABss, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Paige, GE Healthcare, Inspirata Co.,Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Leica Biosystems, 3D-Histech Ltd., and Hamamatsu Photonics, K.K.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Digital Pathology Market, By Offering:
- Scanner
- Bright Field Scanner
- Fluorescence Scanner
- Software
- Image Analysis Platform
- On-Premises Delivery
- Cloud Based Delivery
- DPIS
- On-Premises Delivery
- Cloud Based Delivery
- Services
- Installation and Integration
- Maintenance Services
- Consulting Services
Global Digital Pathology Market, By Application:
- Hematology
- Chemical Pathology
- Histopathology
- Medical Microbiology
Global Digital Pathology Market, By End User:
- Hospitals
- Laboratories
- Private Laboratories
- Public Laboratories
- Research Centers
Global Digital Pathology Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- By Country:
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country:
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- By Country:
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- By Country:
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
