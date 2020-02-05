Global Digital Dose Inhalers Market to Reach a Value of US$ 4.3 Bn by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2027: Transparency Market Research

The impact of digital transformation on the healthcare industry has been stupendous. Use of digital dose inhalers has fostered improvements across the healthcare sector, generating fresh hope amongst medical practitioners and patients

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare industry is constantly on the lookout for new and improved technologies that can help toward enhancing the bar of medical wellbeing. Furthermore, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, especially amongst the younger population, has also caused radical changes in the approach of healthcare units. The industry has drifted away from its conservative approach to treatment, and has endorsed a more pragmatic, digitally-driven, and holistic healthcare framework. The use of digital dose inhalers in the healthcare industry stems from the aforementioned change in industrial propensities. The total volume of revenues within the global digital dose inhalers market is set to increase by leaps and bounds in the times to follow. The global digital dose inhalers market is poised to expand at a commendable CAGR of 10.0% over the period between 2019 and 2027, reaching a value of US$ 4.3 Bn by 2027. Besides, there is little contention about the development of new streams for revenue inflow in this market.

The tenets of development within the healthcare industry are enshrined in the success of research and development initiatives. Availability of research-based evidence to support the positive effects of using digital inhalers has aided market growth.

Key Findings

Rising incidence of asthma, especially amongst young adults and kids, has been at the forefront of market growth and maturity.

Based on the type of product, the demand for metered dose inhalers is gradually overtaking the demand for dry powder inhalers.

The importance of timely administration of doses has compelled the older population to resort to the use of digital dose inhalers.

Approvals from medical research institutes have helped in reconciling the growth dynamics of the market.

Download PDF Brochure for Digital Dose Inhalers Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=18881

Global Digital Dose Inhalers Market: Demand Drivers

The use of digital dose inhalers shall gather momentum in the times to follow. These inhalers have helped users in understanding their daily dosage requirements, and has emerged as a panacea for them. Excessive dosage can be fatal for the users, thus, necessitating the use of devices that can measure and control dosage. The next decade is expected to witness the emergence of fresh demand within the global digital dose inhalers market. The following trends shall contribute to the growth of the global market:

Rising incidence of pulmonary diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an important consideration for the vendors.

The focus on digital transformation and development of new-age devices within healthcare has been of value for the digital dose inhalers market.

Approvals from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have helped sellers of digital inhalers to capture a larger market share.

Gather pragmatic insights and fact-based inferences about the growth of the Digital Dose Inhalers Market (Product: Metered Dose Inhalers and Dry Powder Inhalers; Application: Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027 at:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/digital-dose-inhaler-market.html

Factors Impeding Growth within the Global Digital Dose Inhalers Market

The market vendors are planning to steer clear of the following challenges that could hamper market growth:

Minimal knowledge about the presence of new-age digital technologies within healthcare could be roadblock to the growth of the global digital dose inhalers market.

Use of traditional inhalers, mainly due to their low cost, has also been a challenge for the vendors in the digital dose inhalers market.

Concerns related to the accuracy of digital data has also raised questions about the performance of digital dose inhalers.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/18881

Global Digital Dose Inhalers Market: Regional Analysis

North America has been at the forefront of market growth and maturity, majorly due to swift adoption of digital technologies in healthcare. The US has invested in new research initiatives, creating room for the inflow of fresh revenues into the global digital dose inhalers market.

has been at the forefront of market growth and maturity, majorly due to swift adoption of digital technologies in healthcare. The US has invested in new research initiatives, creating room for the inflow of fresh revenues into the global digital dose inhalers market. Asia Pacific is expected to accumulate stellar revenues in the digital dose inhalers market. The high incidence of pulmonary disorders in the region has played a defining role in market growth.

Analyze digital dose inhalers market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study,

Competitive Landscape

The leading vendors in the global digital dose inhalers market are banking on their ability to provide accurate and errorless devices. In 2019, FDA approved Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' ProAir Digihaler meant to control asthma and COPD. Some of the other key vendors in the global digital dose inhalers market are GlaxoSmithKline plc. 3M, AptarGroup, Inc., Sensirion AG Switzerland, and Cipla Inc.

Digital Dose Inhalers Market by Product

Metered Dose Inhalers

Dry Powder Inhalers

Digital Dose Inhalers Market by Application

Asthma

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Others

Digital Dose Inhalers Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry:

Medical Tourism Market - As per a Transparency Market Research study on the growth dynamics of Global Medical Tourism Market, the projected CAGR over the period 2017 to 2025 would be a stellar 14.9%. That means the global tourism market would see an improvement in its worth to the tune of USD 14.46 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Digital Health Market - According to the research study, the global digital health market was worth US$179.6 billion in 2016. Expanding at a CAGR of 13.40% during the period from 2017 to 2025, the market is projected to reach US$536.6 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Sinus Dilation Devices Market - Expansion of the sinus dilation devices market can be attributed to factors such as advantages offered by balloon sinus dilation devices, rise in prevalence of chronic sinusitis, for which surgery is the commonly preferred mode of treatment, and strategic acquisitions by key market players.

Veterinary Pain Management Market - Rapid advances in the global veterinary pain management market stem from the momentum gained from rising awareness about pain management in companion animals, especially cats and dogs. The advent of evidence-based strategies will further aid in the steady growth of market.

Medical Vacuum Regulator Market - Medical vacuum regulator market is primarily driven by increase in patient pool with gastrointestinal conditions. The most common discharge diagnoses are gallbladder disease, gastrointestinal hemorrhage, and pancreatitis. Hence, increase in the number of patients with GI diseases is a key driver of the market.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research