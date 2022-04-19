Global Dialysis Devices Market to Progress at a Substantial CAGR of 4.84% Reaching USD 94.30 billion by 2026, Asserts DelveInsight

The demand for Dialysis Devices is witnessing a surge majorly due to the rising prevalence of kidney failure due to various reasons such as the rising geriatric population wherein age acts as a major risk factor for loss of kidney function leading to a surge in the Dialysis Devices market. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of diabetes and hypertension are the key factors which are extensively linked with kidney failure acting as a major influential factor in boosting the growth of the Dialysis Devices market.

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Dialysis Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecastDialysis Market, upcoming innovations in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Dialysis Market.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Dialysis Market report :

As per DelveInsight analysis, in terms of revenue share, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Dialysis market.

Some of the Global Dialysis Device companies with dialysis access devices in various stages of development include Fresenius Medical Care, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nipro Corporation, Dialife SA, Baxter, Cantel Medical Corporation, NIKKISO CO., LTD, Asahi Kasei Medical, NxStage Medical, Inc. Infomed SA, Medtronic, Anjue Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Dialco Medical Inc., SWS Hemodialysis Care Co., Ltd, TORAY MEDICAL CO, LTD., Trivitron Healthcare, BLT Biolight Meditech, QUANTA Dialysis Technologies, and others.

DelveInsight analysis states that the Global Dialysis Market was valued at USD 71.00 Billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 94.30 Billion by 2026.

In March 2021, Baxter Healthcare Corporation received regulatory approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for their AK 98 Dialysis Machine, classified as a Class II medical device.

In January 2021, the US Food and Drug Administration granted regulatory approval to Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd for their product- the hemodialysis system SC+. The device is a portable system that is capable of offering dialysis care comparable to full-sized dialysis equipment in a range of care settings.

In August 2020, the US FDA granted the emergency-use authorization (EUA) for REGIOCIT which is intended to be used as a replacement solution specifically in adult patients who are being treated with CRRT and for whom regional citrate anticoagulation is considered appropriate.

In October 2018, Baxter received the CE mark approval for the next-generation continuous renal replacement therapy using the PrisMax system.

Dialysis Devices Overview

Dialysis Devices are medical equipment and consumables that help in substituting for kidney function in events of kidney failure or compromised kidney function to compensate and remove toxins from the body. The Dialysis access devices is made up of a series of membranes that act as filters and a special liquid called dialysate. The membranes filter waste products from the blood, which are then passed into the dialysate fluid. This Dialysis Device/machine itself can be thought of as an artificial kidney.

Dialysis Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Dialysis market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue North America currently hols the Global Dialysis market share and is expected to remain constant during the forecast period. This domination is owing is due to the rising prevalence of kidney disorders, the rising population of patients suffering from lifestyle disorders such as obesity and hypertension leading to a high surge in Dialysis Devices market growth. Moreover, extensive efforts in product developmental activities and the growing popularity of home-based dialysis devices are further expected to drive the Dialysis Devices market in the North American region.

In addition to the above-stated factors, the product development activities, product approvals, and the extensive coverage of procedural costs specifically in the United States and Canada are expected to further boost the Dialysis Devices market in the coming years. For instance, in March 2021, Baxter Healthcare Corporation received regulatory approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for their AK 98 Dialysis Machine, classified as a Class II medical device.

Dialysis Devices Market Dynamics

The rise in demand for Dialysis Devices is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of kidney failure due to various reasons such as the rising geriatric population wherein age acts as a major risk factor for loss of kidney function leading to growth in the Dialysis Devices market. Also, the rising prevalence of diabetes in which hyperglycemia is linked with blood vessel damage in the kidneys, and hypertension are the key factors that are extensively linked with kidney failure directly increasing the Dialysis Devices market. Additionally, technological advancements such as the development of continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) have also been a major influential factor in boosting the growth of the Dialysis Devices market in the coming years.

However, on the contrary, certain factors such as procedure-related complications and the high cost of Dialysis services for patients in growing economies may be growth-restraining factors for the Dialysis Devices market. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on elective and non-urgent surgeries across the countries. The Dialysis Devices market is primarily affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus leading to restrictions on movement and a decrease in regular check-ups leading to a decrease in the Dialysis Devices market growth.

Scope of the Dialysis Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Product Type - Hemodialysis Machines, Peritoneal Dialysis Machines, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Machines, And Consumables

- Hemodialysis Machines, Peritoneal Dialysis Machines, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Machines, And Consumables Market Segmentation By Mobility - Stationary Dialysis Device, And Portable Dialysis Device

Stationary Dialysis Device, And Portable Dialysis Device Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Dialysis Centers, And Homecare Settings

- Hospitals, Dialysis Centers, And Homecare Settings Market Segmentation By Geography - North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World

Key Dialysis Companies - Fresenius Medical Care, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nipro Corporation, Dialife SA, Baxter, Cantel Medical Corporation, NIKKISO CO., LTD, Asahi Kasei Medical, NxStage Medical, Inc. Infomed SA, Medtronic, Anjue Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Dialco Medical Inc., SWS Hemodialysis Care Co., Ltd, TORAY MEDICAL CO, LTD., Trivitron Healthcare, BLT Biolight Meditech, QUANTA Dialysis Technologies

Fresenius Medical Care, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nipro Corporation, Dialife SA, Baxter, Cantel Medical Corporation, NIKKISO CO., LTD, Asahi Kasei Medical, NxStage Medical, Inc. Infomed SA, Medtronic, Anjue Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Dialco Medical Inc., SWS Hemodialysis Care Co., Ltd, TORAY MEDICAL CO, LTD., Trivitron Healthcare, BLT Biolight Meditech, QUANTA Dialysis Technologies Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The Global Dialysis Devices market was valued at USD 71.00 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 94.30 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Dialysis Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Dialysis Devices Market Executive summary 3 Dialysis Devices Market Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Dialysis Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Dialysis Devices Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Dialysis Market 7 Dialysis Devices Market Layout 8 Dialysis Devices Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Dialysis Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

9.1 Fresenius Medical Care 9.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG 9.3 Nipro Corporation 9.4 Dialife SA 9.5 Baxter 9.6 Cantel Medical Corporation 9.7 NIKKISO CO. LTD. 9.8 Asahi Kasei Medical 9.9 NxStage Medical, Inc 9.10 Infomed SA 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

