Global Diabetic Shoes Market Size Worth $9231.16 Bn by 2028 at 7.7% CAGR - Industry Share, Trends, Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

04 May, 2022, 13:00 BST
The global Diabetic Shoes Market was worth around USD 5915.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 9231.16069 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.7 percent over the forecast period.
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Diabetic Shoes Market Reports:
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Diabetic Shoes Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.7% (2022-2028).
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Diabetic Shoes Market was valued approximately USD 5915.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 9231.16 Billion by 2028.
- North America leads the global diabetic shoes market because of its massive aging population and large prevalence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes among the population, especially in the USA and Mexico which eventually results in large consumption of such products in this region.
- The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate by the end of the forecast period.
Diabetic Shoes Market By Type (Dress Shoes, Running Shoes, Strolling Shoes, and Others (Ambulatory Shoes, etc.)), By Patient Type (Outpatient and Inpatient), By Width (Narrow, Medium, Wide, and Others), By Price Range (Low, Medium, and High), By End-User (men and women), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline).
Diabetic Shoes Market: Overview
People with diabetes may have a false sense of security in their feet as to how much at risk their feet really are. An ulcer under the foot can develop in just a couple of hours. The primary goal of diabetic shoes is to prevent complications, which can include strain, ulcers, calluses, or even amputations for patients with diabetes and poor circulation. The disease can also change the shape of a person's feet, which limits the range of shoes that can be worn comfortably. Therefore, diabetic shoes are a good alternative for such people. They are also referred to as extra depth, therapeutic shoes, or Sugar Shoes. They are often wider and deeper than regular shoes to accommodate a special multi-density supplement that is designed to reduce pressure and callouses to the bottom of the feet.
The rising prevalence of diabetes globally is expected to fuel the demand for the diabetic shoes market. The total number of individuals living with diabetes is projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Hence, increased demand for recreational diabetic shoes among diabetes patients is powering the sales in the market. As people are becoming more aware of the value of physical health, patients with diabetes and other orthopaedical problems are increasing the adoption of diabetic shoes.
Industry Dynamics:
Diabetic Shoes Market: Growth Dynamics
Rising prevalence of diabetes disease
The major driver for the growth of diabetes shoes market is the aging population and the rising prevalence of the disease globally. Moreover, as people are becoming more aware and health-conscious, the market is expected to grow at a rapid rate. Additionally, the rise in the role of e-commerce and brand expansion in diabetic footwear, the rise in the research and development activities, and the increase in the technological advancements and modernization in the production techniques will further create new opportunities for the diabetic shoes market the in the forecast period.
Diabetic Shoes Market: Restraints
High cost of diabetic footwear
The high cost of diabetic footwear is one of the major challenges for the industry players which is limiting the growth of sales. In developing nations, less mindfulness about diabetic footwear and less per capita income compared to other developed nations are the major constraints against the demand for diabetic footwear.
Recent Developments
- In July 2021, Advanced Diabetes Supply has acquired US Medical Supply (US MED). The U.S. Medical Supply will provide glucose monitors and medical supplies to Advanced Diabetes Supply. The company is focused on setting a new standard for patient care in diabetes.
Global Diabetic Shoes Market: Segmentation
- The global diabetic shoes market is segregated based on type, patient type, width, price range, end-user, and distribution channel.
By end-user, the market is segregated into men and women. Women held the majority of the diabetic footwear market share and are projected to hold a significant share in the global market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the higher number of women diabetic patients. A rise in awareness among women about the effects of diabetes on the body, improvement in online retail penetration, and foot care among diabetic patients drive the growth of the market.
By Distribution Channel, the global market is bifurcated into online and offline. The offline distribution channel segment dominated the diabetic footwear market because the specialty store is a preferred choice by the consumers and healthcare professionals as these shoes require proper fitting and expert guidance before their use, which is difficult with online platforms.
List of Key Players of Diabetic Shoes Market:
- Aetrex Worldwide, Inc.
- Podartis Srl.
- Etonic Worldwide LLC
- Dr. Comfort LLC.
- Advance Diabetic Solution
- Apex Foot Health Industries LLC
- Dr Zen Products Inc.
- DARCO International Inc
- Orthofeet Inc.
- Drew Shoe Corporation.
Report Scope:
Regional Dominance:
- North America leads the global diabetic shoes market
North America leads the global diabetic shoes market because of its massive aging population and large prevalence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes among the population, especially in the USA and Mexico which eventually results in large consumption of such products in this region. Followed by it, Europe dominates the diabetic shoes market due to an increase in the obesity levels, an increase in the number of women diabetic patients worldwide, growing improvement in online retail penetration, and a rise in the per capita income in this region. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate by the end of the forecast period. In the APAC region, China is a prominent diabetic shoes market consumer and an important production base.
Global Diabetic Shoes Market is segmented as follows:
Diabetic Shoes Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)
- Dress Shoes
- Running Shoes
- Strolling Shoes
- Others (Ambulatory Shoes, etc.)
Diabetic Shoes Market: By Patient Type Outlook (2022-2028)
- Outpatient
- Inpatient
Diabetic Shoes Market: By Width Outlook (2022-2028)
- Narrow
- Medium
- Wide
- Others
Diabetic Shoes Market: By Price Range Outlook (2022-2028)
- Low
- Medium
- High
Diabetic Shoes Market: By End-user Outlook (2022-2028)
- Men
- Women
Diabetic Shoes Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2022-2028)
- Online
- Offline
Diabetic Shoes Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
