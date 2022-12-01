Global Design Visionaries Descend on Hong Kong as Business of Design Week 2022 Summit Opens at M+

BODW 2022 Summit, under the theme 'Design for Change,' premieres with inspiring conversations featuring over 90 speakers, including Chi Wing Lo, Nikki Gonnissen, Paul Thompson, Koen Olthuis, Marthijn Pool, Paul Priestman, and many more until 3 December

HONG KONG, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business of Design Week (BODW) 2022, Asia's premier annual event on design, innovation and brands, returns with a star-studded BODW Summit featuring over 90 speakers from 14 countries and cities including France, Italy, the Netherlands, Thailand, the UK and Hong Kong. Celebrating both Hong Kong Design Centre's (HKDC) and BODW's 20th anniversary this year, BODW 2022 Summit will be delivered in a tribrid format with physical, online and on-demand, with speakers flying over from different countries for the first time since 2018, and physical events held at M+. BODW is also an accredited event celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Business of Design Week (BODW) 2022 Summit kicked off with an Opening Ceremony featuring invited guests including: Clement Chung, General Manager of ViuTV; Fletch Chan, Director of Information Services; Margaret Fong, Executive Director of Hong Kong Trade Development Council; Prof. Eric Yim, JP, Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre; Arjen van den Berg, Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands; Victor Lo, Chairman of BODW Steering Committee & KODW Steering Committee; Victor Tsang, Head of Create Hong Kong; Dr Lay-lian Ong, Principal of Hong Kong Design Institute and Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Lee Wai Lee); and Prof. Kun-pyo Lee, Dean of School of Design of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Under the summit theme 'Design for Change', more than 30 illuminating sessions underline the role of design in an ever-changing world, and how creative leaders can champion the shift to more innovative and sustainable practices. BODW 2022 Strategic Partner The Netherlands, widely recognised for its iconic contributions to the world of design spanning product and graphic design, architecture, and circular innovation, as well as Creative NL, The Netherlands' platform for creative pioneers, will bring in world-renowned Dutch design talents such as Dr Koen Olthuis (CEO Architect, Waterstudio.NL, The Netherlands), Marthijn Pool (Co-founder & Partner, Space&Matter, The Netherlands), and Nikki Gonnissen (Co-founder, Designer & Director, Thonik, The Netherlands), among others to the Summit.

Participants this year will also get to hear from design heavyweights including Bill Bensley (Founder & Creative Director, BENSLEY, Thailand), Chi Wing Lo (Founder, DIMENSIONE CHI WING LO, Italy), Sylvain Roca (Founder & Director, Atelier Sylvain Roca, France) and many more.

Prof. Eric Yim, Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre, said at BODW's Opening Ceremony: "BODW has grown into one of the most exciting and inspiring gatherings of design visionaries and creative business leaders from all over the world. Our purpose is to assemble great minds to explore topics that mirror our world's shared dreams, challenges, and trends. This year, we call for concerted efforts to affect change through the power of design, in hopes that we can bring positive impact to our world and champion the way towards leaving a more habitable planet for future generations."

Examining the power of design as a force for good

Highlighting the impact of design in every facet of our lives in the post-pandemic world, BODW 2022 Summit focuses on five main pillars: Brand Transformation, Culture and the City, Metaverse and Metaliving, New Urban Models, and Social Design Innovation. Key sessions featuring highly sought-after design and business leaders from across industries explore topics including building climate-resilient neighbourhoods, art technology and creative digitalisation, the Asian art and design landscape, the future of transportation, and brand design in the metaverse.

Among the key panel sessions broadcast on ViuTVsix and livestreamed on bodw+ (www.bodw.com) from 30 November to 3 December are:

The Master Roundtable: Design for Change (30 November, HKT 8:20pm–8:50pm, simulcast on ViuTVsix and bodw+) – As some of the most well-respected names in design, Dr Paul Thompson (Vice-chancellor, Royal College of Art, UK), Nikki Gonnissen (Co-founder, Designer & Director, Thonik, The Netherlands), and Chi Wing Lo (Founder, DIMENSIONE CHI WING LO, Italy) reflect on the world's current challenges and discuss how design can empower change towards a sustainable future, moderated by Delicia Tan (CEO, Edelman Hong Kong & Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong).

Blue Urban Models: Building Climate-Resilient Neighbourhoods (30 November, HKT 8:50pm–9:35pm, simulcast on ViuTVsix and bodw+) – An estimated 70 percent of the global population will be living in cities by 2050, despite increasing climate risks and the widespread impact on both the environment and communities living in urban centres. Can large-scale floating projects offer a flexible and sustainable solution? Fei Mui (Curator, 2022 HK SZ Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture (Hong Kong), Hong Kong) investigates in a talk with Dr Koen Olthuis (CEO Architect, Waterstudio.NL, The Netherlands), Marthijn Pool (Co-founder & Partner, Space&Matter, The Netherlands), and Sara Klomps (Director, Zaha Hadid Architects, Hong Kong).

Consumer Brand Experience & Brand Innovation (1 December, HKT 8:00pm-8:45pm, simulcast on ViuTVsix and bodw+) – From defining the user experience to innovative product design, elevating the consumer journey is more critical than ever. With deep experience in leading and crafting some of the world's most prominent brands, Ross Lovegrove (Visionary Creator and Sculptor of Technology, ROSS LOVEGROVE STUDIO, UK), Tina Chao (Chief Marketing & Digital Customer Experience Officer, McDonald's Hong Kong, Hong Kong), and Chul Bae Lee (Senior Vice President & Executive Head of LG Electronics' Life Design Innovation Center, LG Electronics, Korea) speak to Andreas Krasser (CEO, DDB Group Hong Kong, Hong Kong) on the importance of adapting to the present consumer landscape whilst evolving for the future.

Immersive Voyages of Our Heritage (1 December, HKT 8:45pm–9:30pm, simulcast on ViuTVsix and bodw+) – Technology has helped create more immersive experiences and exhibitions. This presents an opportunity for designers, curators and institutions to rethink boundaries and forge new collaborations that promote deeper engagement with the community, and encourage appreciation of heritage. Sylvain Roca (Founder & Director, Atelier Sylvain Roca, France), Yves Ubelmann (Co-founder & CEO, ICONEM, France), and Dr Daisy Yiyou Wang (Deputy Director, Curatorial & Programming of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, Hong Kong) discuss the possibilities, moderated by Levina Li (Co-founder & Director, Art-Partners, Hong Kong).

Keynote: Design for Change in Hospitality (2 December, HKT 8:50pm–9:20pm, simulcast on ViuTVsix and bodw+) – With environmentally conscious consumers on the rise, sustainability and conservation have become significant priorities for hospitality brands around the world. Iconic eco-architect, hotel designer Bill Bensley (Founder & Creative Director, BENSLEY, Thailand), who has created over 200 properties known for sustainability and fantastical concepts, speaks with Simone Schultz (Managing Editor, Design Anthology, Hong Kong) on his most ground-breaking ideas.

In addition to speakers joining in-person, those participating virtually from around the world include:

Emma Chiu , Global Director, Wunderman Thompson Intelligence (UK)

, Global Director, Wunderman Thompson Intelligence (UK) Deng Chao , Head of Product & Design, Xiaohongshu (Mainland China)

, Head of Product & Design, Xiaohongshu (Mainland China) Prof. Rossana Hu , Founding Partner, Neri&Hu Design and Research Office (Mainland China)

, Founding Partner, Neri&Hu Design and Research Office (Mainland China) Richard Hutten , Designer & Founder, Richard Hutten Studio BV ( The Netherlands )

, Designer & Founder, Richard Hutten Studio BV ( ) Chul Bae Lee , Senior Vice President & Executive Head of LG Electronics' Life Innovation Design Center, LG Electronics Inc. (Korea)

, Senior Vice President & Executive Head of LG Electronics' Life Innovation Design Center, LG Electronics Inc. (Korea) Ross Lovegrove , Visionary Creator & Sculptor of Technology, ROSS LOVEGROVE STUDIO (UK)

, Visionary Creator & Sculptor of Technology, ROSS LOVEGROVE STUDIO (UK) Prof. Tong Huiming, Professor & Dean, School of Innovation Design, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts (Mainland China)

In addition to key sessions broadcast on ViuTV, the BODW Summit will be livestreamed for free on bodw+, the digital design knowledge platform envisioned to become Asia's leading online design portal. To watch the BODW summit, register for free to become a bodw+ Basic member, or upgrade to Plus or Corporate Membership for exclusive ticket discounts for physical events, as well as access to on-demand content and other exclusive offers. Register to become a bodw+ member now and stay tuned for the latest BODW 2022 updates at 2022.bodw.com.

Organised by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), which also celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, BODW 2022 is supported by Strategic Partners, the Netherlands, and the country's platform for creative pioneers, CreativeNL; together with Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) as the Lead Sponsor. BODW 2022 is co-organised by Hong Kong Trade Development Council, with support from Strategic Regional Partner, Guangzhou Design Week; Strategic Cultural Partner, M+; Strategic Business Partners, Brand Hong Kong, Dutch Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong and InvestHK; and Strategic Programme Partners, Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI), PMQ and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Design (PolyU Design).

Promoting and cultivating an appreciation for design across the city, BODW 2022 concurrent and partner events and programmes include the BODW CityProg, DFA Awards, Design Spectrum, Fashion Asia Hong Kong, Business of IP Asia Forum, DesignInspire, deTour design festival, Leadership Forum by the Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Design (PolyU Design), and Guangzhou Design Week, among other initiatives.

About Hong Kong Design Centre (www.hkdesigncentre.org)

A non-governmental organisation registered in 2001 and established in 2002, Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) is a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government in establishing Hong Kong as an international centre of design excellence in Asia. Our public mission is to promote wider and strategic use of design and design thinking to create business value and improve societal well-being.

The year 2022 marks our 20th Anniversary, where we will celebrate with a series of activities under the theme 'Design for Sustainable Community'.

About Business of Design Week (2022.bodw.com)

Asia's premier annual event on design, innovation and brands since 2002, Business of Design Week (BODW) organised by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) gathers some of the world's foremost design masters, brand leaders and entrepreneurs from Hong Kong as well as overseas, driving discourse on the value of design and innovation to inspire global audiences and explore new business opportunities.

About Create Hong Kong (www.createhk.gov.hk )

Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in June 2009 to spearhead the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. From 1 July 2022 onwards, it is under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK sponsors HKDC to organise Business of Design Week (BODW), BODW City Programme, DFA Awards, Knowledge of Design Week, Fashion Asia Hong Kong, Design Incubation Programme and Fashion Incubation Programme, among other projects, to promote Hong Kong design.

