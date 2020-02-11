Global Dermal Fillers Market to Clock CAGR of 8.6% From 2018 to 2026: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant focus of aesthetic dermatologists in improving the safety and efficacy of injectable dermal fillers has backed the growing demands for the procedure in facial contouring notably in volumization of the lips, treatment of volume deficiency, and augmentation of anatomical sites—all of which are aimed at restoring a youthful look in individuals. Worldwide, growing numbers of people who pin hopes on such cosmetic filler injections to impart a natural-looking youthful look contribute to the expansion of the dermal fillers market.

According to a study by Transparency Market Research, the global dermal fillers market was pegged at more than US$ 2.5849 bn in 2017, expanding at CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2026. By the period-end, the valuation of the market is anticipated to surpass US$ 5.4112 bn.

"Simplicity of the procedure, high patient satisfaction rates, and improved properties of currently available fillers, all help bolster market prospects of dermal fillers", assert analysts at TMR. They further opine that growing acceptance of new, promising formulations in patient populations will help the dermal fillers market to evolve considerably in coming years.

Key Findings of the Market Study

Among the various product types, biodegradable dermal fillers accounted for the major share in the dermal fillers market in 2017 and is expected to retain its lead throughout 2026. Higher safety profile and the desire for prolonged effect catalyze their popularity among the patient population

accounted for the major share in the dermal fillers market in 2017 and is expected to retain its lead throughout 2026. Higher safety profile and the desire for prolonged effect catalyze their popularity among the patient population Hyaluronic acid emerged as the most prominent segment among different materials used in dermal fillers market. Sizable number of non-surgical aesthetic procedures over the past years point toward the lucrative nature of the prospect in coming years as well

emerged as the most prominent segment among different materials used in dermal fillers market. Sizable number of non-surgical aesthetic procedures over the past years point toward the lucrative nature of the prospect in coming years as well Of all the end users, hospitals contributed the major revenue to the global dermal fillers market in 2017. Meanwhile, dermatology clinics segment has stood out from the rest with extraordinary potential for growth during the forecast period

Meanwhile, dermatology clinics segment has stood out from the rest with extraordinary potential for growth during the forecast period Among the various applications, facial line correction led the dermal fillers market in 2017, and the opportunities in the segment are expected to expand at promising growth rate during 2018–2026

Dermal Fillers Market: Key Driving Factors

A close assessment of the growth dynamics reveals consumer trends that can substantially influence the prospects of injectable dermal fillers among end users during the assessment period. The analysts at TMR have observed numerous factors that have become key accelerators of growth of the dermal fillers market. A few trends worth noticing are:

Market potential of relatively safer non-cosmetic aesthetic procedures, prominently in soft tissue augmentation, correlates with aging of baby boomers in several countries. Particularly, in the U.S., the population is expected to cross a mark of 98 million by 2060 , according to a projection by the Population Reference Bureau.

million by , according to a projection by the Population Reference Bureau. Several practitioners apart from dermatologists are becoming part of the expanding avenue of the dermal fillers market.

Key Impediments for Dermal Fillers Market Players

Despite the growing numbers of ant-aging procedures that adopt dermal fillers, a few concerns warrant the attention of end users, pharmaceuticals, and patient population.

Lack of adequate awareness among patient populations about the expectation of dermal fillers has hampered the prospect of the dermal fillers market to an extent

Complications of procedures, though rare, are possible. To address these, there is a need for more industry efforts to test new dermal filler materials and clinical studies.

Dermal Fillers Market: Region-wise Analysis

Among the various key geographies, the combined share that was contributed by North America and Europe—more than 77% in 2017 exceeded that of any other region. Particularly, North America is expected to be on a high-growth trajectory throughout the assessment period. A major chunk of the revenues is likely to come from the U.S. The growth in the regional market is to a large extent fueled by substantial uptake of hyaluronic acid dermal filler procedures in recent years. Rapid advances in cosmetic procedures have catalyzed FDA approval of new, promising materials used as injectable dermal fillers. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to expand at promising CAGR during 2018–2026. Growing acceptance of this relatively safe and non-invasive aesthetic procedure in Japan and China propels the growth.

Competition Landscape

Acquisitions by key players form one of the major strategic moves by companies seeking to consolidate their shares or positions in the dermal fillers market. Several biotechnology companies are leaning on expanding their portfolio of dermal filler products. A few of them tapping into lucrative avenues in established markets are leveraging the synergies of partnerships to expand commercialization of novel injectables.

Companies with prominent stakes in the dermal fillers market include Advanced Aesthetic Technologies Inc., Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd., Bioxis pharmaceuticals, BioPlus Co., Ltd., Nestle Skin Health, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co., and Allergan plc.

