Global Dermal Filler Market Size & Share Projected to Hit at USD 11.7 Billion and Rise at a CAGR of 10.5% By 2030: Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report | Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global dermal filler market size was worth around USD 4.8 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 11.7 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 10.5% between 2022 and 2030.

Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/dermal-filler-market

Dermal Filler Market: Overview

Less invasive procedures called dermal fillers are utilized as anti-aging treatments to reduce facial lines and restore firmness. These soft tissue fillers known as dermal fillers, which include hyaluronic acid, polymers and particles, and collagen, are injected into the skin to address conditions including scars & wrinkles and smoothen the skin. A range of skin-related problems is treated with dermal filler procedures. Techniques using dermal fillers can be used to smooth skin, get rid of scars and wrinkles, and perform other operations.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/dermal-filler-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2023 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

190 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Dermal Filler Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global dermal filler market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global dermal filler market size was valued at around USD 4.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.7 billion , by 2030.

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures, the increase in plastic surgeons performing aesthetic procedures, and the availability of reasonably priced alternatives to cosmetic surgery are the main factors driving the market for dermal fillers.

Based on the type, the biodegradable segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

Based on the application, the wrinkle correction treatment segment maintained the greatest revenue market share in 2021.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Dermal Filler Market By Type (Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable), By Material Type (Hyaluronic Acid, Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Poly-L-lactic Acid, PMMA [Poly (Methyl Methacrylate)] and Others), By Application (Facial Line Correction Treatment, Face-Lift, Scar Treatment, Wrinkle Correction Treatment, Lip Enhancement, and Others), By End User (Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, and Others) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2030." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Dermal Filler Market: Growth Drivers

Growing demand for less invasive procedures to drive the market growth.

One or more minimally invasive procedures, such as neurotoxins, Dermal Fillers, deoxycholic acid, lasers, peels, and microneedling, can be effective, less invasive alternatives to surgery for some patients. Injectables and skin resurfacing techniques are used to treat a variety of facial problems, including wrinkles, fine lines, loss of volume and contour, and excess fat.

The ideal treatment strategy for a given patient must carefully take into account the patient's medical issues, unique anatomical features, tissue quality, and anticipated outcomes. An article on facial plastic surgery estimates that 1.4 million surgical and non-surgical procedures will be carried out worldwide in 2021, with plastic doctors doing an additional 600 operations per year on average. Comparing the statistics revealed a 40% increase to the previous year.

Dermal Filler Market: Restraints

The high cost of treatment limits the market growth.

Dermal filler cosmetic therapy is a well-liked and secure outpatient method for treating minor volume loss and aging signs. However, it is anticipated that the expensive price will hinder the global dermal filler market demand for these treatments. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, PMMA [Poly (Methyl Methacrylate)] costs $981, Calcium Hydroxylapatite costs $717, Fat Fillers cost $2,508, Hyaluronic Acid costs $684, Poly-L-lactic Acid costs $853, and polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres cost $1,058. Depending on the type and quantity used during treatment, dermal filler prices can vary. Thus, the high cost of treatments is expected to impede market growth over the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/dermal-filler-market

Dermal Filler Market: Opportunities

Innovation in dermal fillers provides a lucrative opportunity.

Dermal fillers are gel-like materials that are injected beneath the skin to replenish lost volume, smooth out wrinkles, and soften lines. More than a million people choose this well-known cosmetic transformation procedure each year to remove wrinkles and improve the appearance of facial lines to enhance facial features. Dermal fillers are a successful procedure that can make you seem younger without surgery or recovery time. Dermal fillers are medications that are injected beneath the skin to fill in face creases. Dermal filler medications come in a variety of forms, the most popular being calcium hydroxylapatite, hyaluronic acid, polyalkylimide, polylactic acid, and others. Dermal filler brand advancement will support increased market demand.

Dermal Filler Market: Challenges

The dearth of skilled professionals acts as a major challenge.

There are many different types of aesthetic treatment methods, including laser-based technology, energy-based technology, and powerful pulse light. For any of these techniques to be used effectively, the practitioner must possess strong interpersonal skills. Additionally, the field's rapid technological development has resulted in a shortage of qualified specialists. The handling of surgical instruments and performing procedures are both significantly hampered by a lack of competent experts.

Global Dermal Filler Market: Segmentation

The global dermal filler market is segmented based on type, material type, application, end-user, and region.

Based on the type, the global market is bifurcated into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. The biodegradable segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to show its dominance during the forecast period. The growth in the segment is attributed to the more product options being offered, as well as the increasing usage of biodegradable materials for aesthetic purposes. Biodegradable products are created entirely of natural materials and are applied topically to the skin, hair, face, and mouth. On the other hand, the non-biodegradable segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth in the non-biodegradable segment is attributed to the product's long-lasting quality. Non-biodegradable substances do not degrade and remain in the body for a longer period than temporary and semi-permanent fillers.

Based on the material type, the dermal filler industry is bifurcated into hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, poly-l-lactic acid, PMMA [Poly (Methyl Methacrylate)], and others.

Based on the application, the global dermal filler is divided into facial line correction treatment, face-lift, scar treatment, wrinkle correction treatment, lip enhancement, and others. The wrinkle correction treatment segment maintained the greatest revenue market share in 2021, owing to increased demand for these treatments among the aging population. According to Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) news from 2021, an average of 943,500 searches for aging-related concerns in the skin care area are conducted in the United States each month. Besides, the Lip Enhancement category is expected to develop at the quickest CAGR throughout the projected period, owing to the increasing frequency of lip treatments and the growing demand for cosmetic lip enhancements.

Based on the end user, the global market is segmented into dermatology clinics, hospitals, and others.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/dermal-filler-market

List of Key Players in Dermal Filler Market:

Prollenium Medical Technologies

Suneva Medical

Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Anika Therapeutics Inc

FillMed Laboratories

Ipsen Pharma

BIOXIS Pharmaceuticals

Zhejiang Jingjia Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Zimmer Aesthetic

Medytox

Contura International ltd.

Shanghai Reyoungel Medical Technology Company Limited

Galderma Laboratories

L.P.

Croma-Pharma GmbH

Teoxane

BioPlus Co. Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Dermal Filler Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Dermal Filler Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Dermal Filler Market Industry?

What segments does the Dermal Filler Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Dermal Filler Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 4.8 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 11.7 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 10.5 % 2022-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Material Type, By Application, By End User, And By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Prollenium Medical Technologies, Suneva Medical, Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Inc, FillMed Laboratories, Ipsen Pharma, BIOXIS Pharmaceuticals, Zhejiang Jingjia Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Zimmer Aesthetic, Medytox, Contura International ltd., Shanghai Reyoungel Medical Technology Company Limited, Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Croma-Pharma GmbH, Teoxane, BioPlus Co., Ltd., among others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1449

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/dermal-filler-market

Recent Developments

In November 2021 , The virtual American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) 2021 Annual Meeting was held November 19–21, 2021, and Galderma announced that data supporting its aesthetics portfolio and pipeline would be presented there. One oral presentation of an abstract on the safety of hyaluronic acid (HA) filler was among the eight abstracts from investigator-initiated and Galderma-sponsored trials that were accepted.

The virtual American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) 2021 Annual Meeting was held November 19–21, 2021, and Galderma announced that data supporting its aesthetics portfolio and pipeline would be presented there. One oral presentation of an abstract on the safety of hyaluronic acid (HA) filler was among the eight abstracts from investigator-initiated and Galderma-sponsored trials that were accepted. In April 2022 , Sinclair Pharma announced that its Perfectha Lidocaine wrinkle-reduction, facial contouring, and volume-restoration solutions have earned the European Certification mark. Now accessible in the UK and all significant European markets are Perfectha Lidocaine.

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Throughout the predicted period, North America is anticipated to rule the global dermal filler market. An extremely aware and financially secure people is one component of this region's supremacy. For instance, 15.6 million cosmetic treatments were carried out in the United States in 2020, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). Additionally, the region's growth is anticipated to be fueled by new product releases and regulatory clearances during the projected period.

For instance, The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared RHA Redensity to be approved. RHA Redensity, a gel implant or dermal filler made by the Swiss hyaluronic acid product manufacturer Teoxane, is injected into particular areas of facial tissue to minimize the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Sodium hyaluronic acid (NaHA), 1,4-butanediol diglycidyl ether (BDDE), and 0.3% of the medication lidocaine hydrochloride are included in it. Thus, the fast product approval by the regulatory authorities will flourish the market expansion over the forecast period.

The second-highest market share is expected to be held by Europe, which can be attributed to rising consumer interest in Dermal Fillers procedures in important European countries and rising R&D spending there. However, it is anticipated that the Asia Pacific region will have phenomenal growth during the predicted period. The region's market is expanding due to the improved healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries, the rapidly aging population, and the increasing awareness of people about their physical presence. For instance, as per World Health Organization (WHO), in the South-East Asia Region, the population is aging quickly. While the percentage of adults 60 and older was 9.8% in 2017, it will rise to 13.7% and 20.3%, respectively, by 2030 and 2050.

Global Dermal Filler Market is segmented as follows:

Dermal Filler Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2030)

Biodegradable

Non-biodegradable

Dermal Filler Market: By Material Type Outlook (2022-2030)

Hyaluronic Acid

Calcium Hydroxylapatite

Poly-L-lactic Acid

PMMA [Poly (Methyl Methacrylate)]

Dermal Filler Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2030)

Facial Line Correction Treatment

Face-Lift

Scar Treatment

Wrinkle Correction Treatment

Lip Enhancement

Others

Dermal Filler Market: By End User Outlook (2022-2030)

Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Dermal Filler Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release for Dermal Filler Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-dermal-filler-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Cannabis Cultivation Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Cannabis Cultivation Market accrued earnings worth approximately 147.3 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 359.6 (USD Billion) by 2030, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 14.5% over the period from 2021 to 2030.

The global Cannabis Cultivation Market accrued earnings worth approximately 147.3 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 359.6 (USD Billion) by 2030, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 14.5% over the period from 2021 to 2030. Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market accrued earnings worth approximately 1.2(USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 2.3 (USD Billion) by 2030, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 11.9% over the period from 2021 to 2030.

The global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market accrued earnings worth approximately 1.2(USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 2.3 (USD Billion) by 2030, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 11.9% over the period from 2021 to 2030. Respiratory Disorders Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Respiratory Disorders Treatment market accrued earnings worth approximately 98.9 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 112.5(USD Billion) by 2030, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 6.1% over the period from 2021 to 2030.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Pharmaceutical Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +1 (844) 845-5245

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +1 (855) 465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research