Global Dentures Market Size to Reach USD 3.1 Bn by 2028, Says TMR

Technological advancements in denture manufacturing bring promising growth to the global dentures market

Increasing incidence of dental problems across the globe is anticipated to spur demand for dentures

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the dentures market report by TMR, the global dentures market was valued at US$ 1.3 Bn. and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% between the forecast period of 2021 and 2028. Technological advancements in the dental prosthesis industry and the rise in dental problems such as tooth decay, gum disease, and dental ailments are anticipated to drive the dentures market growth.

Key Findings of Dentures Market Study

The use of CAD/CAM technology to create dentures that fit perfectly into the dental structure has led to increased precision of dentures. Partial dentures are used to replace one or more lost teeth. They are less expensive than complete dentures. They restore the attractiveness of the face by filling the dental gaps. The partial dentures segment is predicted to exhibit substantial growth between 2021 and 2028, according to the future analysis of the dentures market.

In 2020, the detachable segment accounted for a significant dentures market share. Removable dentures are popular since they are less invasive and affordable alternatives for replacing missing teeth. This aspect has continued to propel the growth of the global market.

The fixed dentures segment is also prognosticated to show unprecedented growth because they do not need to be replaced or remade. Furthermore, fixed dentures reduce bone loss as they do not require routine removal.

Globally, the number of independent dentistry clinics is increasing. The technologically improved settings and availability of well-experienced professionals are anticipated to boost the market progress in the next years. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dental sector faced numerous obstacles because its operations posed a significant danger of virus propagation. During the initial phase, dental clinics were prohibited from operating. Nonetheless, they are resuming normal operations. Thus, the dentures market is estimated to grow at a rapid pace.

Dentures Market: Growth Drivers

The senior population aged 65 and older is bound to lose their natural teeth owing to decay or dental diseases, according to the key findings by TMR. In addition, a major chunk of the global populace is facing oral health issues. Consequently, the need for a dental prosthesis such as dentures is projected to increase during the next few years. Thus, the dentures market will show substantial growth during the forecast period.

The increase in demand for precision detachable dental prosthesis due to increased average life expectancy and the growing baby boomer generation has augmented the growth of the dentures market.

The adoption of dentures by patients has been facilitated by technological developments in denture production. The design of whole or partial dentures created with CAD/CAM technology offers intriguing opportunities. The use of CAD/CAM in the automated design of dental prosthesis has revolutionized the dentures market.

Dentures Market: Regional Analysis

The global dentures market in North America is estimated to witness notable growth due to its technologically advanced healthcare system and preventive approach toward oral care and hygiene. Furthermore, the presence of advanced dental clinics, R&D, and high disposable income substantiates lead position of U.S. in the North America dentures market.

is estimated to witness notable growth due to its technologically advanced healthcare system and preventive approach toward oral care and hygiene. Furthermore, the presence of advanced dental clinics, R&D, and high disposable income substantiates lead position of U.S. in the dentures market. In light of the rising instances of oral diseases and cancer, the market for dentures in Europe is projected to grow exponentially.

Dentures Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global dentures market are:

VOCO GmbH

Amann Girrbach AG

Keystone Dental, Inc.,

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc

Align Technology, Inc.

Dentures Market: Segmentation

By Type

Partial

Complete

By Usage

Fixed

Removable

By End-User

Dental Clinics & Hospitals

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

