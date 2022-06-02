Global Dentures Market Estimated to Hit $1,585.70 Million by 2028 and Grow at 6.5% CAGR in the 2021-2028 Forecast Timeframe [170-Pages] | Proclaimed by Research Dive

The global dentures market expected to grow by 2028 due to growing dental issues among millennials. Partial dentures sub-segment is expected to be highly beneficial. Market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness more growth opportunities.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Dentures Market by Product Type (Complete and Partial), Product Implant (Fixed and Removable), End-user (Hospitals and Dental Hospitals & Clinics), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028."

According to the report, the global dentures market is expected to register a revenue of $1,585.70 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Dynamics of the Dentures Market:

Drivers: Growing prevalence of tooth decays among millennials and the geriatric population is the main factor estimated to drive the growth of the global dentures market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for attractive smile in the cosmetic and entertainment industry is another factor responsible for bolstering the market growth by 2028.

Opportunities: Advancements in the current denture products along with new launches and strategic collaborations among key market players is expected to offer abundant growth opportunities for the global dentures market by 2028. In addition, expansion and adoption of technologies like computer aided design (CAD) by dental healthcare companies to produce dentures in shorter periods is also predicted to bolster the market enhancements during the forecast years.

Restraints: Skyrocketing costs of dentures implantation is the main factor projected to hinder the growth of the global dentures market.

Covid-19 Impact on the Dentures Market:

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on several business and industries, including the global dentures market. The coronavirus had an adverse effect on people's health that increased the fear of its transmission and severe symptoms. Considering the increasing coronavirus cases across the globe, most people postponed their health checkups, regular hospital visits, and dental consultations. This compelled several healthcare professionals to postpone their dental surgeries and restricted outpatient visits to treat the Covid-19 patients. These factors are projected to decrease the growth of the global dentures market during the pandemic.

Segments of the Dentures Market:

The report has divided the dentures market into a few segments based on product type, product implant, end-user, and regional analysis.

By product type , the partial dentures sub-segment of the global dentures market is estimated to have the fastest growth and garner a revenue of $472.0 million by 2028 . This growth is attributed to the affordability of partial dentures as compared to complete dentures and the growing need of millennials to replace a few missing teeth. In addition, these types of dentures can be easily installed within a day, which is expected to further boost the sub-segment's growth during the forecast period.

, the partial dentures sub-segment of the global dentures market is estimated to have the fastest growth and garner a . This growth is attributed to the affordability of partial dentures as compared to complete dentures and the growing need of millennials to replace a few missing teeth. In addition, these types of dentures can be easily installed within a day, which is expected to further boost the sub-segment's growth during the forecast period. By product implant , the removable sub-segment is anticipated to have the highest market share and surpass $1,248.30 million by 2028 due to its less invasion characteristic. In addition, removable product implants are a cheaper option as compared to fixed implants to replace missing teeth in millennials as well as the geriatric population, thus further propelling the demand for removable dentures and driving the sub-segment's growth during the analysis years.

, the removable sub-segment is anticipated to have the highest market share and due to its less invasion characteristic. In addition, removable product implants are a cheaper option as compared to fixed implants to replace missing teeth in millennials as well as the geriatric population, thus further propelling the demand for removable dentures and driving the sub-segment's growth during the analysis years. By end-user , the dental hospitals & clinics sub-segment is expected to have a dominating market share and gather a revenue of $994.1 million by 2028 , owing to the increasing number of dental problems among elder people. In addition, high availability of healthcare professionals in clinics to perform dental implants and surgeries is yet another factor expected to propel the global dentures market's sub-segment's growth during the forecast period.

, the dental hospitals & clinics sub-segment is expected to have a dominating market share and gather a , owing to the increasing number of dental problems among elder people. In addition, high availability of healthcare professionals in clinics to perform dental implants and surgeries is yet another factor expected to propel the global dentures market's sub-segment's growth during the forecast period. By regional analysis, dentures market in the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to witness the fastest growth rate and gather a revenue of $255.3 million during the analysis period due to surge in the cases of dental issues among the middle-aged people. In addition, rise in the product launches and collaborations among the market players in countries like Japan , India , China , Korea, etc. to strengthen healthcare facilities is anticipated to further bolster the market development in the Asia-Pacific region.

Significant Dentures Market Players:

Some significant market players are

Straumann Groupamong Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Ivoclar Vivadent AG Coltene Holding AG Amann Girrbach AG Dentsply Sirona Inc Thommen Medical AG Avadent Digital Dentures Modern Dental Group Ltd. GC dental.

These players are building several strategies like product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to assist the market growth.

For example, in January 2022, Rodo Medical Inc., a leading dental device and technology manufacturer, announced its partnership with The Aurum Group, a renowned leader in the comprehensive aesthetic and implant dentistry, to launch Rodo Digital Prosthetics in the United States. This brand-new dental laboratory would be a mix of Rodo's exclusive technologies and Aurum's Core3Dcentres.

The report also sums up various crucial facets including financial performance of the dentures market players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

More about Dentures Market:

