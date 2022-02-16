Global Dental Equipment Market to Surpass US$ 13,443.7 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global dental equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9,134.1million in 2022, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Dental Equipment Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing teeth caries, increasing launches and approvals of novel products, and increasing collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions among key players. These key trends are expected to aid in growth of the global dental equipment market.

For instance, according to World Health Organization, estimated that 2.3 billion people globally suffered from caries of permanent teeth and more than 530 million children suffered from caries of primary teeth in 2017.

Moreover, there are organizations which are increasing awareness amongst people regarding oral health which is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, American Diabetes Association announced association with Pacific Dental Services, a leading dental support organization, to increase awareness regarding the link between periodontal diseases and diabetes, and how oral health providers can assist patients in preventing and managing this chronic health conditions.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global dental equipment market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations, in order to strengthen their market presence in the global market. For instance, in October 2021, Sonendo, Inc. a leading dental technology company, announced the acquisition of all the assets of FluidFile Ltd, an Israeli dental company. Moreover, FluidFile is a specialist endodontic company, which has developed a lot of options for alternative root canal treatments.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global dental equipment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, owing to rising product launches. For instance, in May 2021, Overjet, a global leader in dental artificial intelligence, received Fodd and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(K) for its Dental Assist product. This software as a medical device product applies artificial intelligence in real-time to aid dentists and hygienists.

Among product type, system and parts accounted for largest market share in 2022 owing to increasing dental caries.

Key players operating in the global dental equipment market Planmeca Group, Align Technology, A-dec Inc., J. MORITA CORP., Envista Holdings, GC Corporation, Midmark Corporation, Straumann Holdings AG, 3M Company, BIOLASE, Inc., BEGO GmbH & Co. Kg, Ultradent Products, Inc., 3Shape A/S, Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd., Nakanishi Inc., DentalEZ, Inc., Carestream Dental LLC., Takara Belmont Corporation, Nova Instruments, NewTom, Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc., PreXion, Inc., Brasseler USA, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, AMD LASERS, DENTSPLY Sirona, Aseptico, and BIEN-AIR DENTAL.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Dental Equipment Market, By Product Type:

Dental Radiology Equipment

Intra-Oral



Extra-Oral

Dental Lasers

Diode Lasers



Carbon Dioxide Lasers



Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers

System & Parts

Laboratory Machines

Hygiene Maintenance Devices

Other Equipment

Global Dental Equipment Market, By End-User:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Global Dental Equipment Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

