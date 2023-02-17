Global Dental Equipment Market to Grow Hugely by 2031 Due to Growing Awareness Across the Globe Regarding Oral Hygiene [250-Pages] | Analysis by Research Dive

The global dental equipment market is expected to grow by 2031 due to growing awareness about oral hygiene. The hospitals sub-segment is expected to be the most dominant. Market in the North America region to be highly lucrative.

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Dental Equipment Market by Procedure Type (Restorative, Peridontal, Endodontic, Orthodontic, and Others), Product Type (Dental Laser Equipment, Dental Radiology Equipment, Dental Software and Imaging, Mechanical Systems, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Academic Institute and Research Centers, and Dental Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022–2031".

According to the report, the global dental equipment market is predicted to register a revenue of $15,471.7 million by 2031, growing at a healthy CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: The dental equipment market is expected to flourish in the forecast period on account of the growing awareness about oral hygiene around the globe. Along with this, increasing applications for dental tools in dental clinics are predicted to push the market forward in the forecast period.

Opportunities: The invention of modern dental equipment which are more powerful, faster, smarter, and smoother is expected to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market. Along with this, the growing use of dental lasers is predicted to take the market higher.

Restraints: According to market analysts, dental anxiety due to past dental experience, however, may become a challenge in the growth trajectory of the dental equipment market.

Covid-19 Impact on the Market

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, strict lockdowns and travel restrictions were put in place by various governments across the world. This negatively impacted several industries and businesses causing disruptions in supply chains and manufacturing processes. The dental equipment market faced a similar situation wherein there was a disruption in the supply of raw materials required for the manufacturing of dental equipment. Additionally, the import-export restrictions led to a further decline in the growth rate of the market.

Segments of the Market

The report has fragmented the dental equipment market into a few segments based on procedure type, product type, end user, and regional analysis.

By procedure type, orthodontic sub-segment of the dental equipment market is anticipated to have a dominating market share by 2031. Since, orthodontics is a dental speciality focusing on correcting dental occlusions, misaligned or overcrowded teeth, etc., there is a growing need for dental equipment in this field. This growth in the applicability of dental equipment is predicted to boost the growth of this sub-segment in the forecast period.

By product type, the dental laser equipment sub-segment is predicted to garner the highest revenue by 2031. The rising use of dental lasers to perform dental surgeries is anticipated to push the growth rate of this sub-segment higher.

By end user, the hospitals sub-segment is anticipated to have the highest market share by 2031. The growing adoption of dental equipment by dentists practicing in hospitals is projected to augment the growth rate of this sub-segment in the forecast period.

By regional analysis, the dental equipment market in the North America region is estimated to be the most dominant in the forecast period. The growth of government investments in dental care and the rise in overall personal incomes of the people in this region are estimated to be the main growth factors which are propelling the market growth in this region.

Prominent Market Players

Some prominent market players are

A-Dec Inc.

Bien-Air Medical Technologies

Danaher Corporation

Aseptico Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein Inc.

3M

GC Corporation

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Biolase Inc.

These players are building several strategies like product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to assist the market growth.

For example, in September 2021, Planmeca Oy, a global leader in dental tools and equipment manufacturing, announced that it had signed an acquisition agreement with KaVo Treatment Unit & Instrument segment of the Envista Holding Corporation. KaVo Dental has been a leader in dental equipment manufacturing for long now and this acquisition by Planmeca Oy is expected to help the company in the coming period.

The report also sums up various crucial facets including financial performance of the global market players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

More about Dental Equipment Market:

