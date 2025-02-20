Global Defense Industry Outlook - Development & trends in 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Global Defense Industry Outlook" The global military expenditure is estimated to be USD 2,563.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2,688.7 billion in 2025 at a growth rate of 4.9% from 2023 to 2024.

Various regions around the world confront distinctive security challenges, including but not limited to territorial disputes, regional rivalries, and cross-border conflicts. In response to these concerns and to maintain regional stability, countries commit substantial portions of their financial resources to defense. For instance, in the Asia-Pacific region, the escalating military capabilities of China have compelled neighboring nations to fortify their defense capabilities. Similarly, the Middle East contends with security threats emanating from terrorism, internal conflicts, and external aggression, prompting regional nations to allocate significant financial resources to safeguard their interests. The strategic allocation of defense budgets is also influenced by regional defense cooperation and alliances, as nations strive to bolster collective security and deter potential aggressors. These factors are anticipated to exert a considerable impact on global defense budgeting in the forecast period.

Key players in the study include Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Oshkosh Corporation (US), Hanwha Defense (South Korea), among others.

The Airborne platform segment is expected to lead the budget allocation in 2024 and beyond.

Globally, the Airborne platform is seeing new investments along with new programs and developments. This is due to an increased focus on precision engagement, rapid global mobility, agile combat support, electronic warfare, strategic mobility, and global reach. Due to these investments and factors, the Airborne platform is projected to grow from USD 102.1 billion in 2024 to USD 106.2 billion by 2024.

The Army, across the globe, has seen multiple modernization initiatives with upgrading future soldier systems, developing new armored vehicles, accuracy and range improvements in artillery and missile systems, counterinsurgency operations, urban warfare, and logistics post the Russia-Ukraine war. For instance, Germany, India, China, and Saudi Arabia are working to improve their ability to engage in aerial combat as the tension between various international powers is on the rise. Hence, these countries are focusing on modernizing their outdated fighter aircraft with more advanced, hi-tech fleets.

North America region is estimated to account for the largest share in 2025 while the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial investments in defense industry across countries.

The world military expenditure analysis has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is projected to have the largest share in the world defense budget allocation market. This dominance is driven by the substantial defense budget of the United States, the presence of advanced defense industries, and the region's active military engagement and global security responsibilities. The upswing in expenditures on modernization initiatives in the Asia Pacific region is driven by several factors, including the growing sophistication of weapon systems, the necessity to replace aging equipment, and the aspiration to maintain a technological edge. Countries like India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are channeling substantial investments into novel weapons systems such as fifth-generation fighters, stealth bombers, and missile systems.

