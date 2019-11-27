Global Deep Learning Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 33.64% by 2025 : Valuates Reports™
27 Nov, 2019, 13:07 GMT
BANGALORE, India, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Deep Learning market in 2018 was 2.75 Billion and is anticipated to grow exponentially by 2025, With a 33.64 Percent CAGR in 2018-2025.
Deep learning is a subset of Artificial Intelligence (AI) & machine learning that has networks which can learn from unstructured or unlabeled data.
Deep learning can help people expand their capabilities by offering expert assistance. Organizations use deep learning networks to gain valuable insights from large quantities of data. This is done to deliver innovative products and better customer experiences, thus increasing the market's revenue opportunities.
Depending on the application, most companies producing and developing deep learning systems and related software provides online and offline support. Many organizations offer installation, training and support related to these systems, as well as online support and technology and necessary services post-maintenance.
Inquire for Sample : https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-24M352/deep_learning_market
Trends Influencing Deep Learning Market Share
- Increased use of deep learning technology among different industries such as automotive and advertisement
- Heavy research and development to extend better processing hardware for deep learning
- Increasing the need for high-computing hardware platforms to execute deep learning algorithms
- Increasing adoption of cloud-based technology
- High use of deep learning in big data analytics
View Full Report : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-24M352/deep-learning-market
Region Wise Deep Learning Market Analysis
- Due to heavy investment in deep learning applications, platforms, and systems, the North America region is predicted to be highly lucrative. It is expected that the development of humanoid robots in conjunction with applications in video-to-video synthesis, image recognition and language translation would culminate in a high windfall for the regional deep learning industry.
- With the rise of startups offering solutions in machine learning and artificial intelligence in China, India, and Japan, APAC area is expected to showcase exponential growth. The rise in chatbots and the continuous improvement seen in virtual personal assistants are other factors that can promote market growth.
Inquire For Regional/Country : https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-24M352/deep_learning_market
Deep Learning Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Central & South America
- Middle East & Africa
Deep Learning Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Deep Learning Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Agriculture
- Retail
- Security
- Human Resources
- Marketing
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and forecast the market size of Deep Learning in global market.
- To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
- To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.
- To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- IBM
- Intel
- Micron Technology
- Microsoft
- Nvidia
- Qualcomm
- Samsung Electronics
- Sensory Inc.
- Skymind
- Xilinx
- AMD
- General Vision
- Graphcore
- Mellanox Technologies
- Huawei Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Baidu
- Mythic
- Adapteva, Inc.
- Koniku
- Others
Key Stakeholders
- Raw material suppliers
- Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers
- Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO
- Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions
- Importers and exporters
- Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms
- Trade associations and industry bodies
- End-user industries
Available Customizations
- Further breakdown of Deep Learning market on the basis of the key contributing countries.
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players
Buy Report : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-24M352
Similar Reports :
Global Deep Learning Chipset Market : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-4V439/global-deep-learning-chipset-market
Global Deep Learning System Market :
https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-33O1009/global-deep-learning-system-market
Global Deep Learning Software Market : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-39L86/global-deep-learning-software-market
Global GPU for Deep Learning Market :
https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-33N354/global-gpu-for-deep-learning-market
About Us :
Our aim is to collate unparalleled Market insights and notify our customers as and when it happens. Valuates is curating premium Market Research Reports from the leading publishers around the globe. We will help you map your information needs to our report repository of Market research reports and guide you through your purchasing decision. We are based out of Silicon Valley of India (Bengaluru) and provide 24/7 online and offline support to all our customers and just a phone call away.
Contact Us:
Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com
For U.S. Toll Free Call +1(315)215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp : +91 9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
SOURCE Valuates Reports
Share this article