Global Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Projected to Reach USD 12.4 Billion by 2035

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial building landscape is undergoing a "respiratory" revolution. According to a comprehensive new market report, the Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market is valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to skyrocket to USD 12.4 billion by 2035.

This steady 9.0% CAGR reflects a fundamental shift in how we design indoor environments. In a post-pandemic world, "good enough" ventilation is no longer acceptable. Facility managers are pivotting toward DOAS—technology that decouples the heating and cooling of a building from its ventilation—ensuring 100% fresh air delivery without the massive energy penalty of traditional HVAC systems.

"Driven by a 9.0% CAGR, Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) are Moving from Niche Efficiency Tools to Essential Infrastructure for Post-Pandemic Building Safety and Net-Zero Goals."

Decoupling the Load: The Science of Efficiency

Traditional HVAC systems often struggle to manage humidity while cooling a space. DOAS solves this by handling the "latent load" (moisture) and "sensible load" (temperature) separately. This allows for precise humidity control, which is mission-critical for hospitals, data centers, and schools.

Key Market Takeaways (2025-2035):

Dominant Capacity: Mid-sized systems ( 20-40 Tons ) lead the market with a 40.0% share , offering the perfect balance for office buildings and educational facilities.

Mid-sized systems ( ) lead the market with a , offering the perfect balance for office buildings and educational facilities. The Retrofit Boom: Retrofit applications account for 56.0% of the market , as aging commercial stock is modernized to meet new IAQ (Indoor Air Quality) codes.

Retrofit applications account for , as aging commercial stock is modernized to meet new IAQ (Indoor Air Quality) codes. Energy Savings: Advanced DOAS configurations are proven to reduce total HVAC energy consumption by 30-40%, a critical metric for buildings aiming for LEED or Net-Zero certifications.

Quick Stats: Market Outlook at a Glance

Metric 2025 Value 2035 Forecast CAGR Market Valuation USD 5.2 Billion USD 12.4 Billion 9.0 % Leading Segment 20-40 Tons 40% Share -- Top Vertical Commercial 62% Share -- Fastest Growth South Korea 11.5% CAGR --

The Growth Equation: Why DOAS? Why Now?

The market expansion is fueled by three primary drivers:

IAQ Regulation Tightening: Codes like ASHRAE 62.1 are becoming more stringent, mandating higher fresh-air intake to protect occupant health. Sustainability Mandates: With real estate owners facing "carbon taxes" in some jurisdictions, the energy recovery capabilities of DOAS (often exceeding 80% effectiveness) are financial lifesavers. Humidity Management: Precise dehumidification is now a requirement for infection control in healthcare and preventing mold in high-occupancy schools.

Regional Powerhouses: The Rise of East Asia

While North America and Europe remain established leaders due to strict building codes, East Asia is the new frontier for growth.

South Korea (11.5% CAGR): The global growth leader, driven by "Smart City" initiatives in Seoul and Busan. High-rise density necessitates the compact, vertical DOAS configurations that South Korean developers favor.

The global growth leader, driven by "Smart City" initiatives in Seoul and Busan. High-rise density necessitates the compact, vertical DOAS configurations that South Korean developers favor. India (10.8% CAGR): Fueled by a massive boom in Tier-1 city technology parks and data centers requiring precise moisture control.

Fueled by a massive boom in Tier-1 city technology parks and data centers requiring precise moisture control. United States (9.2% CAGR): The "Stability Leader," where growth is anchored in a massive wave of school and hospital retrofits funded by post-pandemic infrastructure grants.

Strategic Opportunity Pathways

The report identifies several key "Pathways" for stakeholders to capture value:

Pathway A: Mid-Capacity Leadership: Companies focusing on the 20-40 ton range are expected to tap into a revenue pool of USD 630-820 million by optimizing modular scalability.

Companies focusing on the 20-40 ton range are expected to tap into a revenue pool of by optimizing modular scalability. Pathway E: Energy Recovery Excellence: As net-zero targets loom, systems with 80%+ energy recovery effectiveness will command premium pricing, targeting a USD 360-470 million revenue segment.

As net-zero targets loom, systems with will command premium pricing, targeting a revenue segment. Pathway G: Smart Integration: The future of DOAS lies in cloud connectivity and predictive maintenance, allowing building owners to monitor IAQ in real-time via smartphone apps.

The Competitive Landscape

The market is dominated by global engineering titans, including Daikin Applied, Johnson Controls, Carrier, and Trane Technologies. These players are moving beyond simple "air moving" to offering "environmental intelligence." Competition is moderate but intensifying as specialty manufacturers like Greenheck and Munters innovate in high-efficiency energy wheels and desiccant dehumidification.

"The DOAS market is no longer just about moving air; it's about managing the 'Health Score' of a building," says an industry analyst. "In 2035, a building without a dedicated outdoor air system will be as obsolete as a building without high-speed internet."

About the Report

This 900-word executive briefing is based on the "Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Forecast and Outlook (2025-2035)" report. It provides a granular analysis of capacity segments, implementation types (Retrofit vs. New Construction), and vertical applications across 40+ countries.

