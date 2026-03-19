Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market to Reach USD 11 Billion by 2032, Says MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the in-depth market study by MarkNtel Advisors, the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 14.01% during 2026–2032. The market expansion is primarily driven by the rapid surge in global data generation, increasing cloud adoption, and the growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies into data center operations to enhance infrastructure efficiency, automation, and predictive maintenance.

Regionally, North America leads the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, accounting for approximately 43% of the total market share. The region's dominance is supported by the presence of large-scale hyperscale data centers, advanced cloud computing ecosystems, and high internet penetration levels across major economies such as the United States and Canada. Strong enterprise IT modernization and rising data consumption across industries continue to drive demand for advanced DCIM solutions across the region.

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Key Takeaways

The Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market was valued at approximately USD 4.73 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 5.01 billion in 2026 to nearly USD 11 billion by 2032, reflecting strong expansion supported by increasing data center deployments, rising AI workloads, and growing demand for intelligent infrastructure monitoring and management solutions.

By data center type, the enterprise data centers segment represented approximately 45% of the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market share in 2026. This dominance is attributed to the continued expansion of enterprise IT infrastructure, increased reliance on private data centers for mission-critical workloads, and growing adoption of DCIM platforms to optimize asset utilization, energy consumption, and facility operations.

By application, asset management accounted for around 47% of the market share in 2026, reflecting the increasing need for real-time monitoring and lifecycle management of data center equipment and infrastructure. Meanwhile, BI and analytics emerged as the fastest-growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of around 20.55% during 2026–2032, as organizations increasingly rely on advanced analytics to improve capacity planning, operational efficiency, and infrastructure performance.

The IT & telecom sector held the largest share among end users, representing approximately 34% of the Global DCIM Market in 2026. This leadership is driven by the rapid expansion of cloud computing services, hyperscale data center deployments, and the growing demand for high-performance network infrastructure supporting digital services worldwide.

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Core Market Forces Powering the Expansion of Data Center Infrastructure Management Worldwide

Rising Global Data Generation and Accelerating Cloud Adoption

One of the primary factors fueling the growth of the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market is the rapid expansion of digital services and the continuous surge in global data generation. Across industries, organizations are increasingly relying on cloud computing platforms, edge infrastructure, and high-performance data processing systems to support advanced applications such as artificial intelligence, digital commerce, financial services, and real-time analytics.

As digital transformation accelerates worldwide, enterprises are deploying larger and more complex data center environments to manage growing data workloads. This expansion significantly increases the need for sophisticated infrastructure management systems capable of monitoring power usage, cooling performance, asset deployment, and overall facility operations in real time. DCIM platforms address these challenges by providing a centralized framework that enables operators to optimize energy efficiency, enhance capacity planning, and maintain continuous availability of mission-critical IT infrastructure.

In addition, the rapid growth of hyperscale data centers operated by major cloud providers is further strengthening the demand for intelligent infrastructure monitoring solutions. As facilities become denser and more energy-intensive, DCIM technologies play a critical role in maintaining operational stability, improving resource utilization, and controlling infrastructure costs across large-scale computing environments.

Increasing Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Data Center Operations

Another important factor supporting the expansion of the DCIM market is the growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies within modern data center operations. AI-enabled DCIM platforms are capable of analyzing large volumes of operational data to identify performance anomalies, predict equipment failures, and optimize power distribution and cooling systems.

At the same time, governments and enterprises worldwide are significantly increasing investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, which further strengthens the demand for advanced data center management solutions. For example, India's AI Mission, approved in 2025 with an investment of approximately USD 1.24 billion, aims to expand national AI computing capabilities and accelerate the development of advanced digital infrastructure. Such initiatives are driving the deployment of high-density computing environments that require intelligent monitoring, predictive maintenance, and automated operational management.

Industry collaborations are also contributing to technological advancements within the DCIM ecosystem. Strategic partnerships, such as the collaboration between Schneider Electric and NVIDIA, demonstrate the growing focus on AI-enabled energy modeling, thermal optimization, and predictive infrastructure management. These innovations allow data center operators to enhance operational efficiency while simultaneously reducing energy consumption and improving overall infrastructure performance.

Major Challenges Restricting the Market Expansion

High Implementation Costs and System Integration Challenges

Despite strong growth potential, several factors continue to influence the pace of DCIM adoption. One of the most significant challenges is the high initial investment required to deploy comprehensive infrastructure management systems, particularly for organizations with limited IT budgets or smaller data center facilities.

The implementation of DCIM solutions often involves substantial investments in software integration, sensor deployment, infrastructure upgrades, and workforce training. Additionally, integrating modern DCIM platforms with legacy infrastructure and existing monitoring systems can be technically complex, frequently requiring specialized expertise and extended implementation timelines.

Furthermore, the rapid evolution of data center technologies, including the expansion of edge computing architectures and hybrid cloud environments, adds another layer of complexity to infrastructure management. To address these challenges, DCIM vendors must continuously enhance their solutions to ensure compatibility across diverse infrastructure environments while maintaining scalability, operational reliability, and long-term performance efficiency.

Market Analysis by Application, End User & Region

By application, asset management emerged as the largest segment in the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market in 2026, accounting for approximately 47% of the total market share. The strong adoption of asset management solutions is largely driven by the increasing need for real-time visibility into data center infrastructure. These solutions enable operators to effectively track equipment performance, manage hardware lifecycles, and optimize resource allocation across facilities. As modern data centers continue to grow in scale and complexity, asset management tools play a crucial role in improving operational efficiency, ensuring infrastructure reliability, and minimizing unexpected downtime.

In contrast, the BI and analytics segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, expanding at a CAGR of 20.55% during 2026-32. The rising deployment of advanced analytics platforms allows data center operators to extract actionable insights from operational data, enabling more informed decision-making related to capacity planning, energy optimization, and overall infrastructure performance.

By end user, the IT & telecom sector accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2026, representing approximately 34% of the total industry share. Telecommunications providers and cloud service companies operate large-scale, high-density data centers to support digital communication networks, streaming services, and enterprise cloud platforms. As demand for digital connectivity and cloud-based services continues to grow, these organizations are increasingly adopting DCIM solutions to efficiently manage complex infrastructure environments and maintain uninterrupted service delivery.

Regionally, North America maintained its leading position, capturing around 43% of the global market share. The region hosts a significant portion of the world's hyperscale data centers and benefits from highly developed digital infrastructure, widespread internet penetration, and substantial investments in cloud and enterprise IT modernization. The strong presence of major technology companies and data center operators further reinforces demand for advanced infrastructure monitoring and management solutions.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing region, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 30.56% during 2026–2032. The region currently hosts more than 1,800 data center facilities with a total capacity exceeding 12.2 GW, and this capacity is expected to increase significantly in the coming years. Rapid digital transformation, expanding cloud adoption, and rising investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure across countries such as India, China, and Southeast Asian economies are accelerating the demand for advanced DCIM solutions across the region.

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Strategic Industry Initiatives Advancing the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Landscape

The global Data Center Infrastructure Management market continues to witness strategic developments as technology providers, consulting firms, and infrastructure operators invest in advanced solutions to support the rapid expansion of AI-driven computing environments. These developments highlight the increasing importance of intelligent infrastructure management, energy efficiency, and scalable data center operations in response to rising global data workloads.

In September 2025, Deloitte launched its Global AI Infrastructure Center of Excellence (CoE) to support the design, deployment, and operation of scalable and secure AI-ready data centers worldwide. The initiative aims to provide end-to-end capabilities, including strategic planning, implementation, risk management, and digital twin technologies that enable organizations to optimize infrastructure performance and operational efficiency. By integrating advanced analytics and simulation capabilities, the CoE is designed to help enterprises develop resilient, high-performance data center environments capable of supporting rapidly growing AI workloads.

Further reinforcing the industry's expansion, in November 2025, Schneider Electric secured new data center contracts in the United States worth nearly USD 2.3 billion to support the rising demand for AI infrastructure. The agreements include a USD 1.9 billion contract with Switch for power modules and cooling systems, alongside a USD 373 million supply agreement with Digital Realty. These contracts are expected to significantly enhance power distribution and cooling capabilities within large-scale data center facilities, reflecting the increasing focus on energy-efficient infrastructure solutions required to support high-density computing environments.

Collectively, these strategic initiatives demonstrate the growing collaboration between technology providers and infrastructure operators to develop advanced, AI-ready data center ecosystems. As organizations continue to scale digital operations and deploy high-performance computing infrastructure, such developments are expected to play a critical role in accelerating the adoption of DCIM solutions globally.

Leading Data Center Infrastructure Management Companies

Schneider Electric SE

Emerson Electric Co.

FNT Software GmbH

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Modius, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Device42, Inc.

Vertiv Group Corp.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

RF Code, Inc.

Delta Technology Pvt., Ltd

Raritan Inc.

Nlyte Software, Inc.

Rittal GmbH & Co.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

ZPE Systems, Inc.

Johnson Controls

Eaton Corporation plc

IBM Corporation

Others

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Scope

By Component: Software (Asset Management Solutions, Cooling Management Solutions, Power Management Solutions, Security Management Solutions), Services (Installation & Integration Services, Training & Consulting Services, Support & Maintenance Services)

By Data Center Type: Enterprise Data Centers, Managed Data Centers, Colocation Data Centers, Cloud & Edge Data Centers

By Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud

By Enterprise Size: Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

By Application: Asset Management, Capacity Management, Cooling Management, Security Management, Power Monitoring, Environmental Monitoring, BI & Analytics, Others

By End User: IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Others

By Region: North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific

Browse More Reports on Data Centers

India Data Center Infrastructure Market: The India Data Center Infrastructure Market size was valued at approximately USD 28.52 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 60.25 billion by 2032. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 11.3% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-32.

US Data Center Power Generators Market: The US Data Center Power Generators Market size was valued at around USD 1.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.97 billion by 2032. The estimated CAGR from 2026 to 2032 is around 9.2%, indicating strong growth.

Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: The Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market size is valued at around USD 5.51 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 19.03 billion by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 22.95% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

Philippines Data Center Market: The Philippines Data Center Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% during the forecast period, i.e., 2024-30.

Global Data Center Transformation Market: The Global Data Center Transformation Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 10.5% during the forecast period, i.e., 2024-30.

India Data Center GPU Market: The India Data Center GPU Market size is valued at around USD 0.17 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.29 billion by 2032. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 63.14% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-32.

Australia Data Center Market: The Australia Data Center Market size was valued at around USD 5.81 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.32 billion by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 3.93% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

Global Data Center Storage Market: The Global Data Center Storage Market size was valued at around USD60 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD102 billion by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 9.2% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-30.

Global Green Data Center Market: The Global Green Data Center Market size was valued at USD 49.28 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 52.76 billion in 2026 to USD 235.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.31% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-32.

About MarkNtel Advisors

MarkNtel Advisors is a global market research and consulting firm committed to delivering accurate, data-driven insights across a wide range of high-growth and emerging industries. The company provides comprehensive market intelligence by analyzing key industry trends, competitive dynamics, technological advancements, and regulatory developments that shape the global business landscape. To ensure the highest level of accuracy and reliability, MarkNtel Advisors follows a rigorous research methodology that integrates extensive primary research, through direct engagement with industry leaders, subject-matter experts, and key stakeholders, with carefully validated secondary data sources. This structured and multi-layered research approach strengthens the credibility and precision of the insights delivered to clients. Supported by deep domain expertise and a team of experienced analysts, MarkNtel Advisors offers strategic intelligence that enables organizations, investors, and decision-makers to identify emerging opportunities and understand evolving industry dynamics.

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