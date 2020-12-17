Global CT Scanner Market is expected to reach US$ 9.07 billion by 2028, growing at an estimated CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period - says Absolute Markets Insights

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=757

The interest of people around the world is rising in sports activities, also the number of injuries related to sports has increased a lot in the world. If more people continue to engage in sports and wellness activities, injury chances are growing, eventually favoring the business environment of the global CT Scanner Market.

The CT Scanner Market would be accelerated by an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases globally. CT scanners are well recognized for their clinical applications in chronic diseases such as liver, and lung-related cancer. The prevalence of cancer is increasingly growing, which will inevitably increase the demand for CT scanners.

The end-use segment of hospitals is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the period, increased application of CT scanners in hospitals for early disease diagnosis and care as well as its varied applications during surgery are boosting the adoption of these products.

According to recent studies it is devised that CT scans are more effective in detecting COVID infection and has 98% accuracy as compared to RT-PCR.

Rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases globally will fuel the CT Scanner Market in the coming years. According to the WHO, about 17.9 million individuals die annually due to cardiovascular diseases worldwide. Because of the precise diagnosis of chronic diseases at the early stages, the disease burden and mortality rates have been greatly reduced. As the newly developed CT scanner enables many chronic diseases to be diagnosed early and reliably, demand will rise in the near future.

The major players operating in the CT Scanner Market include General Electric Company, Hitachi, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Neusoft Corporation, Samsung, Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens, Toshiba Corporation and other market participants.

