Global crypto exchange Switchere to list BSV

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bitcoin Association for BSV is pleased to announce the listing of the Bitcoin SV native token, BSV, on the global exchange Switchere. From September 2022, people will be able to buy, sell and trade BSV, all from the convenience of their mobile devices or PCs. BSV joins a selective list of digital assets available on Switchere.

Getting BSV listed on Switchere was no easy road. Switchere is a rapidly growing crypto exchange focusing on liquidity for tokens. Therefore, BSV worked with technical teams to show competitive advances in what is already a very saturated market.

Switchere is one of the world's most reliable online exchanges for buying crypto assets. The company is a licensed provider of financial services, with guaranteed legal compliance and a secure infrastructure system for fast crypto asset exchange services at fair prices.

The company prides itself on making the crypto exchange process amazingly fast, and users can buy BSV with just a few mouse clicks. Notably, users can use any payment method, including Visa/Mastercard/Maestro debit or credit cards, for crypto buying or exchanging crypto-to-crypto.

Switchere CEO, Dmitriy Koval said:

"We are doing our best to select only the most innovative and valuable projects in the industry for listing on our full-featured crypto platform."

"Today I am happy to announce that we have listed BSV. BSV listing is another step towards linking crypto and fiat worlds, as well as expanding the crypto communities even further."

The listing on Switchere follows shortly after Bitcoin SV was listed on the LATOKEN exchange at the start of August. The listings show professional industry players are exploring the utility of a scalable blockchain with reliably ultra-low transaction fees, said Patrick Prinz, Managing Director of Bitcoin Association for BSV.

Director of Corporate Relationships – Exchanges & Wallets, for the Bitcoin Association for BSV, Shawn Ryan said:

"We have been working nonstop across the world to educate and inform just how transformative BSV and its technology can be. The Switchere listing of BSV demonstrates every growing trajectory the digital assets are going in."

"This is especially true when it comes to exploring the possibilities and solutions that blockchain technology can provide to businesses, governments, and countries."

"It is nice to see a platform that enables easy access to a blockchain that provides so much utility."

About the Bitcoin Association for BSV

Bitcoin Association for BSV is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland, and the global industry organisation which advances Bitcoin SV (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem. The Association supports Bitcoin SV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to become the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organisation seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

About Switchere

Switchere is an online cryptocurrency exchange that allows you to convert crypto to crypto as well as purchase them with fiat currencies like dollar or euro. The company was launched in 2019 in Tallinn, Estonia. It is a licensed company with complete legal compliance. The main benefits of the exchange are secure infrastructure, fair pricing, and fast processing of transactions

