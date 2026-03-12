Global Crane Rental Market Set to Reach USD 77.3 Billion by 2032 as Infrastructure Boom Fuels Demand, Reports MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the in-depth market study published by MarkNtel Advisors, the Global Crane Rental Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.09% during 2026–2032. The market expansion is primarily driven by increasing infrastructure development projects, rapid urbanization across emerging economies, and rising demand for heavy lifting equipment in large-scale construction, industrial, and energy projects.

Across global regions, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, accounting for nearly 49% of the total market share during the forecast period. The region's leadership is largely supported by extensive infrastructure investments, rapid urban development, and expanding industrial activities in major economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries.

Global Crane Rental Market Key Takeaways

The Global Crane Rental Market was valued at around USD 52.12 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 57.4 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 77.3 billion by 2032, reflecting steady market expansion driven by increasing demand for lifting solutions across construction, infrastructure, energy, and industrial sectors.

By crane type, Mobile Cranes accounted for nearly 63% of the market share in 2026. Their dominance is attributed to their operational flexibility, rapid deployment capability, and ability to perform lifting tasks across diverse construction and industrial environments.

By end user, the Building & Construction segment captured approximately 55% of the market share in 2026, as cranes are extensively used in residential, commercial, and large-scale infrastructure projects such as bridges, highways, airports, and industrial facilities.

The presence of leading crane rental service providers and specialized heavy lifting companies continues to strengthen market competitiveness through fleet expansion, advanced lifting technologies, and strategic collaborations aimed at supporting complex infrastructure and industrial projects worldwide.

Primary Factors Driving the Adoption of Crane Rental Services Worldwide

Rising Global Infrastructure Development

Rapid infrastructure development across both developed and emerging economies is a major factor driving the growth of the global crane rental market. Governments worldwide are significantly increasing investments in large-scale infrastructure projects, including highways, rail networks, airports, ports, bridges, and urban transit systems. These projects require heavy lifting equipment capable of handling large structural components, steel frameworks, and construction materials at considerable heights and capacities.

In this context, crane rental services offer a practical solution by allowing contractors and infrastructure developers to access advanced lifting equipment without incurring the substantial capital expenditure associated with purchasing and maintaining cranes. As urban populations continue to grow and governments accelerate infrastructure modernization initiatives, the demand for crane rental services is expected to remain consistently strong throughout the forecast period.

Growing Preference for Equipment Rental Over Ownership

Alongside infrastructure expansion, the increasing preference for equipment rental over ownership is further supporting market growth. Purchasing cranes requires substantial upfront investment, along with ongoing maintenance costs, storage requirements, and operational risks. Consequently, construction companies and industrial operators are increasingly adopting rental models to enhance cost efficiency and operational flexibility.

By opting for crane rentals, contractors can gain access to modern lifting equipment while scaling fleet capacity based on project requirements. This approach allows companies to reduce financial risks associated with equipment ownership while maintaining operational efficiency. As a result, the growing adoption of asset-light business strategies is encouraging contractors, engineering firms, and infrastructure developers to rely more heavily on crane rental providers for project-based lifting requirements.

Expanding Industrial and Energy Sector Projects

In addition to infrastructure and construction activities, rising investments in industrial and energy sector projects are contributing significantly to the demand for crane rental services. Industries such as oil & gas, mining, utilities, transportation, and heavy manufacturing require specialized lifting solutions for equipment installation, plant construction, and large-scale maintenance operations.

Projects including refinery construction, renewable energy installations, wind turbine deployment, and mining infrastructure development rely heavily on high-capacity cranes capable of lifting extremely heavy loads. As industrialization continues to accelerate across several emerging economies, the need for specialized crane rental services is expected to increase substantially across multiple industrial sectors.

Key Operational Challenges Impacting Market Expansion

High Operational Costs and Equipment Maintenance

Despite favorable growth prospects, crane rental companies face several operational challenges that may limit market expansion. Maintaining large and technologically advanced crane fleets requires regular inspections, specialized maintenance procedures, and strict adherence to safety regulations to ensure operational reliability.

Additionally, transporting heavy cranes to remote construction or infrastructure sites often involves complex logistics and high transportation costs. These operational factors contribute to increased expenses for rental service providers. Moreover, fluctuations in construction activity and potential project delays can affect crane utilization rates, which may impact overall revenue generation.

Therefore, effectively managing operational costs while maintaining high service standards and fleet reliability will remain a critical priority for crane rental companies operating in the global market.

Market Analysis by Crane Type, End User & Region

By crane type, Mobile Cranes dominate the global market, accounting for approximately 63% of the total market share in 2026. Their popularity stems from their mobility, versatility, and ability to operate efficiently across multiple project sites without extensive setup requirements. Mobile cranes are widely used in construction projects, industrial maintenance operations, and infrastructure development activities.

By end user, Building & Construction holds the largest share of the market, capturing around 55% in 2026. The construction industry relies extensively on cranes for material handling, structural assembly, and high-rise building development. Increasing urban construction projects, residential development, and commercial infrastructure expansion are continuing to support strong demand from this sector.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific leads the global crane rental market, accounting for nearly 49% of the total market share. This dominance is primarily driven by rapid infrastructure development, expanding industrial activities, and large-scale construction projects across the region. Major economies such as China and India are significantly investing in transportation networks, smart city initiatives, and energy infrastructure, all of which require advanced lifting equipment for large-scale construction and installation activities. As a result, the demand for crane rental services has been steadily increasing across the region. For instance:

2024: Sarens provided crane rental services for the TOP Project in Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand. As part of the project, the company deployed a 130-ton mobile crane, supporting critical industrial operations. This development reflects Sarens' expanding operational footprint and increasing participation in Southeast Asia's infrastructure and industrial projects, further underscoring the region's growing reliance on specialized crane rental solutions.

Recent Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions Reshaping the Global Crane Rental Industry

The global crane rental market is witnessing notable strategic initiatives as major industry players focus on expanding service capabilities, strengthening heavy-lifting fleets, and enhancing their market presence through partnerships and acquisitions. These developments reflect the industry's growing emphasis on supporting complex infrastructure, industrial, and mining projects worldwide while broadening specialized service offerings.

In 2025, Liebherr Group partnered with Real Guindastes to supply a 1000 EC-H tower crane for operations at the Vale S.A. S11D mining complex in Pará, Brazil. This collaboration was aimed at strengthening heavy lifting capabilities for large-scale mining infrastructure projects, demonstrating the growing demand for advanced crane technologies in complex industrial environments.

Earlier, in 2024, United Rentals Inc. completed the acquisition of Yak Access, Yak Mat, and New South Access & Environmental Solutions for approximately USD 1.1 billion. Through this acquisition, the company expanded its specialty rental portfolio and launched a dedicated Matting Solutions segment, further strengthening its ability to provide comprehensive site access and ground protection services alongside crane rental operations.

Collectively, these strategic developments highlight the industry's ongoing efforts to enhance operational capabilities, expand service portfolios, and support increasingly complex infrastructure and industrial projects across global markets.

Major Players in the Global Crane Rental Market

Key companies contributing to market expansion and industry competitiveness include:

United Rentals Inc.

Al Jaber Heavy Lift & Transport

Mammoet

Sarens

Lampson International

Maxim Crane Works

Tat Hong Holdings

Sanghvi Movers Limited

TNT Crane & Rigging

Byrne Equipment Rental

Bigge Crane & Rigging

Shanghai Tengfa Engineering

Shandong Gulf Lifting Engineering

Denzai KK

Global Crane Rental Market Scope

By Crane Type: Mobile Cranes, All-Terrain Cranes, Truck-Mounted Cranes, Rough Terrain Cranes, Crawler Cranes, Tower Cranes, Fixed Cranes, Others

By Weightlifting Capacity: Low (<50 tons), Low to Medium (51–150 tons), Heavy (151–500 tons), Extremely Heavy (>500 tons)

By Duration of Rental: Short-Term (Up to 6 Months), Mid-Term (7–12 Months), Long-Term (More than 12 Months)

By End User: Building & Construction, Infrastructure, Utilities, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Mining, Others

By Region: North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific

