Global Corrugated Packaging Market to Reach US$ 357.6 Mn by 2027 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global corrugated packaging market was valued at US$ 273.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period (2019-2027), in terms of revenue.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Corrugated Packaging Market:

The global corrugated packaging market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to growth of the e-commerce sector across the globe

Among product type, boxes segment held dominant position in the corrugated packaging market in 2018, accounting for approximately 49.8% of the global corrugated packaging market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Boxes are highly customized and are most preferred choice for transporting products by goods manufacturers. This is expected to increase demand for boxes during the forecast period. However, in manufacturing sector, crates and octabins are gaining traction, owing to its less impact on the environment and recyclability.

Request your Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3349

Among end use, transportation & logistics segment is expected to hold dominant position in the global corrugated packaging market, owing to increasing demand from B2B e-commerce. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), global e-commerce sales grew by 13% in 2017, with an estimated sales of US$ 29 Tn. Also, B2B e-commerce sales continued to dominate the e-commerce total sales, accounting for around 88% of global e-commerce sales. The B2B e-commerce sector is expected to drive demand for corrugated packaging during the forecast period. E-commerce has raised the durability and accountability of corrugated packaging, as more and more boxes are delivered to offices and homes successfully. This trend is expected to grow continuously, owing to consumer transition from brick & mortar stores to online shopping.

Corrugated packaging is essential to protect goods & products. However, corrugated packaging is not compatible with very heavy products and may get deformed under high pressure. Also, corrugated packaging is certainly not the best choice for adverse conditions such as weatherproofing, that is, it can be certainly affected by water and similar products as it gains moisture readily. These factors are expected to hamper growth of the global corrugated packaging during the forecast period.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global corrugated packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The global corrugated packaging market is expected to witness high growth, owing to increasing applications of corrugated packaging in various industries including electrical & electronics, logistics & transportation, food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care & cosmetics among others. Electrical & electronics sector accounted for around 17.0% of the total demand in 2018.

Among board style, single wall (also called as a double face corrugated) segment accounted for the largest share of around 37.0%, in terms of revenue in 2018 in the global corrugated packaging market, owing to ease of manufacturing. Besides, single wall corrugated packaging is cost-effective, robust, and is highly used in the e-commerce sector.

Moreover, key players operating in the corrugated packaging market are focused on expanding their production capacity, to meet increasing consumer demand. The manufacturers of corrugated packaging are focusing on adopting various strategies to offer innovative and sustainable products to reduce carbon footprint.

Key companies operating in the global corrugated packaging market —

International Paper Company, West Rock Company, DS Smith Packaging Limited, Mondi Group, Nefab Group, Georgia-Pacific, Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, Packaging Corporation of America, and Graphic Packaging International, LLC.

Buy this Report (Single User License) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3349

Market Segmentation:

Global Corrugated Packaging Market, By Board Style:

Single Face



Single Wall



Double Wall



Triple Wall

Global Corrugated Packaging Market, By Product Type:

Boxes



Slotted Boxes





Telescope Boxes





Rigid Boxes





Folder Boxes



Crates



Octabins



Pallets



Others

Global Corrugated Packaging Market, By End Use:

Electronics and Electrical



Home care products



Food and Beverage



Personal Care Products



Transportation and logistics



Healthcare



Others

Global Corrugated Packaging Market, By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



South America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of South America



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





South Korea





Australia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC





Rest of Middle East



Africa



North Africa





Central Africa





South Africa

Didn't find what you were looking for? Here are our latest insights on similar topics:

Temperature controlled Packaging Solutions for Pharmaceuticals Market

The global temperature-controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceuticals market has witnessed an increase of demand in recent few years, owing to the rising growth of pharmaceuticals industry in emerging economies. Pharmaceuticals companies are encouraging the usage of temperature-controlled packaging solutions as they provide better performance than conventional insulating materials by reducing the weight and volume of the cold source required and maintaining the thermal conditions according to the requirements.

Read more details @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/temperature-controlled-packaging-solutions-for-pharmaceuticals-market-3374

Europe Biodegradable Foodservice Disposable Market

Europe's biodegradable foodservice disposable market is driven by the rise in concerns over the environmental damage caused by excessive consumption of plastic based disposables. Initiatives are taken by governments across the region to encourage the usage and production of disposables made from natural raw materials which in turn is expected to fuel the market growth.

Read more details @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/europe-biodegradable-foodservice-disposable-market-3306

Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market

The market is expected to grow substantially in terms of revenue owing to the increase in demand for efficient packaging among companies for meat, poultry & seafood products. These products are one the most easily perishable food products because of their high nutritional value and high moisture content. Carbon dioxide is usually preferred by the companies to increase the shelf-life of the food products.

Read more details @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/active-and-modified-atmosphere-packaging-market-3282

Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market

Global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging production is dominated by Tray type molder fiber packaging which accounts for the largest volume share in the global molded fiber pulp packaging market followed by clamshell & containers, boxes and end caps respectively. Tray type pulp packaging is mostly used in food and beverage industry for protective packaging applications. For example, tray type molded fiber pulp packaging is widely used to protect eggs from cracking.

Read more details @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/molded-fiber-pulp-packaging-market-3201

Contact Us:

Mr. Raj Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave.

#3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Tel: +1-206-701-6702

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

LOGO : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights